#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

S&P rates chc CHC Helicopter notes 'B+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it assigned its 'B+'
issue-level rating, and '4' recovery rating, to CHC Helicopter S.A.'s US$200
million senior secured notes due 2020. The '4' recovery rating indicates our
expectations of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of default. CHC
Helicopter S.A. is a subsidiary of 6922767 Holding s.a.r.l. (collectively, CHC
Helicopter).

The notes will be guaranteed by CHC Helicopter and its subsidiaries including 
CHC Helicopter Holding s.a.r.l. The notes issuance will not lead to any 
increase in debt levels as proceeds from the notes will be used to pay down 
debt outstanding under the company's credit facility. Standard & Poor's 
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio is about 7.5x and expected to improve to 7.0x by 
fiscal year-end 2013 and 6.0x by fiscal year-end 2014. 

"The 'B+' rating and stable outlook on CHC Helicopter reflect what we consider 
to be the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile and fair business 
risk profile," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Jatinder Mall. "We base 
these profiles on our view of the company's high leverage ratio, the fact that 
its private equity ownership limits the rating to the 'B' category, and its 
participation in a capital-intensive industry," Mr. Mall added. 

Somewhat mitigating these weaknesses, in our opinion, are the company's strong 
position as the world's largest provider of commercial helicopter services; 
favorable medium-to-long-term demand outlook from the offshore oil and gas 
production industry (about three-quarters of revenue); and relatively moderate 
levels of competition in the markets where it provides services.    

CHC Helicopter's fair business risk profile reflects a company that operates 
in a bifurcated industry comprising the Gulf of Mexico and the rest of the 
world. The company has made a strategic decision not to operate in the Gulf of 
Mexico, which is a highly competitive market. The rest of the world is 
considered oligopolistic, with CHC Helicopter and Bristow Group Inc. 
(BB/Negative/--) being major global operators. In the majority of the markets 
in which the company operates, CHC Helicopter has a distinct advantage given 
its global customer relationships, safety process, and newer aircraft.

RATINGS LIST
6922767 Holding s.a.r.l. (CHC Helicopter)
 Corporate credit rating                   B+/Stable/--

Rating Assigned
CHC Helicopter S.A.
 US$200 mil sr secured notes due 2020      B+
  Recovery rating                          4


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
