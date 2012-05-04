TEXT-S&P rates Liberty Mutual Group Inc

May 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Liberty Mutual Group Inc.'s (LMGI) $1 billion senior unsecured notes. These will be privately placed notes and issued in two tranches maturing in 10 years and 30 years, respectively. The company will use the proceeds to purchase existing debt and hybrid securities under a current tender offer and for general corporate purposes. The issuance of new unsecured senior notes will not materially change LMGI's adjusted debt and financial leverage ratios, which at year-end 2011 were approximately 20% and 23%, respectively. We treat the 10.75% junior subordinated notes that are part of the tender offer as debt rather than equity in our leverage and coverage metrics, because the company does not intend to maintain these notes as part of its long-term capital structure. We view LMGI's two other junior subordinated notes--7.00% due 2067 and 7.80% due 2087--as intermediate hybrids, because we expect the company to keep these notes outstanding in the long term. We treat the Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.'s 7.697% surplus notes due 2097, also part of the tender offer, as debt in our leverage calculations rather than equity, because the servicing of operating company hybrid securities is usually at least pari passu with holding company debtholders and can be senior to these debt obligations. There could be a modest improvement in LMGI's interest coverage to the extent that the interest rates on the new notes is less than those redeemed, though partly offset by a modest increase in total debt outstanding. The company reported a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) combined ratio of 100.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2012, compared with 102.4% for the same period in 2011. Total equity increased to $18.5 billion as of March 31, 2012, from $17.9 billion at year-end 2011. The ratings reflect the group's strong and well-diversified business mix by product and geographic region. LMGI also benefits from strong investments and very strong liquidity, as well as favorable expense differentiation. Partially mitigating some of these favorable ratings factors are LMGI's weak underwriting results in its commercial lines (mainly related to workers' compensation), susceptibility to potential prior-year adverse reserve development, and relatively low fixed-charge coverage. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Bulletin: Liberty Mutual Group Inc. Ratings Unaffected By News Of Tender On $1.25 Billion Subordinated Notes, Jan. 14, 2011 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATING LIST Liberty Mutual Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/-- NEW RATING Liberty Mutual Group Inc. $1 bil senior unsec notes due 2022 and 2042 BBB-