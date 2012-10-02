FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Canada's Territory of Yukon 'AA'
October 2, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Canada's Territory of Yukon 'AA'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Oct 2 () - Overview
     -- We are affirming our 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on the 
Territory of Yukon.
     -- We are also affirming our 'AA' issue-level rating on Yukon Development 
Corp.'s C$100 million senior unsecured debt.
     -- In part, the ratings reflect our assessment of extremely low debt, 
solid economic performance compared with that of similarly rated domestic and 
international peers, robust liquidity, and significant grants from the 
Canadian government.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two 
years, Yukon will continue to produce modestly improving operating surpluses 
and minimal after-capital deficits. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA' 
long-term issuer credit rating on the Territory of Yukon. At the same time, 
Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA' issue-level rating on Yukon Development 
Corp.'s (YDC) C$100 million senior unsecured debt. The outlook is stable. 

Rationale 
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's assessment of the territory's extremely 
low debt, solid economic performance and strong liquidity. We believe that 
limited budgetary flexibility and average budgetary performance mitigate these 
strengths somewhat.
 
In the next two years, we expect that tax-supported debt (Standard & 
Poor's-defined) will increase modestly and peak in fiscal 2013 (year ended 
March 31) at about 20% of consolidated operating revenues, and remain less 
than 10% of GDP. We believe that the territory's tax-supported debt burden 
remains exceptionally low compared with those of its international and 
Canadian peers. At fiscal year-end 2011, tax-supported debt represented 16.6% 
of consolidated operating revenues, compared with 6.3% in the previous year. 
The increase was expected following the issuance of a C$100 million bond from 
YDC, an agent of Yukon and parent of a utility company in fiscal 2011. 

We believe the territory has achieved a track record of strong economic 
performances, which continued in 2011. Based on our estimates, Yukon's 2011 
GDP per capita should be slightly more than C$75,000. Real GDP growth in 2010 
and 2011 was what we consider strong at 4.0% and 5.7%, respectively. The labor 
market showed improvement in 2011: unemployment notably decreased to 5.4% from 
6.9% in 2010. In addition, employment increased about 9%, compared with an 
increase of about 1% in the previous year. We expect that in the next two 
years, real GDP will increase 3%-5% annually, resulting in the ninth 
consecutive year of growth at the end of 2012. Nevertheless, although the 
economy is relatively diversified with its broad public administration and 
service sectors, limiting it is a lack of depth compared with that of its 
domestic and international peers.

We expect that liquidity levels will increase modestly in the next two years. 
In our opinion, Yukon's liquidity levels are strong, especially relative to 
peers'. At fiscal year-end 2011, cash and temporary investments stood at 
C$92.9 million (Standard & Poor's-adjusted), which could cover 32.5x of the 
next 12 months debt service. The territory's access to external liquidity is 
bolstered by bank facilities totaling C$49 million.

Yukon benefits from significant revenue support through the Territorial 
Formula Financing grant, Canada Health Transfer, and Canada Social Transfer 
payments from the federal government. For fiscal 2011, these transfers 
constituted a substantial proportion of the territory's revenues--about 72% of 
operating revenues, which was little changed from fiscal 2010. We expect total 
federal transfers to increase moderately for fiscal years 2012 and 2013.

While transfers received from the federal government provide a stable and 
predictable revenue source for the territory, we believe Yukon's budgetary 
flexibility is somewhat constrained as a result: Modifiable revenues typically 
account for a relatively small percentage of operating revenues. As of March 
31, 2011, modifiable revenues equaled about 16.4% of operating revenues. In 
addition, the territory's ability to increase its own-source revenues is 
somewhat constrained as a result of the Taxpayer Protection Act, which 
stipulates that the Yukon government cannot introduce a new tax or increase an 
existing one (specifically, personal and corporate income taxes and fuel 
taxes) without a referendum. 

In the next two years, we believe that the government's operating performance 
will once again be a modest surplus and that with an expansion of capital 
programs in fiscals 2012 and 2013, the territory will record modest 
after-capital deficits as a percent of total revenues. In our opinion, the 
territory's budgetary performance is average. In 2011, Yukon produced a modest 
operating surplus of 2.8% of operating revenue. The territory's after-capital 
deficit improved marginally to 5.3% of total revenues in fiscal 2011, from 
6.5% in the previous year. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, in the next two years, Yukon 
will continue to produce modestly improving operating surpluses and minimal 
after-capital deficits. We also expect that the territory's debt burden will 
peak in fiscal 2013 at about 20% of consolidated operating revenue and that 
its liquidity position will remain strong. An upward rating revision is 
unlikely during our outlook horizon. Although we believe it is unlikely, a 
significant and sustained deterioration in the economy or large after-capital 
deficits of greater than 10% of total revenues could put downward pressure on 
the ratings.

Related Criteria And Research
Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional Governments, Sept. 20, 
2010

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Yukon (Territory of)
 Issuer credit rating                           AA/Stable/--

Yukon Development Corp.
 C$100 mil. sr. unsec. bonds due 2040           AA


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
