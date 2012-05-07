FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises Alstom SA outlook to negative
May 7, 2012 / 2:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P revises Alstom SA outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

Overview	
     -- Credit ratios for French power and transport equipment manufacturer 	
Alstom S.A. remain below what we see as commensurate with its 'BBB' rating. 	
     -- The company's gross debt increased by EUR0.56 billion last year and for 	
the second year in a row Alstom reported a weaker operating margin and 	
negative free operating cash flow.	
     -- We are revising the outlook to negative. 	
     -- Our negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade 	
Alstom within the next 18 months if profit measures deteriorate any further or 	
if the company proves unable to generate positive free operating cash flow.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
French power and transport equipment manufacturer Alstom S.A. to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' long-term
corporate credit rating and our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on the
company.	
	
Rationale	
The outlook revision to negative reflects our view of Alstom's relatively weak 	
operating and financial performance in the fiscal year 2012 ended March 31. 	
	
The ratings on Alstom continue to reflect our view of the company's 	
satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. 	
	
In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom to report high 	
single-digit growth in revenues. After a two-year deterioration in operating 	
margins, we expect a turn-around in fiscal 2013 as a result of positive 	
revenue growth and completion of the bulk of the company's restructuring 	
efforts. We expect Alstom's consolidated operating margin to rebound slightly 	
above 7.1% for fiscal 2013.	
	
For fiscal 2012, Alstom's revenues fell 4.7% and its consolidated operating 	
margin narrowed to 7.1% from 7.5% for fiscal 2011, and a high 9.1% a year 	
earlier. The recent contraction reflects the declining performances of the 	
company's transport division, which was affected by weaker fixed-cost 	
absorption, and of Alstom's renewable power division, with a higher proportion 	
of sales originating from the sluggish wind business. Alstom's book-to-bill 	
ratio recovered to 1.09x for fiscal 2012, with order intake continuing broadly 	
unabated during the second half of the fiscal year despite the weak 	
macroeconomic environment prevailing in Europe. 	
	
In our base-case scenario for fiscal 2013, we expect Alstom to generate 	
positive free operating cash flow (FOCF), following two years of cash burn 	
from operations. We note that Alstom generated EUR0.34 billion positive FOCF 	
during the second half of fiscal 2012.	
	
Competitive pressures and Alstom's late cyclical nature leave no immediate 	
prospects of a very substantial and rapid improvement in credit metrics in the 	
near future though. Our base-case scenario incorporates expectations of a 	
steady improvement in credit ratios to levels fully commensurate with a 'BBB' 	
rating over the next two years, such as adjusted funds from operations (FFO) 	
to debt in the middle of the 30%-45% range and debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. We 	
expect this to be achieved on the back of a confirmed rebound in order intake 	
and of stabilized margins with moderate dividends and only small bolt-on 	
acquisitions. We see limited headroom at the current rating level and any 	
deviation from our trajectory of gradual but steady improvement in credit 	
ratios would likely lead us to downgrade Alstom. 	
	
Standard & Poor's adjusted ratios are calculated on a gross debt basis; 	
Alstom's EUR2.1 billion cash and cash equivalents as reported on March 31, 2012,	
account for a fraction of the net operating liability position borne by the 	
company on its balance sheet in relation to construction contracts in progress 	
(EUR5.8 billion on March 31, 2012). 	
	
We assess Alstom's financial policy as moderate as we expect the company's 	
resolve to increase investment in growth areas, notably in emerging countries, 	
to be compensated by moderation with respect to dividends payment and 	
acquisitions, while renewed attention is being paid to working capital 	
management.	
	
Liquidity	
Alstom's short-term rating is 'A-2'. We assess Alstom's liquidity position as 	
"strong," as defined in our criteria. 	
	
On March 31, 2012, the company's liquidity sources consisted of cash and 	
liquid assets totaling EUR2.1 billion and of a EUR1.35 billion undrawn and 	
committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in December 2016. This 	
compared favorably with the company's short-term debt of EUR0.7 billion. 	
	
The RCF, like Alstom's EUR8.3 billion committed bonding facility agreement, 	
includes two main financial covenants (3x minimum EBITDA net interest coverage 	
and net debt to EBITDA of maximum 3.6x). Alstom meets these covenants with 	
significant headroom, based on 12.5x EBITDA net interest coverage and 1.4x net 	
debt to EBITDA at end-March 2012. 	
	
In our view, the company had a substantial EUR10.1 billion available under its 	
total bonding and guarantee facilities of EUR27.9 billion on March 31, 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could lower our ratings 	
on Alstom if operating performance and profitability deteriorate any further 	
or if the company proves unable to generate some positive FOCF in the coming 	
fiscal year. Similarly, worsening market conditions could lead to a downgrade, 	
as could a more aggressive financial policy--including meaningful 	
debt-financed acquisitions, shareholder distribution well above our base-case 	
assumption of dividend payout around 30%, or less conservative leverage with 	
any further increase in the absolute amount of debt borne by the company. 	
	
Over time, we expect Alstom's credit metrics to gradually return to a level 	
fully consistent with a 'BBB' rating, such as adjusted FFO to debt in the 	
middle of the 30%-45% range and debt to EBITDA below 3.0x. We anticipate that 	
this will result from an improving order intake, sustained efforts to improve 	
the cost structure, and a continued moderate financial policy. In our 	
base-case scenario, we expect Alstom's credit ratios to fully return to a 	
rating-commensurate level over a two-year period of positive FOCF generation.	
	
Conversely, a more pronounced and sustained recovery in order intake with a 	
subsequent improvement in earnings and cash flow generation could lead us to 	
return the outlook to stable.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Capital Goods 	
Industry, April 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Alstom S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/A-2   BBB/Stable/A-2	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Alstom S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                	
 Commercial Paper                       A-2                	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

