TEXT-S&P revises Alstom SA outlook to negative

Overview -- Credit ratios for French power and transport equipment manufacturer Alstom S.A. remain below what we see as commensurate with its 'BBB' rating. -- The company's gross debt increased by EUR0.56 billion last year and for the second year in a row Alstom reported a weaker operating margin and negative free operating cash flow. -- We are revising the outlook to negative. -- Our negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Alstom within the next 18 months if profit measures deteriorate any further or if the company proves unable to generate positive free operating cash flow. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on French power and transport equipment manufacturer Alstom S.A. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating and our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on the company. Rationale The outlook revision to negative reflects our view of Alstom's relatively weak operating and financial performance in the fiscal year 2012 ended March 31. The ratings on Alstom continue to reflect our view of the company's satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom to report high single-digit growth in revenues. After a two-year deterioration in operating margins, we expect a turn-around in fiscal 2013 as a result of positive revenue growth and completion of the bulk of the company's restructuring efforts. We expect Alstom's consolidated operating margin to rebound slightly above 7.1% for fiscal 2013. For fiscal 2012, Alstom's revenues fell 4.7% and its consolidated operating margin narrowed to 7.1% from 7.5% for fiscal 2011, and a high 9.1% a year earlier. The recent contraction reflects the declining performances of the company's transport division, which was affected by weaker fixed-cost absorption, and of Alstom's renewable power division, with a higher proportion of sales originating from the sluggish wind business. Alstom's book-to-bill ratio recovered to 1.09x for fiscal 2012, with order intake continuing broadly unabated during the second half of the fiscal year despite the weak macroeconomic environment prevailing in Europe. In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom to generate positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), following two years of cash burn from operations. We note that Alstom generated EUR0.34 billion positive FOCF during the second half of fiscal 2012. Competitive pressures and Alstom's late cyclical nature leave no immediate prospects of a very substantial and rapid improvement in credit metrics in the near future though. Our base-case scenario incorporates expectations of a steady improvement in credit ratios to levels fully commensurate with a 'BBB' rating over the next two years, such as adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the middle of the 30%-45% range and debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. We expect this to be achieved on the back of a confirmed rebound in order intake and of stabilized margins with moderate dividends and only small bolt-on acquisitions. We see limited headroom at the current rating level and any deviation from our trajectory of gradual but steady improvement in credit ratios would likely lead us to downgrade Alstom. Standard & Poor's adjusted ratios are calculated on a gross debt basis; Alstom's EUR2.1 billion cash and cash equivalents as reported on March 31, 2012, account for a fraction of the net operating liability position borne by the company on its balance sheet in relation to construction contracts in progress (EUR5.8 billion on March 31, 2012). We assess Alstom's financial policy as moderate as we expect the company's resolve to increase investment in growth areas, notably in emerging countries, to be compensated by moderation with respect to dividends payment and acquisitions, while renewed attention is being paid to working capital management. Liquidity Alstom's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Alstom's liquidity position as "strong," as defined in our criteria. On March 31, 2012, the company's liquidity sources consisted of cash and liquid assets totaling EUR2.1 billion and of a EUR1.35 billion undrawn and committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in December 2016. This compared favorably with the company's short-term debt of EUR0.7 billion. The RCF, like Alstom's EUR8.3 billion committed bonding facility agreement, includes two main financial covenants (3x minimum EBITDA net interest coverage and net debt to EBITDA of maximum 3.6x). Alstom meets these covenants with significant headroom, based on 12.5x EBITDA net interest coverage and 1.4x net debt to EBITDA at end-March 2012. In our view, the company had a substantial EUR10.1 billion available under its total bonding and guarantee facilities of EUR27.9 billion on March 31, 2012. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings on Alstom if operating performance and profitability deteriorate any further or if the company proves unable to generate some positive FOCF in the coming fiscal year. Similarly, worsening market conditions could lead to a downgrade, as could a more aggressive financial policy--including meaningful debt-financed acquisitions, shareholder distribution well above our base-case assumption of dividend payout around 30%, or less conservative leverage with any further increase in the absolute amount of debt borne by the company. Over time, we expect Alstom's credit metrics to gradually return to a level fully consistent with a 'BBB' rating, such as adjusted FFO to debt in the middle of the 30%-45% range and debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. We anticipate that this will result from an improving order intake, sustained efforts to improve the cost structure, and a continued moderate financial policy. In our base-case scenario, we expect Alstom's credit ratios to fully return to a rating-commensurate level over a two-year period of positive FOCF generation. Conversely, a more pronounced and sustained recovery in order intake with a subsequent improvement in earnings and cash flow generation could lead us to return the outlook to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods Industry, April 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Alstom S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 Ratings Affirmed Alstom S.A. Senior Unsecured BBB Commercial Paper A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.