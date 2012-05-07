FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor rating to 'BBpi'
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor rating to 'BBpi'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On April 20, 2012, Slovenia-based Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor (NKBM) 	
announced losses higher than what we expected for 2011. 	
Higher-than-anticipated credit risk charges largely explain this loss.	
     -- We consider that NKBM's risk position has weakened because we expect 	
that the credit quality of NKBM's corporate portfolio will continue to 	
deteriorate in 2012.	
     -- Consequently, we have lowered our unsolicited public information (pi) 	
rating on NKBM to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. 	
     -- We continue to consider that NKBM has high systemic importance in 	
Slovenia and that the Slovenian authorities are supportive to the domestic 	
banking system.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its unsolicited 	
public information (pi) rating on Slovenia-based bank Nova Kreditna Banka 	
Maribor d.d. (NKBM) to 'BBpi' from 'BBBpi'. We usually do not use outlooks nor 	
add modifiers (+ or -) to pi ratings.	
	
Rationale	
Our downgrade reflects our opinion that NKBM's risk position has weakened. The 	
bank's asset quality will likely continue to deteriorate in 2012 and weaken 	
its financial profile. In addition, NKBM announced on April 20, 2012, a 	
consolidated loss of EUR83 million for full-year 2011, which exceeds our 	
expectations. The loss is essentially due to a sharp increase in cost of risk. 	
	
NKBM's new loan loss provisions to average customer loans jumped to 400 basis 	
points (bps) in 2011 from 190 bps in 2010 and 2009. The deterioration in the 	
credit quality of corporate borrowers, notably in the construction and real 	
estate sectors, largely explains the rise in NKBM's nonperforming loans (NPLs) 	
to 15.4 % in 2011 from 12.8% in 2010. Because the corporate sector's debt 	
leverage tends to be high in Slovenia, the number of corporate bankruptcies is 	
rising. Moreover, the weaker economic climate in 2012 could contribute to 	
declines in corporate credit quality. Therefore, we anticipate that NKBM's 	
NPLs will continue to rise in 2012 and stand at about 17%. This will, in our 	
view, force NKBM to accelerate its reserving efforts given that its 67% 	
coverage of NPLs by reserves is currently only adequate, in our view. We 	
anticipate that NKBL will post another loss in 2012, although smaller than the 	
one in 2011. 	
	
In addition, NKBM unexpectedly announced its 2011 restated accounts, including 	
the EUR83 million loss, shortly after the official earnings release. We also 	
note that the president of NKBM's management board resigned in February 2012.	
	
We view NKBM's capitalization as a neutral rating factor. We believe our 	
risk-adjusted capital (RAC) before adjustments for NKBM will remain above 6.0% 	
in 2012 (compared with 6.3% at year-end 2011), because the low credit demand 	
in Slovenia, notably in the corporate segment, is leading to declining 	
risk-weighted assets in our calculations. Still, we consider NKBM's earnings 	
capacity to be weak. The deleveraging process underway at Slovenian banks will 	
also likely impede revenue generation generally in the sector for at least two 	
years.	
	
Funding and liquidity continue to be a neutral rating factor. NKBM's funding 	
profile continues to compare favorably with Slovenian peers', with a 	
loan-to-deposit ratio of about 100%. The bank's liquidity should benefit from 	
an adequate share of liquid assets and moderate wholesale debt redemptions in 	
the next two years.	
	
NKBM's business position is also a neutral rating factor, balancing a strong 	
competitive position in Slovenia and a universal banking business model with 	
concentration risk in a small country.	
	
We continue to classify NKBM as a bank with high systemic importance in 	
Slovenia (Republic of Slovenia, A+/Negative/A-1), a country we view as 	
supportive toward its banking sector according to our criteria. This is 	
because NKBM is the largest bank in the country, with a market share in loans 	
and deposits of around 12%. Given NKBM's now weaker stand-alone credit 	
profile, however, the likelihood of extraordinary government support NKBM if 	
needed is no longer sufficient to maintain the pi rating in the 	
investment-grade category.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor d.d. (Unsolicited Ratings)	
 Counterparty Credit Rating	
  Local Currency                        BBpi/--/--         BBBpi/--/--	
	
	
This unsolicited rating(s) was initiated by Standard & Poor's. It may be based 	
solely on publicly available information and may or may not involve the 	
participation of the issuer. Standard & Poor's has used information from 	
sources believed to be reliable based on standards established in our Credit 	
Ratings Information and Data Policy but does not guarantee the accuracy, 	
adequacy, or completeness of any information used.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

