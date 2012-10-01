FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 9:21 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch rates South Nassau Communities Hospital revs 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating on the expected issuance
of the following series of bonds issued on behalf of South Nassau Hospital (SN):

--$92,065,000 Nassau County Local Economic Assistance Corporation revenue bonds
(South Nassau Communities Hospital Project), series 2012.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

The series 2012 bonds will be issued as fixed-rate bonds with final maturity in
July 2037. Proceeds will be used, together with released debt service reserve
funds (DSRF) and an equity contribution to refund SN's share of the bonded debt
of Winthrop South Nassau University Health System (WSNUHS, rated 'BBB+' by
Fitch), consisting of the series 2001B and 2003B bonds, and to fund
approximately $29 million of new money projects. The refunding of the series
2001B and 2003B bonds is estimated to generate approximately $6.8 million of
present value savings. Maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $13.9 million,
which includes SN's capitalized leases and a TELP loan, occurs in 2015 and debt
service drops gradually to under $4 million in 2019. A debt service reserve for
the series 2012 bonds will not be funded. The bonds are expected to sell via
negotiation the week of October 8.

Security

Debt payments are secured by pledge of gross receivables of the obligated group,
which is composed of South Nassau Communities Hospital (SN) and a mortgage on
the main hospital facility. Initially, SN will be the only member of the
obligated group under the new Master Trust Indenture.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

NEW OBLIGATED GROUP: The proposed financing will separate Winthrop South Nassau
University Health System (WSNUHS) into two separate obligated groups with South
Nassau Communities (SN) Hospital and Winthrop University Hospital (WUH, rated
BBB+ by Fitch) each refunding all of their existing respective debt issued under
WSNUHS. The 'BBB+' rating is based solely on the results of SN.

STANDSTILL AGREEMENT: SN and WUH have signed a three-year agreement to continue
to be governed under the current corporate parent, which retains significant
reserve powers, and not to disaffiliate during the standstill period nor enter
into affiliation discussions with other parties without first seeking the
approval of the parent.

WEAKER OPERATING PERFORMANCE: After a strong fiscal 2010, fiscal 2011 and the
six-month interim period ended June 30, 2012 have produced somewhat weaker
results due to lower inpatient volumes, investment in physician alignment,
higher bad debt expense, increased FTEs due to 2010 volume growth, and a salary
increase which had been deferred in the prior year.

INCREASING MARKET SHARE: SN's market share of its competitive and fragmented
service area has consistently been increasing and at close to 16% is the result
of expanding array of services being provided with the effect of decreasing the
outmigration of patients to New York City, and the closure of some area
hospitals.

ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY: Cash and unrestricted investments of $115.4 million through
the interim period, equal to 110.8 days cash on hand (DCOH), 8.3x cushion ratio
and 84% cash to pro-forma debt are within the 'BBB' median range and SN has no
current draws on their lines of credit.

LIHN PARTICIPATION A CREDIT STRENGTH: As health care reform progresses toward
reimbursement mechanisms that will be tied to quality and efficiency metrics,
Fitch believes SN is well positioned through its participation in LIHN, a
network of 10 Long Island hospitals with aggregate revenues of nearly $4
billion, who share data on quality and cost, have benchmarking metrics, and
negotiate payor contracts as a single entity.

LIMITED DEBT CAPACITY: SN's debt burden of the pro-forma debt, which includes
$31 million of new money is manageable, but SN does not have any material
additional debt capacity at the current rating level. Coverage of pro-forma MADS
by EBITDA was 2.5x through the 2012 interim period and MADS represents 3.2% of
revenues, as compared to the 'BBB' rating category medians of 2.8x and 3.3%,
respectively.

CREDIT PROFILE

SN is a 435-licensed bed community hospital, currently operating 397 beds,
located in Oceanside, NY, on the south shore of Nassau County. Its service area
includes Nassau County.and parts of eastern Queens County. Total operating
revenue in 2011 (Dec. 31 year end) was $396.3 million.

The 'BBB+' rating reflects SN's solid market position, adequate liquidity,
participation in the large LIHN network, and debt metrics consistent with the
rating category. Concerns include a recent weakening of the operating
performance and limited future debt capacity.

