TEXT-S&P cuts ratings of 7 Spanish regions
#Market News
May 4, 2012

TEXT-S&P cuts ratings of 7 Spanish regions

Overview	
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the 	
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on April 26, 2012.	
     -- We have revised our assessment of the institutional framework for 	
Spanish normal-status regions.	
     -- The Spanish normal-status regions have increased their fiscal 	
imbalances over 2011 and we believe their tax bases will grow only slightly 	
over 2012-2014.	
     -- We are lowering our rating on seven Spanish autonomous communities by 	
two to four notches, affirming our 'BB' long-term rating on the Autonomous 	
Community of Valencia, and removing the ratings on all eight autonomous 	
communities from CreditWatch negative. 	
     -- The negative outlooks on these regions mainly reflect our negative 	
outlook on the long-term rating on Spain, or our view of the risk that Spain's 	
weaker-than-expected economic performance could affect their credit profiles.  	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit ratings on the following Spanish normal-status regions, and 	
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we 	
placed them on Jan. 30, 2012:	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Madrid to 'BBB+' from 'A'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Galicia to 'BBB+' from 'A'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands to 'BBB+' from 'A'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Andalusia to 'BBB' from 'A'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Aragon to 'BBB' from 'A'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands to 'BBB-' from 'A-'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Catalonia to 'BBB-' from 'A'.	
	
We are also lowering our short-term issuer credit ratings on:	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Madrid to 'A-2' from 'A-1'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Galicia to 'A-2' from 'A-1'	
     -- The Autonomous Community of Catalonia to 'A-3' from 'A-1'.	
	
We affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on the 	
Autonomous Community of Valencia and removed them from CreditWatch negative, 	
where we placed them on Feb. 28, 2012. 	
	
We also affirmed our 'BB' issue ratings on Valencia's senior unsecured debt. 	
We have assigned a '4' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our 	
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.	
	
The outlooks on all eight regions are negative.	
	
Rationale	
The rating actions follow our downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (see "Ratings 	
On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published 	
April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). They also 	
reflect: 	
	
     -- Our downward revision of the institutional framework score for Spanish 	
normal-status regions; and 	
     -- Our view that the deterioration in Spain's economy is further eroding 	
the long-term growth potential of major regional tax bases, and	
     -- For some regions, worse-than-expected budgetary performances in 2011, 	
debt burden projections, or liquidity positions.	
	
We have revised down our institutional framework score for the Spanish 	
regions, to '3' from '2'. Following our downgrade of Spain, we now believe the 	
central government's capacity to provide support to the regions over the long 	
run has weakened.	
	
In addition, Spain has entered into what we see as a mild recession in 2012, 	
and we anticipate a period of sluggish economic activity over our forecast 	
horizon (2012-2015) (see our latest summary analysis on the Kingdom of Spain 	
published on April 27, 2012). In the same vein, we are of the view that 	
regional tax bases--which were already hit by the 2009 recession--will likely 	
continue to shrink in 2012, and undergo a period of lackluster growth over our 	
forecast horizon (2012-2015). Consistent with this view, we have lowered our 	
economic score for each region up to two levels. 	
	
For more detailed information on the general factors behind the rating actions 	
please refer to "Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish 	
Regional Governments," published May 4, 2012. 	
	
In accordance with our methodology applicable to local and regional 	
governments (LRGs) and their related sovereigns, we cap the ratings on the 	
autonomous communities of Madrid and Galicia at the same level as the Kingdom 	
of Spain (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than 	
Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009). 	
	
An LRG can be rated higher than its sovereign only if we take the view that 	
the LRG exhibits certain characteristics described in our criteria, including:	
	
     -- The ability to maintain stronger credit characteristics than the 	
sovereign in a stress scenario. This includes, among other factors, lack of 	
dependence on the sovereign for any appreciable share of its revenues, and a 	
more diverse and wealthy economy than the national economy; 	
     -- An institutional framework that limits the risk of negative sovereign 	
intervention; and 	
     -- The ability to mitigate negative sovereign intervention through high 	
financial flexibility and independent treasury management. 	
	
