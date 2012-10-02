FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P, J.D. Power auto industry conference Oct 15
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P, J.D. Power auto industry conference Oct 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' analysts and deputy chief
economist will be joined by industry analysts from LMC Automotive Ltd. and Power
Information Network (PIN), a division of J.D. Power and Associates, for a
discussion of the U.S. and global auto markets, rated companies and suppliers.
This annual conference will be held at The McGraw-Hill Companies Auditorium at
1221 Sixth Avenue. Registration and continental breakfast start at 8 a.m., with
presentations to begin at 8:30. Lunch follows the end of the presentations at
12:30.
     Agenda highlights include:
     -- Global Economic Outlook--Driving in Low Gear--Beth Ann Bovino, 
Standard & Poor's Deputy Chief Economist
     -- Is Chaos the New Normal for Autos? An Outlook for Global Light 
Vehicles--Jeff Schuster, Senior Vice President, LMC Automotive
     -- Retail Sales--The Health Check of the Auto Industry--Thomas King, 
Senior Director, PIN, a division of J.S. Power and Associaties.
     -- Outlook for U.S. Automaker and Auto Supplier Credit Quality-Standard & 
Poor's Automotive Credit Analysts
     -- Auto-Related Structured Finance Outlook--Standard & Poor's Structured 
Finance Analysts
To obtain the full agenda and to register, the media can contact the media 
representative listed here.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.(New York Ratings Team)

