TEXT-S&P cuts Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia to 'A'
May 4, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia to 'A'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

May 4 - Overview	
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the 	
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on April 26, 2012. 	
     -- We are lowering our long-term ratings on the three special-status 	
Spanish local and regional governments (LRGs) of The Basque Country, Navarre, 	
and Bizkaia to 'A' from 'AA-'. The long-term ratings remain two notches above 	
our long-term rating on Spain, based on our view of the LRGs' strong 	
creditworthiness according to our criteria. 	
     -- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs 	
mainly reflect the negative outlook on the long-term rating on Spain. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit ratings on three Spanish special-status local and regional 	
governments (LRGs), the Autonomous Community of The Basque Country, the 	
Autonomous Community of Navarre, and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia to 	
'A' from 'AA-'. We also lowered our short-term rating on Bizkaia to 'A-1' from 	
'A-1+'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs are negative. 	
	
	
Rationale 	
	
The rating actions follow a similar action on the Kingdom of Spain on April 	
26, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; 	
Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
Under our criteria for rating LRGs, an LRG can be rated higher than its 	
sovereign if we take the view that it exhibits conditions described in 	
"Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 	
Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009. We continue to take the view that the 	
Basque Country, Navarre, and Bizkaia meet these conditions. Consequently, we 	
do not cap the ratings on these LRGs at the sovereign rating level. 	
	
According to our criteria, the ratings differential between an LRG and its 	
respective sovereign is generally limited to one notch. However, in our view, 	
The Basque country, Navarre, and Bizkaia have very strong credit profiles, 	
despite a substantial concentration of their economic activity in Spain. Their 	
strong credit profiles are supported by their high fiscal autonomy, highly 	
export-oriented economies that we consider structurally stronger than Spain's, 	
sound financial management, moderately low debt burden, and very low 	
contingent liabilities. As a result, we rate these three LRGs two notches 	
above the long-term rating on Spain.	
	
In accordance with our criteria for rating LRGs, the indicative credit levels 	
(ICL) for The Basque country, and Bizkaia are 'aa'. The ICL for Navarre is 	
'aa-' (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional 	
Governments," published Sept. 20, 2010). The ICL is not a rating but a means 	
we use to assess the intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption 	
that there is no sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of 	
our assessment of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional 	
framework where it operates.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on The Basque Country, Navarre, 	
and Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. The outlooks reflect the possibility that we 	
could lower our ratings on these special-status LRGs, should we further lower 	
our ratings on Spain.	
	
Given the ICL of 'aa' for The Basque country and Bizkaia, and of 'aa-' for 	
Navarre, we do not envisage a realistic downside scenario under which their 	
ICL would weaken by four or three three levels, respectively. We would 	
therefore more likely lower the ratings on these special-status LRGs following 	
a downgrade of Spain than as a result of a change in their ICLs. Conversely, 	
we could revise the outlooks to stable if we revised the outlook on Spain to 	
stable.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional 	
Governments, May 4, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 	
Sept. 20, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 	
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Autonomous Community of The Basque Country	
Autonomous Community of Navarre	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A/Negative/--      AA-/Negative/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  AA-	
	
Historical Territory of Bizkaia	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A/Negative/A-1     AA-/Negative/A-1+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

