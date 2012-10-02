FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Transtar Holding rating unaffected by new loan mix
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Transtar Holding rating unaffected by new loan mix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings
(including issue ratings) and outlook on Transtar Holding Co. (B/Stable/-) are
unaffected by the company's announced change in its loan mix. The first-lien
term loan is now expected to be $320 million (up from $295 million) and the
second-lien term loan $140 million (down from $165 million). Total debt raised
does not change. We understand that overall pricing improves, and interest
expense will be modestly lower than we previously assumed. For more information,
please see, "Transtar Holding Co. Rating Lowered To 'B' On Higher Leverage;
Outlook Stable," published Sept. 19, 2012, on RatingsDirect, and "Recovery
Report: Transtar Holding Co.'s Recovery Rating Profile," published Sept. 21.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
