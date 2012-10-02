FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands
#Market News
October 2, 2012

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread expands

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread expanded by 1
basis point (bp) to 194 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite
spread expanded by 1 bp to 618 bps. By rating, the 'AA' and 'A' spreads widened
by 1 bp each to 132 bps and 166 bps, respectively, and the 'BBB' spread remained
flat at 235 bps. The 'BB' spread expanded by 1 bp to 425 bps, the 'B' spread
tightened by 1 bp to 643 bps, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 1 bp to 1,010
bps. 

By industry, financial institutions and telecommunications widened by 2 bps 
each to 274 bps and 300 bps, respectively. Banks and industrials remained flat 
at 270 bps and 276 bps, respectively, and utilities widened by 1 bp to 203 
bps.  

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 
highs reached last October. The investment-grade composite spread is lower 
than both its one-year moving average of 212 bps and its five-year moving 
average of 246 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both 
its one-year moving average of 676 bps and its five-year moving average of 752 
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 
decisions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
