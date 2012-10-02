FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Chinook Roads Partnership outlook to negative
October 2, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises Chinook Roads Partnership outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook on Chinook Roads Partnership to negative 
from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'A' rating on Chinook's C$156.7 million senior 
secured bond due March 31, 2043.
     -- The negative outlook reflects Chinook's dependency on SNC-Lavalin 
Group Inc. (BBB+/Negative/--) as the construction and operating counterparty.

Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Chinook Roads Partnership (Chinook) to negative from stable. At the same time, 
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A' rating on Chinook's C$156.7 million senior 
secured bond due March 31, 2043.

The outlook revision reflects our view of the project's dependency on 
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC; BBB+/Negative/--) as the counterparty in the 
construction and operating periods. Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on 
SNC to negative from stable on April 20, 2012 (see "SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. 
Outlook Revised To Negative From Stable On Concerns About Competitive 
Position" published April 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal).

Rationale
The rating on Chinook's C$156.7 million senior secured bond due March 31, 
2043, broadly reflects Standard & Poor's assessment of the following positive 
factors:
     -- A strong rationale for the project, as the new infrastructure will 
almost complete Calgary's ring road; 
     -- A very experienced project team, including a highly capable 
design-build joint venture (DBJV) in SNC-Lavalin Constructors (Pacific) Inc. 
and Acciona Infrastructures Canada Inc.; Acciona S.A. (Acciona) and highly 
rated SNC as equity sponsors; and highly capable operators in SNC-Lavalin 
Operations and Maintenance Inc. (SNCO) and Acciona Concessions Canada (2008) 
Inc. (ACC);
     -- Well-defined project agreement (PA) that clearly defines roles for the 
public- and private-sector participants. The PA features an appropriate 
risk-sharing framework for key risks for a project of this scope, and a 
clearly defined and manageable deduction regime;
     -- A highly rated government off-taker in the government of Alberta 
(AAA/Stable/A-1+);
     -- A straightforward greenfield construction project of very low 
complexity, entailing the designing, building, operating, maintaining, and 
rehabilitation of 25 kilometers of a new six-lane divided freeway as well as 
operating and maintaining, but not rehabilitating, existing infrastructure. 
The project is currently on schedule to achieve the traffic availability 
target date;
     -- A robust construction security package, featuring a parental guarantee 
from SNC and Acciona that is joint and several, equal to 35% of the 
design-build (DB) contract value, and features sufficient on-demand liquidity 
to remedy construction challenges. An unconditional letter of credit (LOC) 
equal to 8% of the DB contract value posted at financial close provides 
liquidity during construction. The maximum liability cap is equal to 35% of 
the DB value;
     -- Strong cost- and time-to-complete provisions, allowing for monthly 
independent engineer certification of completed work and Chinook's ability to 
hold back monthly remittances to the DBJV should work not be completed to 
project specifications;
     -- Operational services for the 30-year operating period that are quite 
standard and of very low complexity, coupled with a payment mechanism that 
provides for a fixed capital payment; and inflation-indexed operations, 
maintenance, and major rehabilitation payments. What we view as a benign 
deduction regime during the operational phase matches these payments;
     -- Experienced operators in SNCO and ACC to manage the operations and 
maintenance services (OM) during the concession. Standard & Poor's understands 
that the security package features a parental guarantee equal to 100% of the 
annual OM fee pre-termination and 200% post-termination. In addition, there's 
an LOC equal to six months of the annual OM fee;
     -- A fully amortizing senior debt profile, providing what we believe is 
robust minimum and average senior debt service coverage (DSCR) of 1.22x and 
1.27x, respectively, during the concession's life. Project cash flows remain 
resilient under a variety of stress tests, with an average decline of about 
19% in cash flow available for debt service required to reach break-even for 
the project.

The following factors constrain our ratings:
     -- The consortium's robust life-cycle costing, which reduces the 
likelihood that the contract will become uneconomical. Although Chinook 
assumes life-cycle risk, a major maintenance reserve for critical life-cycle 
work two years in advance and a five-year, look-forward regime with ability to 
trap cash if a deficiency in funding emerges mitigate this risk;
     -- A highly geared capital structure, with senior debt to total capital 
equal to 82.9%. We believe this leverage, however, is more moderate than other 
Canadian public-private partnership (P3) availability road projects that we 
rate; 
     -- A distribution lock-up at 1.15x, which provides adequate protection 
for senior bondholders compared to the 1.22x minimum DSCR;
     -- Risk factors typically associated with large-scale construction 
projects, including the potential for escalation of labor and material costs, 
labor disruptions, and delays and risks associated with potential contractor 
default. However, an experienced DBJV lowers many of these risks, given its 
built-in contingency budget and in-depth knowledge of the local labor and 
construction market. The DBJV's strong track record on other Canadian P3 road 
projects and the fixed-price, date-certain nature of the design-build 
contract, which transfers the risk of cost overruns to the DBJV, further 
mitigate the risk;
     -- A six-month senior debt service reserve fund that is standard for a 
project of this size and rating; and
     -- A senior debt tail at six months that is comparable with that of other 
rated Canadian P3 projects.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the project's dependency on SNC as the 
counterparty in the construction and operating periods. We could lower the 
rating if we were to lower the rating on SNC or a material delay in 
construction develops that could lead to a delay in achieving the traffic 
availability target date. We could revise the outlook back to stable if we 
were to revise the outlook on SNC to stable. We believe a positive rating 
action is unlikely before construction is completed.

Related Criteria And Research
Project Finance Construction and Operations Counterparty Methodology, Dec. 20, 
2011

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed, Outlook Revised

Chinook Roads Partnership               To                 From
 Senior Secured                         A/Negative         A/Stable



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

