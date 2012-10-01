FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 1, 2012

TEXT-Fitch cuts Dignity Health's bonds to 'A'

Oct 1 - Fitch Ratings assigns a long-term rating of 'A' to up to $500
million in Dignity Health, CA taxable bonds, series 2012.

In addition, Fitch has downgraded to 'A' from 'A+' the ratings on approximately
$3.5 billion of the organization's outstanding debt. For certain bonds, the 'A'
rating is an underlying rating.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Proceeds from the taxable series 2012 fixed rate bonds will refinance $310
million in a line of credit draw that Dignity Health used to finance the
acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks. Remaining bond proceeds will reimburse Dignity
Health up to $185 million for prior expenditures. Pro forma maximum annual debt
service (MADS) as provided by Dignity Health is $339 million and is covered 3.2
times (x) by fiscal 2012 EBITDA.

SECURITY
Joint and several pledge of the gross revenues of the Dignity Health obligated
group.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

COMPRESSED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: The rating downgrade reflects the continued
compression in Dignity Health's operating profitability since fiscal 2009.
Impacted by recessionary and budgetary pressures in California and Arizona
service markets, overall financial metrics lag Fitch's 'A' category medians and
are not expected to improve materially over the near term as the organization
implements its strategic growth and operating improvement initiatives.

TRANSFORMATIVE GROWTH STRATEGY: Dignity Health is undertaking strategic growth
initiatives that, aided by its new governance structure, are intended to expand
its operating footprint beyond the three states (CA, AZ and NV) in which it
currently operates. The recent acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks is intended to
diversify Dignity Health's geographic and service line revenue generation and
promote further growth opportunities. While Fitch views management's desire to
diversify beyond its core markets favorably, the strategy does introduce
increased execution risk.

HEALTHCARE REFORM READINESS UNDERWAY: Fitch believes Dignity Health is well
underway to becoming a clinically-integrated healthcare provider able to thrive
under a value-based reimbursement operating environment. Through strategic
affiliations and acquisitions, operating agreements, and physician alignment
strategies, Dignity Health is striving to lower its cost structure and improve
quality outcomes as it prepares for a post healthcare reform era.

NEW BRANDING AND GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE: On Jan. 17, 2012, Catholic Healthcare
West became known as Dignity Health, a not-for-profit organization that is not
an official ministry of the Catholic Church. A new self-perpetuating Board of
Directors was put in place in lieu of a Board of Directors that was appointed by
representatives of the founding religious orders. Fitch believes that the new
name and governance structure broadens the organization's future growth and
partnership opportunities and should allow for greater flexibility in strategic
decision making.

CREDIT PROFILE

Dignity Health
Effective Jan. 17, 2012, Catholic Healthcare West changed its name to Dignity
Health and made certain changes to its internal governance structure. It remains
a not-for-profit organization but is not an official ministry of the Catholic
Church.

A new nine-member self-perpetuating Board of Directors governs over Dignity
Health's 39 Catholic and non-Catholic Hospitals. The Board comprises members
from the community at large and two women religious from Dignity Health's
founding congregations. The Sponsorship Council, which represents the founding
congregations, retains certain reserve rights over Dignity Health's 25
Catholic-sponsored hospitals.

Dignity Health is a not-for-profit health system with 39 hospitals, 33 of which
are located in California, three in Arizona, and three in Nevada. Total revenues
in fiscal year 2012 were $10.5 billion. Financial figures cited in this report
area based on audited financial results for fiscals 2012 and 2011 (ending June
30), which exclude the results of Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center (380-bed
facility in Reno, Nevada) and the operations of Saint Mary's Multi-Specialty
Clinic. The medical center and the clinic were sold on June 30, 2012.

Compressed Financial Profile
The rating downgrade reflects a financial profile compressed by a pressured
reimbursement environment, adverse shifts in payor mix, and moderate capital
spending. Though liquidity remains adequate, core profitability and debt-related
metrics continue to lag Fitch's 'A' category medians and are not expected to
improve markedly over the medium term.

Weak Profitability
Despite Dignity Health's large and diversified revenue base, core profitability
continues to be hampered by declining patient volumes, unfavorable shifts in the
payor mix, and reductions in governmental reimbursement rates. Dignity Health
reported $162.4 million in operating income for fiscal 2012, down from a
restated $186.4 million in the prior fiscal year (excluding impact of changes in
swap fair values). Overall, profitability margins have consistently lagged
Fitch's 'A' category medians. Fiscal 2012 operating and operating EBITDA margins
were 1.5% and 7.3%, respectively, down from 3% and 9.2% for fiscal 2009, and are
well below Fitch's respective 'A' medians of 2.8% and 9.8%.

