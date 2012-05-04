FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. insurance brokers sector credit factors
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 3:41 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch publishes U.S. insurance brokers sector credit factors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Insurance Broker Industry Sector Credit
FactorsMay 4 - Fitch Ratings has issued a sector-specific special report describing
the credit factors the agency uses to analyze the U.S. Insurance Broker sector.	
	
These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master criteria 'Corporate
Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 12, 2011, which details Fitch's overarching
approach to rating corporate fixed income issuers and their individual debt
issues. This report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Consistent with the master corporate criteria, companies in the U.S. Insurance
Broker sector are evaluated considering various qualitative and quantitative
credit factors, including but not limited to: industry profile and operating
environment, market position and size/scale, corporate governance,
capitalization and leverage, financial performance and earnings, and liquidity.	
	
In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to
formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its
analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating
category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can
impact a typical rating range. For example, the report highlights that based on
Fitch's views of the Insurance Broker sector risk profile, senior unsecured debt
ratings in the U.S. Insurance Broker sector would not be expected to exceed the
'A' category.	
	
The criteria report 'Insurance Broker Rating Criteria', dated Dec. 12, 2011, has
been withdrawn.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011).	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
Corporate Rating Methodology

