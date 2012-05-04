FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Banco-Santander-Chile S.A. new commercial paper
May 4, 2012 / 4:56 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Banco-Santander-Chile S.A. new commercial paper

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'A-1'
short-term issue rating to Banco Santander-Chile S.A.'s (BSCh; A/Stable/A-1) up
to $5 billion commercial paper (CP) program to be issued in the U.S.	
	
"The rating on the CP program reflects its pari passu ranking to the bank's 	
other senior unsecured debt obligations, and as such it is the same as the 	
bank's short-term issuer credit rating," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 	
Arturo Sanchez. BSCh will use the proceeds to substitute its current 	
short-term market debt and for general corporate purposes. The bank aims to 	
have access to less volatile funding sources, which could improve its funding 	
cost and ease pressure on net interest margins due to high competition in the 	
Chilean banking system.	
	
"We expect the bank's short-term market debt to be manageable, due to its good 	
financial flexibility, as indicated by its access to international capital 	
markets and local funding sources during the past three years," added Mr. 	
Sanchez. As a result of the recent downgrade of its Spain-based parent, Banco 	
Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), we will closely monitor BSCh's dividend and 	
liquidity policies, to address any aggressiveness that could weaken its 	
stand-alone credit profile in terms of capital and liquidity. The latter could 	
have negative rating implications.	
	
The ratings on BSCh continue to reflect its "strong" business position, 	
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding 	
and "adequate liquidity" (as our criteria defines these terms).	
	
For a complete credit rating rationale on BSCh, please see "Banco 	
Santander-Chile S.A.," published April 9, 2012.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Banco Santander-Chile S.A. 'A/A-1' Ratings Affirmed After Its Parent's 	
Downgrade, Outlook Stable, May 2, 2012	
     -- Banco Santander-Chile S.A., April 9, 2012	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.	
  Issuer credit rating           A/Stable/A-1	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Banco Santander-Chile S.A.	
  S5 billion CP program          A-1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

