#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 6:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P cuts Barcelona (City, Province), Madrid (City) to 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We lowered our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the 	
Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB+/A-2' from 'A/A-1' on April 26, 2012. 	
     -- We cap the ratings on the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Madrid and 	
on the Province of Barcelona at the level of the long-term sovereign rating on 	
Spain because, under our criteria, these three local and regional governments 	
(LRGs) do not meet the conditions allowing for a rating higher than that of 	
the sovereign.	
     -- Consequently, we are lowering our long-term ratings on these three 	
LRGs to 'BBB+' from 'A' and lowering our short-term rating on Madrid to 'A-2' 	
from 'A-1'. 	
     -- The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three LRGs 	
reflect the negative outlook on the long-term rating on the Kingdom of Spain.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
issuer credit ratings on the Spanish City of Barcelona (Barcelona city), City 	
of Madrid (Madrid), and Province of Barcelona (Barcelona province) to 'BBB+' 	
from 'A'. We have also lowered our short-term issuer credit rating on Madrid 	
to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. The outlooks on the long-term ratings on the three local 	
and regional governments (LRGs) are negative.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrades of Barcelona city, Madrid, and Barcelona province reflect a 	
similar action on the Kingdom of Spain, on April 26, 2012 (see "Ratings On 	
Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook Negative," published on 	
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
Under our criteria for rating LRGs, an LRG can be rated higher than its 	
sovereign only if we believe that it exhibits conditions described in detail 	
in our criteria "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher 	
Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009. We are currently of the view 	
that Barcelona city, Madrid, and Barcelona province do not meet these 	
conditions. Consequently, we cap the ratings on these LRGs at the sovereign 	
rating level.	
	
In accordance with our criteria for rating LRGs, the indicative credit levels 	
(ICL) for Barcelona city and Barcelona province are 'aa' (see "Methodology For 	
Rating International Local And Regional Governments," published Sept. 20, 	
2010). We are currently reassessing our ICL on Madrid as part of our annual 	
surveillance. The ICL is not a rating but a means we use to assess the 	
intrinsic creditworthiness of an LRG under the assumption that there is no 	
sovereign rating cap. The ICL results from the combination of our assessment 	
of an LRG's individual credit profile and the institutional framework where it 	
operates.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on Barcelona city, Madrid, and 	
Barcelona province reflect that on Spain. The negative outlook on Spain 	
reflects our view of the significant external and domestic risks to Spain's 	
economic growth and budgetary performance, and the impact we believe this may 	
have on the sovereign's creditworthiness.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Credit FAQ: What's Behind Our Downgrades Of Various Spanish Regional 	
Governments, May 4, 2012	
     -- Ratings On Spain Lowered To 'BBB+/A-2' On Debt Concerns; Outlook 	
Negative, April 26, 2012	
     -- Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, 	
Sept. 20, 2010	
     -- Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its 	
Sovereign, Sept. 9, 2009	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                      To                 From	
Barcelona (City of)	
Barcelona (Province of)	
Issuer Credit Rating                  BBB+/Negative/--   A/Negative/--	
	
Madrid (City of)	
 Issuer Credit Rating                 BBB+/Negative/A-2  A/Negative/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                     BBB+               A	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.