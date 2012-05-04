FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Banc of America Re-REMIC 2010-UBER4 ratings
May 4, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Banc of America Re-REMIC 2010-UBER4 ratings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 4 - OVERVIEW	
     -- We lowered our rating to 'A+ (sf)'from 'AAA (sf)' on the class A-4B 	
from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4. 	
     -- Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class A-4A from the 	
same transaction.	
     -- The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the 	
transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LBN4.	
    	
     May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered the rating on
class A-4B from Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust's series 2010-UBER4 to 'A+
(sf)'(BARR 2010-UBER4). Concurrently, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on class
A-4A from the same transaction (see list).	
	
The downgrade reflects our analysis of the collateral securing the 	
transaction, which includes the downgrade of class A-5 from COMM 2004-LNB4 to 	
'A+ (sf)', which is the trust's largest exposure ($28.5 million, 20.7%).RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
 	
RATING LOWERED	
	
Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4	
Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities	
	
            Rating	
Class       To           From       Credit enhancement (%)	
A-4B        A+ (sf)      AAA (sf)   0.0%	
	
RATING AFFIRMED	
 	
Banc of America Re-REMIC Trust 2010-UBER4 	
Commercial mortgage certificate-backed securities	
 	
Class       Rating                  Credit enhancement (%)	
A-4A        AAA (sf)                15.4%	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: Samir Mistry, New York (1) 212-438-8014;	
                        samir_mistry@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Dennis Sim, New York (1) 212-438-3574;	
                   dennis_sim@standardandpoors.com

