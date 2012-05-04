TEXT-S&P rates Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP

Overview -- We are assigning our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. -- The rating reflects our view of the partnership's strong business risk profile. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the portfolio of companies provides a strong stream of cash flow to BIP. Rating Action On May 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit rating to Bermuda-based Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP). The outlook is stable. Rationale The rating on BIP reflects Standard & Poor's view of the partnership's strong business risk profile. BIP's portfolio consists of a diverse group of businesses with very stable cash flows. The companies' diversity is manifest on several levels. The first is geographic, with companies in North and South America, Australia, and Europe. Moreover, these cash flows are subject to a variety of revenue frameworks with a majority of the cash flow supported by regulations or a strong contractual framework that provide monopolistic or near-monopolistic competitive positions. Secondly, the counterparties with respect to many of these contracts are companies or governments that we consider investment-grade. Finally, the services from companies that make up a large percentage of EBITDA enjoy high barriers to entry, either as a result of a regulatory or contractual framework or because of economies of scale. Moreover, a significant portion of EBITDA represents an essential service for the operating company's customers, but do not constitute a significant expense, further strengthening the stability of cash flow. Two examples of this are the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal and Brookfield Rail. We also base the rating on what we view as BIP's significant financial risk profile. Although we believe financial measures at the consolidated level are weak, the significant asset level cash flow provides strong financial flexibility. This is particularly true in light of the limited amount of debt at the BIP level, which management estimates will remain at 5%-10% of the partnership's proportionate share of consolidated debt. The financial measures reflect BIP's practice of using nonrecourse debt in its operating companies. Although this debt is nonrecourse to the partnership, it increases the variability of cash flow distributable to BIP because this cash flow is only available after the operating needs and debt servicing requirements at the operating company level are satisfied. Moreover, most of the BIP-level debt is subject to covenants, which prevent the distribution of cash if certain thresholds are breached. Although there is sufficient cushion between the current covenant level and the threshold level, deterioration in economic conditions in one of the partnership's key markets could lead to a covenant breach, which in turn would reduce the cash flow available to BIP. An example of this is a slowdown in the global steel market particularly in Asia. This would affect the partnership directly in that Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal is responsible for processing 22% of world metallurgical seaborne coal annually. Furthermore, the majority of the expected growth at Brookfield Rail will be from iron ore shipments bound for Chinese steel mills. The presence of cash-flow lock-up covenants and the potential volatility in cash flow is a risk that constrains the rating. In addition, most of the company-level debt is subject to bullet maturities, which increase the potential volatility of remittable cash flow to BIP. Should a portfolio company be unable to refinance a maturity, creditors would likely exercise their security, which would likely lead to a suspension in cash flow distribution to BIP. BIP is a Bermuda-based partnership focusing on infrastructure assets. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (A-/Negative/A-2) owns approximately 30% of the partnership's units, with the remainder held by the public. The businesses that underlie BIP can be grouped into three broad operating platforms: utilities, transport and energy, and timber. The partnership's operating strategy is to own and operate a globally diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets with revenues that are primarily regulated or contracted on a long-term basis and benefit from GDP growth or inflation. BIP is committed to actively managing the assets to increase efficiency and optimize profitability. In that regard, while the partnership does not own 100% of all of the assets, it does control the majority of them, which is a key consideration in its strategy. The utilities platform represents approximately 52% of EBITDA, while the transport and energy platform represents about 40%. We expect that by 2014 these figures will reverse, with the utilities platform representing approximately 42% and the transport and energy platform representing approximately 50%. The shift is largely due to a significant expansion at Brookfield Rail. The company is pursuing a number of customer-driven initiatives to upgrade the rail system to service iron ore mining companies in southwest Australia. Supporting this expansion are take-or-pay contracts with investment grade quality counterparties or that have other credit enhancements. On a partially deconsolidated basis, we expect the base case level of remittable cash to be approximately US$350 million in 2012, increasing to approximately US$500 million in 2014. Under a stressed scenario, for example a weaker than expected Australian dollar or delays in cash flow generation at Brookfield Rail, we expect the level of remittable cash could fall to US$350 million-US$375 million in 2014. An important aspect of our analysis is the level of remittable cash flow available to BIP to service its corporate-level obligations. Notwithstanding the forecast amount of cash available to the partnership, and the relatively small amount of debt forecast at the BIP level, we recognize the potential volatility of this cash flow because of the lock-up covenants that exist at the asset level. Should a stressed economic condition consistent with a 'BBB' category manifest itself, the asset companies' ability to remit cash could be curtailed, reducing the partnership's ability to service its obligations. This exposure to cash-flow lock-up covenants and the potential volatility in cash flow to BIP that they create is and will continue to be a rating constraint. Management has indicated that it has a strong commitment to keeping financing a significant portion of growth through equity issuance and asset level financing. In that regard, management has indicated that it is committed to maintaining the amount of debt at BIP to 5% of its proportionate share of consolidated debt. Moreover, a movement toward 10% would be in the context of further growth while maintaining a similar business risk profile, including cash flow and equity issuance. Liquidity We expect that in the next 12 months, projected sources of liquidity, including a US$700 million availability under its committed revolving credit facilities (maturing September 2013), and its annual cash flow generation that we project to be about US$450 million will cover projected uses of approximately US$300 million more than 3x. BIP does not have any debt maturing in 2012 .This does not include the proportionate availability under subsidiary credit facilities of approximately US$640 million. Notwithstanding the more than adequate liquidity outlined above, our belief that BIP has a high standing in the capital markets and that it demonstrates generally very prudent financial risk management, we consider the partnership to have adequate liquidity as per our criteria. BIP might use the committed revolving facility at least temporarily for things such as bridge financing for acquisitions or refinancing. Given that the maturities at the asset company level are predominately bullet, the partnership could draw on its facilities to avoid potential temporary disruptions in the markets or a default should the asset company not be able to refinance maturing debt. Moreover, given the committed revolver's September 2013 maturity and the 12-month window in our liquidity criteria for us to consider these facilities a source of liquidity, such facility will not be considered a source after Sept. 30, 2012, unless it is renegotiated before then. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the portfolio of companies provides a strong stream of cash flow to BIP based on geographic diversity, revenue framework diversity and competitive position. We base this view on the partnership's continued ability to attract external capital and adherence to its policy of using mainly nonrecourse company-level debt. However, the presence of lock-up covenants and a high level of leverage at the asset level introduce potential volatility to the remittable cash flow. Because of this, an upgrade is unlikely during our two-year outlook horizon. Standard & Poor's could consider lowering the rating if the level of debt at the partnership represents more than 10% of its proportionate share of consolidated debt. We could also consider lowering the rating if remittable cash flow deteriorates or the volatility of remittable cash flow to BIP from the asset level companies increases on a sustained basis. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Rating Methodology for Investment Holding and Operating Holding Companies, Feb. 5, 2003 Ratings List Rating Assigned Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--