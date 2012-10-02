TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread expanded by 1 basis point (bp) to 194 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread expanded by 1 bp to 618 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened by 1 bp each to 132 bps and 166 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread remained flat at 235 bps. The 'BB' spread expanded by 1 bp to 425 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 1 bp to 643 bps, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 1 bp to 1,010 bps. By industry, financial institutions and telecommunications widened by 2 bps each to 274 bps and 300 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials remained flat at 270 bps and 276 bps, respectively, and utilities widened by 1 bp to 203 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 212 bps and its five-year moving average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 676 bps and its five-year moving average of 752 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.