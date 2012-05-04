FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises 6 Turkish fin institutions outlooks
May 4, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises 6 Turkish fin institutions outlooks

Reuters Staff

22 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- On May 1, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of Turkey to 	
stable from positive, reflecting our concern that less-buoyant external demand 	
and worsening terms of trade could inhibit Turkey's economic rebalancing.	
     -- We are therefore revising the outlooks on six Turkish financial 	
institutions to stable from positive. 	
     -- The stable outlooks reflect that on the sovereign. Turkish banks' 	
financial performance and fundamentals will remain highly correlated with 	
sovereign creditworthiness through their significant holdings of government 	
securities, and exposure to the domestic environment.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlooks to 	
stable from positive on the long-term counterparty credit ratings on six 	
Turkish financial institutions: 	
     -- Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti), 	
     -- Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S. (Garanti Leasing), 	
     -- HSBC Bank A.S.,	
     -- Turkiye Is Bankasi A.S. (Isbank), 	
     -- Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi T.A.O. (VakifBank), and	
     -- Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S. (YapiKredi).	
	
At the same time, we affirmed the 'BB/B' long- and short-term counterparty 	
credit ratings on Isbank, Garanti Leasing, YapiKredi, HSBC Bank A.S., and 	
VakifBank, and the 'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Garanti. We 	
also affirmed the Turkey national scale long- and short-term ratings at 	
'trAA/trA-1' on Isbank, VakifBank, YapiKredi, and HSBC Bank A.S.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revisions follow that on the sovereign, the Republic of Turkey 	
(foreign currency, BB/Stable/B; local currency, BBB-/Stable/A-3), reflecting 	
our concern that less-buoyant external demand and worsening terms of trade 	
could inhibit Turkey's economic rebalancing (see "Outlook On Turkey Long-Term 	
Rating Revised To Stable From Positive; 'BB/B' FC And 'BBB-/A-3' LC Ratings 	
Affirmed," published on May 1, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal).	
	
We expect Turkey's creditworthiness to continue to be a key driver of future 	
rating actions on Turkish banks because of their significant holdings of 	
government securities and general exposure to the domestic environment. Our 	
Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on Turkey remains unchanged 	
in group '5', on a scale from '1' to '10', ranging from the lowest-risk 	
banking systems in group '1' to the highest risk in group '10'. However, 	
Turkey's above 8% annual real GDP growth over the past two years has been 	
largely driven by rapid domestic credit expansion, financed mainly by 	
short-term external funding for banks. The increasing use of cross-border 	
borrowing to fund asset growth is a risk for Turkish banks. Rising risk 	
aversion in global capital markets could also erode investor confidence in 	
Turkey and Turkish banks.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlooks reflect that on the sovereign. Turkish banks' financial 	
performance and fundamentals will remain highly correlated with sovereign 	
creditworthiness through, among other things, their significant holdings of 	
government securities and exposure to the domestic economic and financial 	
environment. Therefore, a negative rating action on the sovereign would 	
trigger the same on these entities.	
	
We would also consider negative rating actions on these institutions if 	
Turkey's economy deteriorated more than we currently expect and put additional 	
pressure on their asset quality, funding profiles, or financial performances. 	
	
A positive rating action on the sovereign, all other things being equal, would 	
lead to positive rating actions on the six financial institutions.	
	
 Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Outlook On Turkey Long-Term Rating Revised To Stable From Positive; 	
'BB/B' FC And 'BBB-/A-3' LC Ratings Affirmed, May 1, 2012	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
	
           	
                                        To                 From	
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.	
  Counterparty Credit Rating            BB/Stable/--       BB/Positive/--	
Garanti Finansal Kiralama A.S.	
HSBC Bank A.S.                                                         Turkiye 	
Vakiflar Bankasi TAO	
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.	
Turkiye Is Bankasi AS	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB/Stable/B        BB/Positive/B	
	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
HSBC Bank A.S.	
Turkiye Is Bankasi AS	
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO	
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi A.S.	
National Scale Rating                     trAA/--/trA-1      	
	
NB. Does not include all ratings affected	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.  Alternatively, call one of the following Standard & Poor's numbers: 	
Client Support Europe (44) 20-7176-7176; London Press Office (44) 	
20-7176-3605; Paris (33) 1-4420-6708; Frankfurt (49) 69-33-999-225; Stockholm 	
(46) 8-440-5914; or Moscow 7 (495) 783-4009.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Goeksenin Karagoez, Paris (33) 1-4420-6724;	
                        goeksenin_karagoez@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Magar Kouyoumdjian, London (44) 20-7176-7217;	
                   magar_kouyoumdjian@standardandpoors.com	
Additional Contact: Financial Institutions Ratings Europe;	
                    FIG_Europe@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
