TEXT-S&P cuts American Residential Services rating to 'B-'
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 6:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts American Residential Services rating to 'B-'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview
     -- U.S.-based American Residential Services' (ARS') credit metrics 
weakened after a combination of operational factors and unfavorable weather 
patterns in key markets led to a decline in operating performance during the 
first half of 2012.
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on ARS to 'B-' based on 
the company's poor operating results, our lower profitability forecast, and 
our view that the company has "less than adequate" liquidity.
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for leverage to 
decline modestly, cash flow metrics to strengthen slightly, and for covenant 
cushion to improve over the next several quarters. 
 
Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 
credit rating on Memphis-based American Residential Services LLC to 'B-' from 
'B'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we lowered our issue-level 
rating on the company's $165 million senior secured second-lien notes due 2015 
to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '4', indicating our 
expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a 
payment default. We also lowered our issue-level rating on the company's $50 
million senior secured holding company notes to 'CCC' from 'CCC+', with a '6' 
recovery rating. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of 
negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. 

Rationale
The one-notch downgrade reflects our view that ARS' credit measures have 
weakened as a result of a decline in operating performance. The company's 
financial profile has weakened as leverage has increased, and we now view the 
company's liquidity to be "less than adequate" given its very tight covenant 
compliance cushion.

Our ratings on ARS reflect our view that the company's financial risk profile 
will remain "highly leveraged," which incorporates a very aggressive financial 
policy following the company's recent debt-financed shareholder distribution 
transactions. We characterize ARS' business risk profile as "vulnerable" 
because of its narrow product focus, the seasonality of its business, and its 
susceptibility to weather and economic cycles.  

The company's operating performance deteriorated as a result of operational 
and weather-related factors in the first half of 2012, and we believe its 
credit measures weakened accordingly. We estimate the company's debt-to-EBITDA 
leverage increased to about 7.4x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, as 
compared to the already elevated 6.8x level one year ago following the 
company's debt-financed $50 million equityholder distribution in May 2011. 
This also follows the company's roughly $15 million equityholder distribution 
in 2010, which also resulted in higher debt levels. The company's EBITDA to 
interest coverage declined to 1.4x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 
1.6x one year ago. (ARS is a privately held corporation and does not publicly 
disclose its financial statements).

For the remainder of the year we expect modest improvement in the company's 
credit metrics, with leverage declining to the 7x area. As such, we believe 
credit measures will remain in line with indicative ratios for a "highly 
leveraged" financial risk profile. These credit measures include leverage of 
over 5x debt-to-EBITDA and a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total 
debt of less than 12%. In particular, our forecast for 2012 incorporates the 
following assumptions:
     -- Sales decline in the low-single-digit area, reflecting weak operating 
performance from ARS' HVAC, plumbing, and reinsulation  service lines.
     -- EBITDA level is modestly lower as a result of lower sales and 
relatively flat profit margins as compared to 2011. 
     -- Capital expenditures of about $5 million, roughly in line with 
historically low levels.
     -- Debt levels decline modestly as the company reduces borrowings under 
its revolver with cash flow from operations.
     -- The company does not pursue any debt-financed distributions or 
acquisitions.
 
ARS has a stable but distant No. 2 market position in its two primary business 
segments--HVAC and plumbing. The benefit of a No. 2 market position is 
somewhat mitigated because these markets are extremely fragmented. Lennox 
International's Service Experts subsidiary is the largest HVAC competitor, 
with less than 3% market share. Chemed Corp.'s Roto-Rooter subsidiary is the 
largest plumbing competitor, with about 1.5% market share. Local-level 
competition is intense and barriers to entry are low. Although ARS should 
benefit from its decentralized geographic diversification as a national 
provider, we view this benefit to be muted by the company's heavy debt burden 
resulting in greater sensitivity to fluctuations in regional weather patterns. 

ARS has some exposure to weak economic conditions, reduced consumer spending, 
and tight credit conditions. Still, ARS' services are less discretionary than 
other residential services. Homeowners may delay repair or replacement over 
the near term but cannot delay indefinitely because HVAC and plumbing is 
essential to the home. 

Liquidity
We assess the company's liquidity as "less than adequate." In particular, our 
assessment reflects our expectation that covenant cushion could remain below 
our 15% threshold for "adequate" liquidity for the next several quarters. 
However, we expect the company's free operating cash flow to remain positive 
for the next year and the company does not have any material debt maturities 
until 2014 when its revolving credit facility expires.

Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile includes the following 
expectations, assumptions, and factors:
     -- We expect coverage of uses to exceed 1.0x for the next 12 months.
     -- Covenant compliance headroom could remain very tight over the next 12 
months with cushion under the company's maximum leverage and fixed charge 
coverage covenants. However, we forecast cushion levels to slightly improve to 
above 10% over the next 12 months, due largely to modestly lower debt level.
     -- We do not believe the company would be able to absorb high-impact, low 
probability stress events.
 
Recovery analysis
The issue-level rating on ARS' $165 million senior secured second-lien notes 
due 2015 is 'B-', with a '4' recovery rating. The '4' recovery rating 
indicates our expectation for noteholders to receive average (30% to 50%) 
recovery in the event of a payment default. We also lowered our rating on the 
company's $50 million senior secured holding company notes to 'CCC' from 
'CCC+', with a '6' recovery rating. The '6' recovery rating indicates our 
expectations for noteholders to receive negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the 
event of a default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see the 
recovery report on ARS to be published on RatingsDirect following this 
article. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable. We believe the company's credit measures will modestly 
strengthen as a result of debt repayment and modest EBITDA growth, 
particularly with normalized weather patterns. We could lower our ratings if 
operating performance does not improve such that covenant compliance cushion 
increases to the 10% area and EBITDA to interest coverage is not sustainable 
in the 1.5x area, possibly as a result of a further decline in operating 
performance or additional debt-financed dividend activity. Alternatively, we 
could raise our ratings if we believe the company could sustain leverage in 
the 6x area, likely due to improved operating performance and maintenance of a 
less aggressive financial policy. With stable debt levels, EBITDA would need 
to rise over 22% from current levels for this to occur. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
 
Ratings List
Downgraded
                           To              From
American Residential Services LLC
 Corporate credit rating   B-/Stable/--    B/Stable/--

American Residential Services LLC
ARS Finance Inc.
 Senior secured            B-              B
   Recovery rating         4               4

ARS Intermediate Holdings LLC
 Senior secured            CCC             CCC+
   Recovery rating         6               6


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
