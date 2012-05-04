FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 7:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms IDEX Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating 	
(IDR) and long-term ratings for IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) at 'BBB+'. The 	
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full ratings list is shown below.	
	
The ratings incorporate IEX's leading positions in a variety of niche markets, 	
geographic diversification, strong operating margins and free cash flow, 	
consistent financial policies, and steady operating performance through economic	
cycles. Leverage increased modestly following material acquisition spending 	
during 2011, but Fitch expects it to decline gradually toward historical levels 	
as IEX benefits from acquired earnings and integrates the acquisitions. Fitch 	
estimates debt to EBITDA at March 31, 2012 was approximately 1.9x compared to 	
1.6x at the end of 2010. 	
	
In 2011, IEX spent $445 million for acquisitions, including almost $400 million 	
to purchase CVI MG (CVI). CVI is one of IEX's largest acquisitions and 	
significantly increased IEX's optics and photonics platform within the Health & 	
Science segment. Additional acquisitions are likely which Fitch believes will be	
funded internally from cash balances and free cash flow. IEX uses recurring 	
acquisitions to augment its business and technology portfolio, although 	
acquisition activity can vary year-to-year. It targets companies that have 	
strong market positions, offer technologies that support IEX's capabilities in 	
applied fluidics and optics, and make niche products at attractive margins. 	
	
Free cash flow after dividends in 2011 totaled $127 million, which Fitch 	
estimates could increase to around $160 million or more in 2012. The increase 	
reflects the impact of acquisitions, modest organic sales growth, favorable 	
incremental margins on higher volumes, and cost savings from restructuring. 	
EBITDA margins of slightly more than 21% declined by approximately 70 bps in 	
2011, due largely to the temporary impact of acquisitions. Cash deployment 	
likely will be directed toward acquisitions, modest share repurchases, and 	
dividends. IEX repurchased $10 million of shares in the first quarter of 2012 	
and announced in April 2012 an 18% increase in the dividend. 	
	
Rating concerns include higher leverage associated with acquisitions, normal 	
integration risks, IEX's lack of scale compared to some competitors in its key 	
markets, and underfunded pension obligations. The ratings or Outlook could be 	
negatively affected if IEX's leverage does not improve during 2012 or if 	
discretionary cash deployment for acquisitions and share repurchases impairs the	
company's free cash flow or liquidity. These concerns are mitigated by IEX's 	
proven operating model, diversification and free cash flow.	
	
Pension plans were underfunded by nearly $73 million at the end of 2011 compared	
to $56 million in 2010. The increase in net pension obligations was due 	
primarily to a material decline in the discount rate. The underfunded position 	
is mitigated by a portion of non-U.S. plans which are unfunded and IEX's 	
liquidity and free cash flow. IEX plans to contribute more than $9 million to 	
its plans in 2012. 	
	
IEX's liquidity at March 31, 2012 included $246 million in cash and availability	
under a $700 million revolver that matures in 2016, most of which was unused. 	
Liquidity was offset by $4 million of short-term debt. Scheduled debt maturities	
are minimal until 2015 when $105 million of notes are due. 	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings for IEX:	
--IDR at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured bank facilities at 'BBB+';	
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'.	
	
The ratings affect approximately $774 million of debt outstanding as of March 	
31, 2012.

