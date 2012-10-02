FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch rates NYC Muni Water 2013AA-1, 2013AA-2 bonds 'AA+'
October 2, 2012

TEXT-Fitch rates NYC Muni Water 2013AA-1, 2013AA-2 bonds 'AA+'

Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to bank bonds 
corresponding to the following series of New York City Municipal Water Finance 
Authority's (NYW) water and sewer revenue bonds in the event any bonds of the 
series are converted to bank bonds in the future: 

--$50,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-1 adjustable rate bonds;

--$150,000,000 Fiscal 2013 series AA-2 adjustable rate bonds. 

The Rating Outlook is Stable. 

The rating is being assigned in connection with the execution of two separate 
standby bond purchase agreements (SBPAs) under which each of the following banks
provide liquidity support for a separate subseries: PNC Bank, National 
Association (PNC, rated 'A+/F1' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch) for the series 
AA-1 bonds; and The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., acting through its New 
York Branch (BTMU, 'A-/F1'; Stable Outlook), for the series AA-2 bonds effective
Oct. 4, 2012. Based on a review of the terms governing bank bonds specified in 
the SBPA it is Fitch's opinion that the incremental risk associated with bank 
bonds does not have a material impact on the long-term credit rating.U.S. Water and Sewer Revenue Bond Rating Criteria2012 Water and Sewer Medians2012 Outlook: Water and Sewer Sector

