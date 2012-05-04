TEXT-S&P revises The Brussels Airport Co outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Belgium-based airport operator group The Brussels Airport Co. (BAC) and Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. (BAH; together the group) have reported an improvement in credit metrics, helped by higher passenger levels and tariffs, and a modest amount of debt repayment. -- We believe that the group will extend the tenor of its debt profile well ahead of maturity. -- We are therefore revising the outlook on the group to positive from stable and affirming our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating on both companies. -- The positive outlook reflects our view of the potential for a higher rating if the group's funds from operations-to-debt ratio improves to more than 12% on a sustainable basis, and if the group is successful in extending its debt maturity profile. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Belgium-based airport operator group The Brussels Airport Company (BAC) and Brussels Airport Holding S.A/N.V. (BAH) (together the group) to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB+' long-term corporate credit ratings on the group. In addition, we affirmed our 'BB+' issue rating on BAH's senior secured bank loan. The recovery rating on this loan is unchanged at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The outlook revision reflects a recent improvement in the group's credit metrics, such that, in our view, the group will reach and maintain Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operatins (FFO) to debt of more than 12% in the near term, and more than 13% in 2013, despite a weak macroeconomic outlook in Europe and higher capital spending plans. The outlook revision also reflects our view that the group will successfully extend the maturity profile of its debt, while keeping the current level of debt the same. Currently, the group's debt amounts to about EUR1.2 billion and matures in 2015. As of year-end 2011, adjusted FFO to debt was 11.5%, compared with less than 10.0% the previous year. We believe that the improvement was largely due to a modest amount of debt repayment, but also to improved operating conditions. Higher passenger levels and increased tariffs under the new regulatory period, which commenced in April 2011, facilitated this improvement, in our view. We believe that poor macroeconomic conditions in Europe could constrain passenger levels at Brussels airport in 2012 and 2013, because air travel usually moves in the same direction as GDP. As a result, our base-case credit scenario forecasts muted passenger growth of slightly more than 1% in 2012 and 2013. However, we project that revenues will also rise within this time frame. Tariffs, which are reset each April, are based on inflation/deflation and also include a return for capital investments. We anticipate that higher revenues will also be supported by steady performance in the company's commercial operations. The group has a strong history of managing costs. That said, we anticipate that there will be considerable cost increases in 2012 and beyond, as a result of the recent increase in passenger levels, as well as an increasing amount of subcontractors needed for growing infrastructure. Nonetheless, we anticipate that the group will maintain EBITDA margins at close to 60%, among the highest of Standard & Poor's rated European airports. The 'BB+' rating on the group is based on our assessment of its SACP of 'bb+,' as well as our view that there is a "low" likelihood that the Kingdom of Belgium (AA/Negative/A-1+; unsolicited ratings) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the group in the event of financial distress. The government maintains a 25% ownership stake in the group through its investment vehicle, Societe Federale de Participations et d'Investissement/Federale Participatie-en Investeringsmaatschappij. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of a "low" likelihood of government support is based on our assessment of the group's: -- "Limited" link with the Belgian government, due to the latter's 25% minority ownership stake. -- "Limited" role for the Belgian government. In our opinion, the Belgian government is more interested in maintaining operations at the airport than in the group's credit quality. Liquidity We consider the group's liquidity to be "strong" under our criteria, and we anticipate that sources will cover uses by more than 1.5x over the next 12 months. Furthermore, we estimate that coverage will remain at more than 1.0x in the following 12 months. As of March 31, 2012, we consider the group's key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months to be: -- Unrestricted cash balances of about EUR30 million. This excludes restricted cash of about EUR57 million that is not available for general corporate purposes. -- Availability on committed credit facilities expiring in more than 12 months of EUR280 million. -- Cash flow from operations of about EUR120 million. The group's key uses of liquidity over the same period include: -- Capital spending of about EUR80 million. -- We do not forecast any returns to shareholders in this period. In accordance with the group's loan documents, the group is prohibited from paying any distributions, including interest on its shareholder loan in 2012. This is a result of the cash flow sweep mechanism, which aims to build cash in advance of the group's 2015 bullet maturity. This mechanism could also require that the company sweep excess cash into a collateral account; the amount of cash would depend on the group's level of earnings. Upon refinancing of is debt facilities we anticipate that the group would resume paying dividends, a practice that it curtailed in 2009 and 2010. That said, the group has continued to pay interest on its shareholder loan, which we currently classify as equity. The group has significant headroom under its debt service covenant, which specifies a default level of 1.1x, and lock-up level of 1.35x. As of Dec. 31, 2011 the actual covenant level was 3.3x. Recovery analysis The issue rating on BAH's senior secured facilities is 'BB+', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these instruments is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating is underpinned by a stressed enterprise valuation of about EUR890 million, based on a going-concern valuation, and a distressed EBITDA of about EUR127 million at our simulated point of default in 2015. Recovery prospects are supported by the security package provided. However, they are based on our expectation that the mortgage and floating-charge mandates, which provide the main security, can be executed in a timely fashion at the sole discretion and timing of the lenders, in the event of a deterioration in credit quality. For more details, please see "Brussels Airport Co./Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. Recovery Rating Profile" published on Aug. 8, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The positive outlook reflects the possibility of us raising the rating on the group if it achieves adjusted FFO to debt of more than 12% on a sustainable basis, with operating performance remaining sound. A possible upgrade would also depend on the successful extension of the group's debt maturity profile well ahead of its maturity. We could revise the outlook to stable if we believe that the company will not achieve adjusted FFO to debt of more than 12% on a sustainable basis. Weaker credit ratios than we forecast could be caused by softer economic conditions than we currently anticipate, deteriorating operating performance, or a more aggressive financial policy, such as an increase in leverage. We could also take a negative rating action if the group reduces the amount outstanding on its shareholder loan, because this could lead us to reassess our view that this instrument is equity-like in nature. Related Criteria And Research All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal unless otherwise stated. -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- General Criteria: Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. The Brussels Airport Co. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Brussels Airport Holding S.A./N.V. Senior Secured BB+ Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)