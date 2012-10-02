FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P: Kraft Foods Group ratings unaffected by spin-off
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 3:01 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Kraft Foods Group ratings unaffected by spin-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Kraft Foods Group Inc. (KFG), including its 'BBB' corporate credit
rating and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings,
remain unchanged following Mondelez International Inc.'s 
(BBB/Stable/A-2) spin-off of KFG effective Oct. 1, 2012.
    
The ratings on KFG reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 
profile as "strong" and financial risk profile as "significant." Key credit 
factors in our business risk assessment include the company's well-recognized 
brands and product diversification within the mature and low-growth packaged 
food markets of North America; and its narrow geographic focus and exposure to 
volatile commodity input costs. Our view of the company's financial risk 
profile reflects financial policies we consider aggressive, including an 
expected very high dividend payout rate, adequate liquidity, and key credit 
measures that are currently weak relative to indicative ratios for a 
significant financial risk profile (which include leverage, as measured by 
debt to EBITDA, of 3x-4x and funds from operations to debt of 20%-30%). The 
outlook remains negative. We could lower the ratings if the company's leverage 
fails to decline to less than 4x and funds from operations to total debt 
remains below 20% within the next 12 to 15 months. We estimate approximately 
$10 billion of reported debt is outstanding at KFG following the transaction.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.