Additionally, the near break-even fiscal 2012 results were substantially driven
by $233.7 million in net additional operating income related to California's
hospital provider fee program ($198.8 million in fiscal 2011), which Fitch
viewed with concern. However, Fitch believes that management remains committed
to and focused on reducing, if not eliminating, this dependence on such one-time
funds through ongoing strategic growth and operating improvement initiatives.

Growth Strategy
Under the new name and structure, Dignity Health seeks to grow nationally and
explore new partnership opportunities beyond the three states in which it
currently operates. Fitch believes that Dignity Health will seek to expand in
favorable markets as it may exit or restructure underperforming ones, and
diversify its non-acute care business lines.

On Aug. 10, 2012, Dignity Health acquired U.S. HealthWorks - a multi-state
for-profit operator of occupational health and urgent care centers with 174
centers in 15 states. Additionally, and in August 2012, Dignity Health entered
into a Memorandum of Understanding to acquire Ashland Community Hospital. The
transaction may close within this calendar year and would be Dignity Health's
first expansion into Oregon. These strategic moves are intended to diversify
Dignity Health's geographic and service line revenue generation and promote
further growth opportunities.

Adequate Liquidity
Despite moderate capital spending, balance sheet metrics remain in line with
Fitch's 'A' category medians. On June 30, 2012, Dignity Health had $4.6 billion
in unrestricted cash and investments, equating to a good 181.6 days-cash-on-hand
but a modest 100.6% cash-to-debt position, when compared to Fitch's respective
'A' category medians of 191 days and 116.4%.

Debt Profile
Debt burden is above average, having risen steadily to fund Dignity Health's
sizable capital plan. Post issuance of up to $500 million in series 2012 taxable
revenue bonds, pro forma long-term debt totals $5 billion and comprises
approximately $3.6 billion in fixed rate debt, $1.3 billion in variable rate
debt, and $147 million in various notes payable and capitalized lease
obligations. Included in its variable rate debt are $789.5 million in long term
bonds supported by letters of credit from four banks. In June 2012, Dignity
Health renewed two letters of credit (LOC) provided by J.P. Morgan Chase and is
currently working to replace four and two LOCs provided by BofA and Citi,
respectively.

Pro forma MADS coverage of 3.2x by FY 2012 EBITDA is weak, compared to Fitch's
'A' category median of 4.1x, and pro forma debt to capitalization of 56% is high
relative to Fitch's 'A' median of 40.7%.

Dignity Health has 16 floating to fixed-rate swaps and four fixed-to-floating
risk participation agreements. Counterparties to the floating to fixed rate
swaps are JPMorgan, Citibank and Deutsche Bank. As of Aug. 31, 2012, the swaps
had a current notional amount of $940.6 million, with a mark-to-market value of
negative $269.8 million. Dignity Health is prohibited from posting collateral on
derivative instruments under its Master Trust Indenture.

Sizable Capital Plan
Dignity Health's four-year (2013 - 2016) capital plan totals $2.6 billion.
Capital expenditure will address seismic upgrade projects, outpatient expansion
needs, strategic physician engagement initiatives, information technology
investments, equipment replacement and other routine maintenance. However, the
plan does not account for opportunistic capital expenditures related to
potential mergers and acquisitions. Funding sources include operating cash flow,
investment income, philanthropy, unspent bond proceeds, and future borrowings.

Fitch views Dignity Health's strategic capital investments positively as it is
fast becoming a clinically-integrated healthcare provider, built on strong
physician alignment, new and enhanced clinical documentation system, and savvy
affiliations and partnerships. Further, these investments are designed to lower
the cost of providing care while simultaneously improving quality outcomes,
which are critical ingredients for success under a value-based operating
environment.

Stable Outlook
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch believes that Dignity Health's large and
diversified revenue base should preclude further rating pressure as the
organization implements various operating improvement strategies, revenue and
geographic diversification opportunities, and strategic capital reinvestment.

Disclosure
Disclosure practices are some of the best in Fitch's portfolio. Dignity Health
covenants to disclose audited annual financial statements and unaudited
quarterly results to bondholders. Quarterly condensed financial statements
include a consolidated income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement, and
management discussion. In addition, management hosts quarterly investor calls
and posts all financial information on its website at 'www.dignityhealth.org'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

