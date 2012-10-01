FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P affirms AdvancePierre Foods CCR at 'B'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms AdvancePierre Foods CCR at 'B'

Reuters Staff

13 Min Read

Overview
     -- AdvancePierre Foods is refinancing its existing debt and paying a 
special dividend to its shareholders.
     -- The company has modified its previously proposed structure for its 
recapitalization transaction and modestly increased the total dollar amount of 
new debt financing.
     -- We are assigning ratings to AdvancePierre's newly proposed second-lien 
term loan and withdrawing our ratings on its previously proposed senior 
unsecured notes.

Rating Action
On Oct. 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' corporate 
credit rating on Cincinnati, Ohio-based AdvancePierre Foods Inc. The rating 
outlook is stable. 

In addition, we affirmed our recently assigned issue level rating of 'B' on 
AdvancePierre's proposed new 4.75-year first-lien term loan, which has been 
upsized to $925 million from $825 million. The recovery rating remains '3', 
which indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders 
in the event of a payment default. We also assigned our 'CCC+' issue level 
rating to AdvancePierre's proposed new $375 million five-year second-lien term 
loan. The recovery rating is '6', which indicates our expectation of 
negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. At 
the same time, we withdrew our ratings on AdvancePierre's previously proposed 
$450 million five-year senior unsecured notes. The company's new $150 million 
asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL) is unrated.

AdvancePierre intends to refinance its existing credit facilities as part of a 
recapitalization that includes the payment of a special dividend to 
shareholders. We had previously anticipated that debt levels will increase 
following this recapitalization, and this upsizing of the first-lien term loan 
will result in a further nominal increase in debt of about $25 million. 
However, AdvancePierre's financial maintenance covenants will be eliminated in 
this proposed recapitalization, resulting in the company's liquidity position 
being restored to "adequate." (The company's new ABL will have a springing 
fixed charge covenant.) Our ratings on AdvancePierre's existing first-lien 
term loan will be withdrawn following the completion of this transaction. Our 
new issue ratings are subject to review upon receipt of final documentation.

AdvancePierre had about $1.12 billion of total debt outstanding as of June 30, 
2012, and is expected to have about $1.35 billion following the revised 
recapitalization transaction.

Rationale
The ratings on U.S.-based AdvancePierre Foods Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's 
view that the company's business risk profile is "weak" and its financial risk 
profile is "highly leveraged." Key credit factors in our assessment of 
AdvancePierre's business risk profile include the company's narrow product 
focus, participation in the highly competitive packaged foods industry, 
exposure to volatile commodity costs, and significant exposure to the cyclical 
foodservice channel. 

AdvancePierre Foods has a narrow product focus as a manufacturer of 
differentiated value-added protein and handheld convenience food items that it 
sells primarily to foodservice distributors, schools, national accounts, 
retailers, and convenience stores. It develops, manufactures, and markets 
processed food items, including meat products and ready-to-serve nonmeat 
products. A significant portion of the company's sales are in the relatively 
low margin and cyclical foodservice channel, with product offerings primarily 
in the value-added protein segment of the highly competitive packaged food 
industry. The company is exposed to volatile commodity costs, including 
proteins, and we believe the industry may face margin pressure in the near 
term, given the increases in protein prices we expect. AdvancePierre also has 
limited international diversity: We estimate more than 90% of its sales are in 
the U.S. and the balance is primarily in Canada.

For the first half of 2012, sales were up about 3% and adjusted EBITDA was up 
more than 10% relative to the prior-year period (pro forma to include the 
Barber Foods acquisition). Although AdvancePierre's operating performance 
improved somewhat in the first half of 2012 as a result of higher prices, 
favorable advance protein purchases, and lower operating expenses, we believe 
operating performance will experience some pressure through the remainder of 
2012 because of continuing high commodity costs. The majority of the company's 
pricing is now based on pricing lists or pass-through commodity pricing, and 
some fixed contract business, which may mitigate but does not eliminate the 
effect of rapid input cost movements. We expect the company will continue to 
address these anticipated higher input costs with pricing actions and cost 
savings. In addition, favorable forward purchases of protein should mitigate 
some of the rising input costs. However, given recent drought conditions and 
feed cost increases, we believe protein costs may continue to rise and 
AdvancePierre's ability to pass along cost increases could affect its 
profitability over the near to intermediate term. (AdvancePierre is a private 
company and does not publish financial statements.)

