#Credit RSS
May 7, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB rating outlook

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- In March 2012, Sweden-based exchange and clearing company NASDAQ OMX 	
Stockholm AB set up three clearing funds, thereby strengthening its financial 	
safeguards and aligning itself with more usual industry practices by 	
mutualizing risk among its clearing members.	
     -- In addition, the company has embarked on a complete overhaul of its 	
collateral management framework, which will limit its dependence on custodians 	
which are also clearing members.	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the long-term issuer credit rating on 	
the company to stable from negative and affirming the long- and short-term 	
ratings at 'A+/A-1'.	
     -- The outlook reflects our expectation that the company will complete 	
the overhaul of its collateral management framework and that its cash flow 	
will remain strong due to its leading position in the Nordic region's cash and 	
derivatives markets.	
 	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on its 	
long-term issuer credit rating on Sweden-based exchange and clearing company 	
NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB (OMX STO) to stable from negative. At the time, we 	
affirmed the 'A+/A-1' long- and short-term ratings.	
	
Rationale	
On March 1, 2012, OMX STO overhauled its financial safeguards by putting in 	
place three clearing funds: a first for commodities (EUR76 million), a second 	
for financials (Swedish krona 675 million), and a third, mutualizing 	
risks between commodities and financials (SEK202 million). To a large extent, 	
new clearing fund contributions by members have replaced OMX STO's synthetic 	
capital, constituted of external and internal credit insurance facilities. In 	
particular, members' contributions have replaced capital held at OMX Capital 	
Insurance AG (a subsidiary of OMX AB, OMX STO's immediate parent), which is no 	
longer part of the regulatory capital structure. Overall, OMX STO's total 	
regulatory capital is virtually unchanged, at SEK2,250 million, from its level 	
at year-end 2011. Of this, SEK1,800 million has been allocated as clearing 	
capital, SEK300 million for operational risk, and SEK150 million for "other" 	
risk such as treasury risk. However, the proportion of synthetic capital has 	
been substantially reduced to 16% (as of March 2012) from 68% before the 	
clearing funds were created. We view this reduced reliance on synthetic 	
capital, which we regard as of lower quality than paid-in funds, as positive. 	
We further regard the resulting mutualization of risk as demonstrating 	
stronger member support for OMX STO's clearing services.	
	
In addition, to further strengthen OMX STO's financial resources, the company 	
has introduced a so-called "assessment power", under which its clearing 	
members must commit to replenish the clearing funds for commodities and 	
financials within 10 days if the funds are eroded by the default of one or 	
several clearing members.	
	
In our opinion, OMX STO now compares favorably with its peers in most 	
respects, with margins and clearing capital (SEK100 million of OMX STO's own 	
capital, part of the remaining external credit insurance facility [SEK150 	
million], and the three clearing funds) providing sufficient resources to cope 	
with the default of the largest two clearing members at a 99.9% confidence 	
level. On top of its regulatory capital, at end-March 2012, OMX STO had a 	
strong cushion of SEK1,204 million of "free" tangible total equity (excluding 	
own equity already allocated to regulatory capital).	
	
In addition, OMX STO has launched a complete overhaul of its collateral 	
management framework, which it expects to complete by the end of 2012. Within 	
the new framework, clearing members will directly pledge margin collateral in 	
cash or securities accounts in the name of OMX STO in lieu of accounts in the 	
name of Swedish custodians as is currently the case. This should ensure that 	
margins are immediately and directly available to OMX STO for liquidation in 	
the event that any clearing member defaults. We view this development as 	
positive as it will reduce OMX STO's exposure to large Swedish custodians, 	
which are also the largest clearing members.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will complete the 	
overhaul of its collateral management framework, and that its cash flow will 	
remain strong due to its leading position in the Nordic region's cash and 	
derivatives markets. We also expect that OMX STO will maintain its solid base 	
of free tangible equity, as well as what we regard as a high standard of risk 	
management.	
	
We view OMX STO as "core" to its ultimate parent, The NASDAQ OMX Group Inc. 	
(BBB/Stable/--). The rating on OMX STO is three notches above the group credit 	
profile of (bbb+), which is the maximum that we allow under our group rating 	
methodology criteria (see "Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions", 	
published Nov. 9, 2011 on RatingsDirect). As a consequence, a downgrade of The 	
NASDAQ OMX Group would most probably lead to a downgrade of OMX STO. In 	
addition, we could downgrade OMX STO if we perceive that the company's 	
prospects in terms of financial performance and funding become more dependent 	
on The NASDAQ OMX Group than at present. This could occur, in particular, if 	
The NASDAQ OMX Group were to renege on a capital policy capping dividends at 	
90% of adjusted net income or if it were to load external debt onto OMX STO to 	
finance acquisitions.	
	
An upgrade of OMX STO could occur only if we were to upgrade The NASDAQ OMX 	
Group.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Standard & Poor's Updated Methodology For Rating Exchanges And 	
Clearinghouses, July 10, 2006	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB	
 Counterparty Credit Rating             A+/Stable/A-1      A+/Negative/A-1	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

