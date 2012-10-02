FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 2, 2012 / 8:26 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Telefonica Moviles Chile at 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Oct 2 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Telefonica
Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH):

--Local currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB+';
--US$300 million senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB+'.
--National scale at 'AA(cl)';
--Series A and B local bond issuances due 2014 registered under line #589 at
'AA(cl)';
--Series C and D local bond issuances due 2016 registered under line #590 at
'AA(cl)'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

TMCH's ratings reflect its strong market position, mobile services portfolio,
moderate regulatory risk and financial flexibility. TMCH's solid financial
profile incorporates the expectation of stable leverage and strong funds from
operations (FFO) generation. The ratings also take into account the leadership
position of TMCH in Chile, strategy and capacity to improve the mix of post-paid
customers by upscaling services to customers and approach to preserve and
maximize average revenue per user (ARPU).

The ratings also consider ownership by Telefonica S.A. (TEF; rated
'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). In the event that Fitch downgrades
Telefonica S.A. (TEF) by one notch, Fitch believes that TMCH ratings can stay at
'BBB+' provided the company keeps its financial policies unchanged and TEF
liquidity position remains manageable.

However future multiple notch downgrades of TEF are likely to drag TMCH ratings.
TEF also owns Telefonica Chile which offers complementary fixed
telecommunication services. The relationship between these companies allows TMCH
to achieve synergies in costs and investments, manage a single brand and
unification of points of sale, among other things.

Mobile Broadband Growth to Continue:

Fitch believes value-added services (VAS) and mobile broadband should help
mitigate a future slowdown in revenue growth from traditional voice services,
given the level of mobile penetration in the country and expectation of access
charges declines in 2014. Widespread adoption of data services through
smartphones offers potential revenue growth that should be sufficient to offset
traditional voice and interconnection revenue declines in the future.
(approximately 13% of mobile users have data services). Revenues from mobile
broadband (excluding text messaging) now account for approximately 12% of
service revenue. According to Subtel, as of June 30, 2012 penetration of mobile
voice reached 128.9% or 22.4 million users.

Strong Competitive Environment:

Competition is strong. Additionally, the introduction of number portability in
December 2011 and the entrance of MVNOs have intensified competition. Number
portability has resulted in net ports of 75,000 of TMCH to other providers as of
Sept. 10, 2012. However new additions have offset this effect. Fitch expects
this trend to continue as TMCH has focused more on profitable growth. MVNOs
should have a mixed effect to TMCH's results as they should add competition.
However, target niche markets and the agreement to provide network
infrastructure to them should continue to provide TMCH's cash flow with solid
margins.

Lower Interconnection Rates Expected:

Fitch expects a significant reduction in mobile termination rates during the
tariff setting process of next year (effective starting 2014). The mobile
termination rate could decline 50% or more. With a rate reduction of this
magnitude, revenues coming from interconnection may decline materially to
consolidated revenue. Mobile data revenues growth should compensate for revenue
declines related to reductions in mobile interconnection rates. Longer term,
Fitch views mobile termination rates as converging to the fixed termination
rates.

Strong financial profile and extended maturity profile:

Fitch incorporates in its ratings for TMCH that leverage measured by total debt
to EBITDA should be close to 1.0 time(x) in the long term. Increased FFO and
relatively stable capital expenditures should result in growing free cash flow
over the next few years. This in turn should strengthen TMCH's ability to meet
its financial obligations. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012 leverage
measured as total debt to EBITDA stood at 1.1x and net debt to EBITDA at 0.3x.
TMCH's maturity profile is very manageable. No maturities are schedule until
2014, when CLP58 billion comes due. along with cash and marketable securities of
CLP290 billion.

Key Rating Drivers:

Factors that can drive a rating downgrade or Outlook revision to Negative
includes multiple notch downgrades of the parent company or if TMCH's operating
performance declines rapidly due to competition, convergence of services or
regulation that results in a sustained increase in leverage over 2.0x. Positive
factors to credit quality include an increase in FCF and broader service revenue
diversification while maintaining a strong financial profile.


Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Telecom Companies' (Aug. 9, 2012);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities
Within a Corporate Group Structure)' (Aug. 10, 2012).

 (New York Ratings Team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