Our assessment of AdvancePierre's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile 
reflects the company's significant debt obligations and very aggressive 
financial policy. We estimate its ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA was 
about 6x, excluding projected synergies, for the 12 months ended June 30, 
2012, reflecting the first full year of operating results since its merger 
with Barber Foods in May 2011, and is in our indicative ratio range of greater 
than 5x for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. We estimate the ratio 
of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 6.5% for the 
12 months ended June 30, 2012, and remains within the indicative ratio range 
of below 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk profile. 

The proposed debt refinancing and funding of the dividend will add over $225 
million of incremental debt and result in a delay in AdvancePierre's progress 
in gradually improving credit metrics; they will instead weaken in the near 
term, with estimated total debt to EBITDA of over 7x and FFO to total debt of 
less than 5.5% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, as compared with 6.0x 
and 6.5%, respectively, prior to this transaction. While we believe 
AdvancePierre will apply its discretionary cash flows to debt reduction during 
the remainder of 2012 (which should result in a gradual improvement in the 
credit metrics), we believe total debt to EBITDA will remain near 6x at 
year-end. In addition, we believe the debt-financed dividend to 
AdvancePierre's shareholders is reflective of the company's very aggressive 
financial policies. 

We believe credit protection measures will remain highly leveraged over the 
next year, based on our forecast and the following key assumptions: 

     -- Mid-single-digit revenue growth primarily because of pricing.
     -- Low-teens EBITDA margin reflecting continued high commodity costs and 
some reduction in operating expenses.
     -- Refinancing $1.12 billion of existing debt.
     -- A $182 million dividend paid to shareholders of AdvancePierre.
     -- Dividend, debt refinancing, and associated transactions costs/fees 
funded with a $50 million draw on the new $150 million ABL revolving credit, 
$925 million new first-lien term loan, and $375 million new second-lien term 
loan.
     -- No significant acquisitions.
     -- Free cash flow is utilized to reduce debt
 
Liquidity
We believe AdvancePierre's liquidity is "adequate." Our assessment of 
AdvancePierre's liquidity profile incorporates the following factors:

     -- We believe cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the 
next 12 months.
     -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if 
EBITDA were to decline by 15% from current levels.
     -- We assume maintenance financial covenants are eliminated as part of 
the refinancing of the senior secured credit facilities.
     -- The company has moderate debt maturities over the near term.
     -- We believe the company has sound relationships with its banks.
 
As of June 30, 2012, the company had about $61 million outstanding on its 
existing $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated). The 
upsizing in the proposed new ABL revolver to $150 million will provide 
additional liquidity. Management projects sufficient availability on the 
facility throughout the year for working capital needs. There is some 
seasonality in the business related to the company's supply to schools, with 
peak working capital borrowings in July and August. We believe AdvancePierre 
will generate sufficient cash flow from operations to fund its capital 
expenditures and required annual amortization (about $9.3 million annually) on 
the proposed new first-lien term loan.
 
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on AdvancePierre's new $925 million first-lien term 
loan is 'B', the same as the corporate credit rating. The '3' recovery rating 
indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for lenders in the 
event of a payment default. The issue-level rating on the company's new $375 
million second-lien term loan is 'CCC+'. The recovery rating is '6', which 
indicates our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the 
event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please see 
our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of 
this report.) 
 
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that the company will maintain 
adequate liquidity and that leverage will be reduced below 6x. We could 
consider a downgrade if the company's financial policies become more 
aggressive, if leverage does not decline as expected, if operating performance 
deteriorates substantially, or if liquidity becomes constrained. We estimate 
this could occur in a scenario of flat sales growth and gross margin 
(excluding depreciation and amortization) declining by 200 basis points or 
more, which could occur as a result of continued high commodity costs and 
lower-than-expected sales volumes, and or the payment of an additional 
debt-financed dividend. We could consider an upgrade if AdvancePierre's 
operating cash flow increases and it achieves and sustains strengthened credit 
measures, including a reduction in leverage to less than 4.5x and an increase 
in the ratio of funds from operations to total debt to a range of 12% to 20%, 
ratios that are within indicative ranges for an aggressive financial risk 
profile. We estimate this could occur in a scenario of upper single-digit 
percentage sales growth and improved operating performance from realized price 
increases and cost savings.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable 
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 
     -- Our Rating Process, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

AdvancePierre Foods Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        
 Senior Secured
  $925 mil. fltg rate 1st-lien term 
  loan B due 2017                       B                  
   Recovery Rating                      3                  

New Rating

AdvancePierre Foods Inc.
 Senior Secured
  $375 mil. fltg rate 2nd-lien term 
  loan due 2017                         CCC+               
   Recovery Rating                      6                  

Not Rated Action
                                        To                 From
AdvancePierre Foods Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  $450 mil. notes due 2017              N.R.               CCC+ 
  Recovery Rating                       N.R.               6



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.