We currently do not believe that any Spanish normal-status region meets these 	
criteria. Consequently, we do not rate the regions of Madrid and Galicia--the 	
only two normal-status regions capped by the sovereign--higher than the 	
Kingdom of Spain. 	
	
Under our criteria, the "indicative credit level" (ICL) for the Autonomous 	
Community of Madrid is 'a-'. The ICL for Galicia is 'a-'. The ICL is not a 	
credit rating but instead reflects our view of the "intrinsic 	
creditworthiness" of an LRG, under the assumption that there is no sovereign 	
rating cap. 	
	
The ICL takes into account our combined assessment of the institutional 	
framework where the LRG operates, as well as its "individual credit profile," 	
which includes our assessment of the LRG's economy, financial management, 	
budgetary performance, financial flexibility, debt burden, liquidity position, 	
and contingent liabilities.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate Valencia's senior unsecured debt 'BB'. The recovery rating on this 	
debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the 	
event of a payment default. 	
	

Outlook	
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the autonomous communities 	
of the Canary Islands, Andalusia, Aragon, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, and 	
Valencia, reflect our view of the risk that these autonomous communities might 	
deviate from budgetary targets set by the central government, resulting in 	
worse budgetary performances and higher debt accumulation in the coming years. 	
This could stem from a weaker economic performance, which may depress tax 	
revenues; or from looser controls on operating and capital expenditures, which 	
could be caused by a weakening of the regions' respective financial 	
management. 	
	
The negative outlooks on all eight regions reflect the risk that liquidity and 	
funding support mechanisms set up by the central government might not function 	
as smoothly as expected. 	
	
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the regions of Madrid, 	
Galicia, and the Canary Islands reflect our negative outlook on the long-term 	
sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain. This is because we rate these three 	
regions at the same level as the long-term rating on Spain.	
	
We could revise the outlooks on the autonomous communities of Madrid, and 	
Galicia to stable if we: 	
	
     -- Perceived that liquidity evolved in line with our current 	
expectations, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the 	
central government; and 	
     -- Revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to 	
stable. 	
	
	
We could revise the outlooks on the six remaining autonomous communities to 	
stable if we: 	
	
     -- Perceived that their respective budgetary performances and debt 	
burdens were in line with our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, and assuming a 	
gradual reduction in the deficit after capital expenditures; 	
     -- Considered that as a result, the regions' management quality and 	
liquidity positions were not likely to deteriorate; 	
     -- Perceived that liquidity evolved in line with our current 	
expectations, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the 	
central government; and 	
     -- Revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to 	
stable. 	
	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional 	
Governments, May 4, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 	
Sept. 20, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 	
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                 To                 From	
Autonomous Community of Madrid 	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB+/Negative/A-2  A/Watch Neg/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB+               A/Watch Neg	
 Commercial Paper                A-2                A-1	
	
Autonomous Community of Galicia 	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB+/Negative/A-2  A/Watch Neg/A-1 	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB+               A/Watch Neg	
	
Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB+/Negative      A/Watch Neg 	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB+               A/Watch Neg	
	
	
Autonomous Community of Andalusia 	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB/Negative       A/Watch Neg	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB                A/Watch Neg	
	
	
Autonomous Community of Aragon 	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB/Negative       A/Watch Neg	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB                A/Watch Neg	
	
	
Autonomous Community of the Balearic Islands	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB-/Negative      A-/Watch Neg	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB-               A-/Watch Neg	
	
	
Autonomous Community of Catalonia 	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BBB-/Negative/A-3  A/Watch Neg/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                BBB-               A/Watch Neg	
 Commercial Paper                A-3                A-1/Watch Neg	
	
	
Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; New Rating	
                                 To                 From	
Autonomous Community of Valencia	
 Issuer Credit Rating            BB/Negative/B      BB/Watch Neg/B    	
 Senior Unsecured                BB                 BB/Watch Neg	
  Recovery Rating                4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

