TEXT-S&P cuts ratings of 7 Spanish regions

Overview -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on April 26, 2012. -- We have revised our assessment of the institutional framework for Spanish normal-status regions. -- The Spanish normal-status regions have increased their fiscal imbalances over 2011 and we believe their tax bases will grow only slightly over 2012-2014. -- We are lowering our rating on seven Spanish autonomous communities by two to four notches, affirming our 'BB' long-term rating on the Autonomous Community of Valencia, and removing the ratings on all eight autonomous communities from CreditWatch negative. -- The negative outlooks on these regions mainly reflect our negative outlook on the long-term rating on Spain, or our view of the risk that Spain's weaker-than-expected economic performance could affect their credit profiles. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on the following Spanish normal-status regions, and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Jan. 30, 2012: -- The Autonomous Community of Madrid to 'BBB+' from 'A' -- The Autonomous Community of Galicia to 'BBB+' from 'A' -- The Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands to 'BBB+' from 'A' -- The Autonomous Community of Andalusia to 'BBB' from 'A' -- The Autonomous Community of Aragon to 'BBB' from 'A' -- The Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands to 'BBB-' from 'A-' -- The Autonomous Community of Catalonia to 'BBB-' from 'A'. We are also lowering our short-term issuer credit ratings on: -- The Autonomous Community of Madrid to 'A-2' from 'A-1' -- The Autonomous Community of Galicia to 'A-2' from 'A-1' -- The Autonomous Community of Catalonia to 'A-3' from 'A-1'. We affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the Autonomous Community of Valencia and removed them from CreditWatch negative, where we placed them on Feb. 28, 2012. We also affirmed our 'BB' issue ratings on Valencia's senior unsecured debt. We have assigned a '4' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The outlooks on all eight regions are negative. Rationale The rating actions follow our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). They also reflect: -- Our downward revision of the institutional framework score for Spanish normal-status regions; and -- Our view that the deterioration in Spain's economy is further eroding the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases, and -- For some regions, worse-than-expected budgetary performances in 2011, debt burden projections, or liquidity positions. We have revised down our institutional framework score for the Spanish regions, to '3' from '2'. Following our downgrade of Spain, we now believe the central government's capacity to provide support to the regions over the long run has weakened. In addition, Spain has entered into what we see as a mild recession in 2012, and we anticipate a period of sluggish economic activity over our forecast horizon (2012-2015) (see our latest summary analysis on the Kingdom of Spain published on April 27, 2012). In the same vein, we are of the view that regional tax bases--which were already hit by the 2009 recession--will likely continue to shrink in 2012, and undergo a period of lackluster growth over our forecast horizon (2012-2015). Consistent with this view, we have lowered our economic score for each region up to two levels. For more detailed information on the general factors behind the rating actions please refer to "Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional Governments," published May 4, 2012. In accordance with our methodology applicable to local and regional governments (LRGs) and their related sovereigns, we cap the ratings on the autonomous communities of Madrid and Galicia at the same level as the Kingdom of Spain (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009). An LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we take the view that the LRG exhibits certain characteristics described in our criteria, including: -- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the sovereign in a stress scenario. This includes, among other factors, lack of dependence on the sovereign for any appreciable share of its revenues, and a more diverse and wealthy economy than the national economy; -- An institutional framework that limits the risk of negative sovereign intervention; and -- The ability to mitigate negative sovereign intervention through high financial flexibility and independent treasury management. We currently do not believe that any Spanish normal-status region meets these criteria. Consequently, we do not rate the regions of Madrid and Galicia--the only two normal-status regions capped by the sovereign--higher than the Kingdom of Spain. Under our criteria, the "indicative credit level" (ICL) for the Autonomous Community of Madrid is 'a-'. The ICL for Galicia is 'a-'. The ICL is not a credit rating but instead reflects our view of the "intrinsic creditworthiness" of an LRG, under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL takes into account our combined assessment of the institutional framework where the LRG operates, as well as its "individual credit profile," which includes our assessment of the LRG's economy, financial management, budgetary performance, financial flexibility, debt burden, liquidity position, and contingent liabilities. Recovery analysis We rate Valencia's senior unsecured debt 'BB'. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Outlook The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the autonomous communities of the Canary Islands, Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and Valencia, reflect our view of the risk that these autonomous communities might deviate from budgetary targets set by the central government, resulting in worse budgetary performances and higher debt accumulation in the coming years. This could stem from a weaker economic performance, which may depress tax revenues; or from looser controls on operating and capital expenditures, which could be caused by a weakening of the regions' respective financial management. The negative outlooks on all eight regions reflect the risk that liquidity and funding support mechanisms set up by the central government might not function as smoothly as expected. The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the regions of Madrid, Galicia, and the Canary Islands reflect our negative outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain. This is because we rate these three regions at the same level as the long-term rating on Spain. We could revise the outlooks on the autonomous communities of Madrid, and Galicia to stable if we: -- Perceived that liquidity evolved in line with our current expectations, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the central government; and -- Revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to stable. We could revise the outlooks on the six remaining autonomous communities to stable if we: -- Perceived that their respective budgetary performances and debt burdens were in line with our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, and assuming a gradual reduction in the deficit after capital expenditures; -- Considered that as a result, the regions' management quality and liquidity positions were not likely to deteriorate; -- Perceived that liquidity evolved in line with our current expectations, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the central government; and -- Revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional Governments, May 4, 2012 -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative, April 26, 2012 -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 2010 -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009 Ratings List Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Autonomous Community of Madrid Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A/Watch Neg/A-1 Senior Unsecured BBB+ A/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-2 A-1 Autonomous Community of Galicia Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 A/Watch Neg/A-1 Senior Unsecured BBB+ A/Watch Neg Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Negative A/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured BBB+ A/Watch Neg Autonomous Community of Andalusia Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative A/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured BBB A/Watch Neg Autonomous Community of Aragon Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Negative A/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured BBB A/Watch Neg Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative A-/Watch Neg Senior Unsecured BBB- A-/Watch Neg Autonomous Community of Catalonia Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 A/Watch Neg/A-1 Senior Unsecured BBB- A/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-3 A-1/Watch Neg Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; New Rating To From Autonomous Community of Valencia Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Watch Neg/B Senior Unsecured BB BB/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 