TEXT-S&P updates criteria on 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', 'CC' ratings
October 2, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P updates criteria on 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', 'CC' ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services is updating its criteria for
assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings, according to a published
article titled "Criteria For Assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 'CCC-', And 'CC' Ratings."
(The article is available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com. and on www.standardandpoors.com, under ratings
criteria.) The criteria apply to issuer credit ratings and issue ratings.

The criteria are designed to provide clarity for assigning 'CCC+', 'CCC', 
'CCC-', and 'CC' ratings. The number of ratings at these levels has grown 
substantially in recent years as a result of the financial crisis and 
subsequent recession. In addition, in certain sectors, such as corporate 
ratings, the increased use of these ratings reflects greater investor 
acceptance of more speculative credits. In order to provide additional clarity 
for assigning these ratings, we associate each rating level with a distinct 
scenario or set of scenarios.

We expect a limited number of rating changes with most rating changes to occur 
within the 'CCC' category. We expect a minimal number of ratings to move to 
the 'CCC' category from the 'B' category.

These criteria are effective immediately for all new and outstanding issuer 
and issue ratings. We intend to complete our review of issuers and issues 
affected within the next six months.
 
 
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

