#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut ICON Health & Fitness rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Operating performance at U.S. fitness equipment maker ICON Health & 	
Fitness continued to weaken through its third fiscal quarter, on
increased costs of sales and higher selling expenses. 	
     -- Operating lease-adjusted leverage and free operating cash flow 	
generation have deteriorated to levels that are weak for the current rating, 	
in our view.	
     -- We are placing our 'B+' corporate credit rating, as well as all 	
issue-level ratings on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will review management's 	
plans to resolve current manufacturing challenges and determine the likelihood 	
that credit measures will improve to levels supportive of the current rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings, 	
including its 'B+' corporate credit rating, on Logan, Utah-based fitness 	
equipment maker ICON Health & Fitness Inc. on CreditWatch with negative 	
implications. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing follows a continued weakening of credit measures and a 	
deterioration of free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation through the first 	
nine months of fiscal 2012 (ICON's fiscal year ends May 31). As of March 3, 	
2012, operating lease-adjusted leverage and interest coverage were 5.6x and 	
1.9x compared with 3.5x and 2.8x, respectively, as of March 5, 2011. We view 	
this level of leverage as weak for the current rating, given our assessment of 	
ICON's business risk profile. Additionally, FOCF generation during the nine 	
months ended March 3, 2012 was meaningfully negative.  	
	
The weakening of credit measures and cash flow resulted from a 20% 	
year-over-year decline in EBITDA during the first three quarters of fiscal 	
2012. Although revenue over this period was relatively stable, EBITDA margin 	
declined about 200 basis points (bps). The EBITDA decline resulted from a 	
nearly 70-bp increase in cost of sales, and about a 135-bp increase in selling 	
expenses. The increase in cost of sales was primarily the result of 	
manufacturing issues the company experienced early in fiscal 2012. Even though 	
the company has begun to take measures to address these issues, we believe it 	
could take several more quarters and incremental costs to fully resolve them. 	
Furthermore, though the increase in selling expenses was largely due to a 	
one-time fee paid to a retailer in connection with a sales agreement, we 	
expect selling expenses to remain elevated, given our belief that ICON will 	
continue pursuing sales growth through direct channels, as well as expanding 	
relationships with a larger base of retailers. We believe EBITDA could 	
continue to decline over the next few quarters.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving our CreditWatch listing, we expect to meet with management to 	
discuss their plans to resolve current manufacturing challenges as well as for 	
building additional, and enhancing existing, customer relationships. We will 	
consider a downgrade if we do not believe there is a likely and timely path 	
for improving EBITDA margin back in line with fiscal 2011 levels. Absent 	
improved profitability, it is unlikely that credit measures will support the 	
existing rating.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
ICON Health & Fitness Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Neg/--    B+/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                         B/Watch Neg        B	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.