After solid operating results in fiscal 2009 and 2010, operating performance
showed some weakening in 2011, which has continued for the six-month interim
period ended June 30, 2012. For fiscal 2011 SN recorded operating income of $8.1
million, a decrease from the $16 million operating income in the prior year. The
2011 results equated to operating income margin of 2% and operating EBITDA
margin of 8.6%, and while lower than in the preceding year, were still
consistent with Fitch's 'BBB' rating category medians of 1.9% and 8.3%,
respectively.

Recent operating results were affected negatively by investment in physician
alignment strategies, slightly lower inpatient volumes after 13 years of
consecutive admissions growth, the move of certain cardiac procedures to an
outpatient basis, increased FTEs due to 2010 volume growth, and a salary
increase, which had been deferred in the prior year.

The June 2012 interim period ended with operating income of $0.5 million, equal
to an operating and operating EBITDA margins of 0.2% and 6.5%, respectively.
Management is focused on maintaining profitability at a lower, but stable, level
and is budgeting to end the year with operating income of $2.6 million despite
cuts in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement of approximately $3 million in the
current fiscal year and an increase of $5 million in pension expense.

Due to the planned retirement of the current long-time president and CEO, a new
chief executive will assume the position effective January 2013. The incoming
individual has over 30 years of health care management experience, and most
recently was the CEO of Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island.
Following the retirement of the institution's CFO, the hospital's Vice President
of Finance was appointed to the position in March 2012.

SN operates in the relatively competitive Nassau County environment, which
includes two large multi-facility systems: Catholic Health Services of Long
Island (revenue bonds rated
'A-'), which is also an LIHN member, and North Shore Long Island Jewish Health
System (revenue bonds rated 'A-', Positive Outlook). Despite this, SN had
experienced steady and consistent growth in inpatient volume for 13 of the last
14 years.

Market share in its primary service area, from which 65% of discharges
originate, increased to 36.3% from 24% between 1997 and 2010. Reasons for the
robust growth included investment in tertiary services, such as cardiology,
oncology and orthopedics with the effect of greatly reducing outmigration to New
York City providers, expansion of the ambulatory network, as well as the closure
of some area hospitals. SN's share of the combined primary and secondary service
area, which includes all of Nassau County and accounts for 88% of SN's
discharges, also registered a healthy increase to 15.8% from 10.2% during this
period. Management reports that despite a small decline in inpatient volumes in
2011 and year to date (less than 2%), those declines are significantly lower
than for Nassau County in general and that early indications point to market
share still rising.

Liquidity metrics, based on unrestricted cash and investments of $115.4 million
at June 30, 2012, which equated to 110.8 DCOH, cushion ratio at 8.3x and cash to
pro-forma debt of 84%, are adequate for the 'BBB' category. Investment
allocation is somewhat aggressive with 61% in equity securities, 25% in fixed
income securities, 4% in real asset funds, 2% in natural resource funds, 6% in
emerging market funds and 2% in commodities., but is acceptable given that it is
all fixed-rate debt and has no exposure to derivative instruments. Fitch views
as positive the board's goal of maintaining DCOH at a minimum 100 days. Fitch
notes that SN has a sizeable liability related to its defined benefit pension
plan, which was funded at 54% at year-end 2011. Management is planning to
contribute $20 million to the plan in the current fiscal year.

SN has continued to evaluate the scope and timing of a master facility plan
(MFP), which would allow it to return to the full licensed bed capacity,
alleviating capacity issues, increase the number of private beds, upgrade the
ICU/CCU areas and add operating rooms. In Fitch's opinion, SN does not have any
material debt capacity at the current rating level and borrowing before
additional debt capacity is built up would likely cause rating pressure.

Management has stated that realization of the MFP has a 5-to-10-year horizon and
that no additional debt is contemplated for the next four years, other than a
$10 million commercial loan planned for next year to reimburse the organization
for investment in its electronic medical record. In order to increase the number
of private beds, the new money in the 2012 transaction will be used for
renovations within the existing hospital facility to convert 38 rooms to 24
private rooms and to convert an existing 38-bed medical surgical unit to a 20
private bed transitional unit. The organization also made a concerted effort to
reduce length of stay to address capacity issues, and average length of stay was
brought down to 5.5 days from 5.9 days three years ago.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that SN will be able to sustain
profitability at a level that will generate sufficient cash flow to enable the
organization to continue to invest in its programs and facility based on further
reducing outmigration for certain high-end services which are available at SN,
closer physician alignment, and close monitoring of resource utilization,
including staffing.

SN discloses annual and quarterly financial information on EMMA.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the sources of information identified in Fitch's
'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', this action was informed by JPMorgan .


Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
