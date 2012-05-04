FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Staples Inc
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 6:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Staples Inc

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BBB' preliminary senior unsecured rating to Framingham, Mass.-based Staples
Inc.'s (BBB/Stable/A-2) automatic shelf registration statement filed
March 7, 2012. At the same time, we withdrew the 	
'BBB' preliminary senior unsecured rating on the company's automatic shelf 	
registration statement filed Dec. 2, 2008, which has expired.	
	
The ratings on Staples reflect our opinion that the company will maintain its 	
"satisfactory" business risk profile as the No. 1 provider of office products 	
in North America. In particular, we believe the strong competitive position of 	
Staples' delivery business, relatively efficient retail store base, and 	
satisfactory cash flow generation outweighs continued weak industry conditions 	
and the competitive operating environment. We view Staples' financial risk 	
profile as "intermediate" and expect credit measures to remain around current 	
levels, despite the potential for moderate profit weakness.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, June 3, 2009	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Staples Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating         BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
New Rating	
	
Staples Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Shelf registration statement   BBB(prelim)	
	
Ratings Withdrawn	
                                 To                From	
Staples Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  Shelf statement                NR                BBB(prelim)

