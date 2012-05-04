FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Western Gas Partners
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Western Gas Partners

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed its 'BBB-' Issuer Default 	
Rating (ID) and senior unsecured rating on Western Gas Partners, LP  
(WES). The Rating Outlook is Negative. Roughly $948 million of debt is affected
by today's rating action. 	
	
WES' ratings reflect its conservative financial profile which is supported by 	
fee-based and fixed-priced contracts that limit commodity price exposure, as 	
well as the strong credit linkage with its sponsor and general partner, Anadarko	
Petroleum Corporation (APC, Fitch ID 'BBB-', Negative Outlook). WES is a 	
growth-oriented MLP formed by APC in 2008 to own, operate, acquire and develop 	
midstream energy assets, including gathering, processing, compressing, treating,	
and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGL) and crude. 	
APC owns approximately 46% of the company through ownership of LP units (44%) 	
and the 2% GP interest. 	
	
 	
	
Key Credit Considerations:	
	
Close linkage to Anadarko: WES' management and operations are strongly tied to 	
APC, a large and diverse exploration and production company with a significant 	
inventory of North American midstream assets that are potentially available for 	
future dropdowns. APC volumes represent the vast majority of WES' throughput at 	
74% and are generally under fee based and/or fixed price contracts. 	
Additionally, Anadarko acts as a hedging counterparty for non-APC volumes under 	
percent of proceeds (POP) and keep whole contracts with third parties at 	
formerly APC-owned facilities. 	
	
Unlike its competitors, WES is able to directly hedge exposures to both natural 	
gas and NGL components by entering into fixed price agreements with APC for 	
actual volumes produced and/or received for longer periods of time than are 	
typically available in the market. The hedging arrangements allow WES to 	
substantially reduce commodity price exposure, thus reducing cash flow 	
volatility and business risk. 	
	
The Negative Outlook primarily reflects the potential for Macondo spill-related 	
costs to exceed Fitch estimates and the impact such costs could have on APC's 	
debt levels and overall credit profile. APC reached a settlement with BP in 	
October 2011 which quantifies a portion of the potential claims against the 	
company but does not provide indemnification against other possible fines, 	
penalties, and potential other claims, including punitive damages. Fitch 	
believes APC has the capacity to fund cash requirements of up to approximately 	
$6 billion via the use of existing cash balances and asset sales of largely 	
non-producing properties and still remain investment grade. For its part, 	
Anadarko does not consider the remaining items a significant financial risk to 	
the company. 	
	
Favorable Contract Mix and Managed Commodity Exposure: WES' contract mix is 	
largely fee-based/fixed priced or hedged. Unlike many of its competitors, WES is	
able to hedge POP and Keep Whole exposure with product specific hedges as 	
opposed to proxy hedges that many others use. This limits WES' exposure to 	
breakdowns in the correlation of gas to crude and NGLs. Volume risk is still a 	
concern as lower throughput can be driven by reduced drilling activity by 	
producers in a low commodity price environment and/or due to bypass of NGL 	
processing facilities when natural gas prices are very high. This risk is 	
somewhat mitigated by currently low gas prices in the regions in which WES 	
provides midstream services as well as the presence of cost-of-service 	
adjustments and demand charges at several properties. 	
	
Strategic Location of Assets: WES' assets are focused primarily within 	
liquids-rich basins which are strategic for APC and other producers given the 	
value of the NGLs in the current low gas price environment. WES' assets are 	
located in East and West Texas, the Rocky Mountains, and the Mid-Continent, and 	
include gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural 	
gas, condensate, NGLs and crude,  	
	
Somewhat Limited Size & Scale: While WES has grown since its IPO, scale remains 	
a concern although this risk is offset by the relationship with APC and the 	
availability of asset drops. Through dropdowns from its general partner, WES is 	
able to complete asset acquisitions at reasonable EBITDA multiples. 	
	
Conservative Financial Policies: WES' financial profile is fairly conservative 	
with a targeted 50/50 debt to equity capital structure. Fitch expects Debt to 	
Operating EBITDA between 3.0 to 3.25 times (x) and distribution coverage well in	
excess of 1.25x for 2012. 	
	
Catalysts for a positive rating action may include: 	
	
--Stabilization or improvement in the credit profile of APC.	
	
Catalysts for a negative rating action may include:	
	
--Negative ratings action at APC;	
	
--Negative change in sponsor support, contract mix, or in hedging arrangements.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.