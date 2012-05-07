TEXT-S&P cuts Consolidated Minerals Ltd (Jersey)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Jersey-headquartered manganese ore producer Consolidated Minerals Ltd.'s (ConsMin) CEO has resigned suddenly ahead of a challenging transition year for the company, against a background of still-low manganese prices. -- In addition, ConsMin's financial flexibility has reduced and we view headroom as somewhat limited under the company's "adequate" liquidity. -- As a result, we are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on ConsMin to 'B' from 'B+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that free operating cash flow will remain negative in 2012 and our uncertainty, about the near-term management of the business. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Jersey-incorporated, leading manganese ore producer Consolidated Minerals Ltd. (Jersey) (ConsMin) to 'B' from 'B+'. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on ConsMin's outstanding $405 million senior secured notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the notes is unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade follows the sudden resignation of ConsMin's CEO during an important transition year for the company as they move from a contracted to an owner-operated mining operation in Australia. We also view the decision of ConsMin to replace the $50 million local working capital facilities in Australia with only a $20 million equipment finance facility as a negative development, despite the company's ability to repay the expected $40 million-$45 million outstanding at the end of May 2012 out of available cash. This comes during a year when free operating cash flow (FOCF) will likely be negative in our view, which will also reduce liquidity headroom. The ratings on ConsMin reflect our view of the group's "weak" business risk profile and a financial risk profile that, on the basis of our forecast of ConsMin's 2012 performance, we view as "highly leveraged." ConsMin's management changes introduce some uncertainty in our view in terms of the execution of the business plan, although we understand from the company that an experienced industry executive has been appointed to run the Australian operations. Other constraining factors include: -- Manganese prices remain relatively low due to expanding supply in the seaborne manganese market. -- The high cost, albeit gradually improving, position of ConsMin's manganese operations in Australia, which is exacerbated by the strength of the Australian dollar. -- Likely material negative FOCF in 2012, which will absorb much of the liquidity headroom that ConsMin maintains. More positively, the weak manganese industry is showing some signs of improving in second-quarter 2012, with stockpiles of manganese at Chinese ports decreasing to 3 million tonnes according to the company in early April 2012. BHP Billiton Ltd. (BHP; A+/Stable/A-1) also announced a 5% increase in their benchmark manganese delivery price to $5.00 per dry metric ton unit (dmtu) for May 2012, from the $4.75/dmtu level that has prevailed since January 2012. This has been followed by a further 15c increase to $5.15/dmtu for June delivery. Our base-case credit scenario for 2012 estimates that ConsMin's manganese production and sales will total about 3.2 million tonnes, 8% less than 3.48 million tonnes in 2011. We assume that BHP's benchmark manganese price will stabilize at $5/dmtu in 2012. We anticipate that ConsMin's manganese unit cash cost of production will remain fairly stable, with productivity gains offsetting modestly lower production volumes. From the start of 2013, we forecast a noticeable improvement in the company's manganese unit cash cost of production in Australia, by about $0.25/dmtu-$0.35/dmtu once the owner-operated mining fleet becomes fully operational and assuming it maintains production at or above 2012 levels. In the challenging industry environment that we envisage for 2012, we anticipate that cash flow from operations could amount to about $20 million under our base case, before recovering to $70 million in 2013. In our opinion, ConsMin's capital spending for 2012 of $90 million (assuming it defers some $15 million uncommitted capital spending) will result in negative FOCF of about $70 million in 2012 and about $10 million in 2013. Under our base case scenario for 2012, with EBITDA of about $60 million, we anticipate an adjusted leverage multiple of just more than 6.5x, compared with 4.0x in December 2011. Our rating assessment treats ConsMin and subsidiaries as a stand-alone group and does not assume any future support from the shareholder, Ukrainian businessman Mr. Gennady Bogolyubov. This is because we have no visibility on Mr. Bogolyubov's financial position and the importance of ConsMin in his portfolio. Liquidity We assess ConsMin's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria even though headroom is now somewhat limited in our view. This assessment reflects the lower, although still-significant $155 million cash balance that the company held in December 2011. We expect that this cash will continue to be eroded in 2012 and to a lesser extent in 2013, given our expectation of continued negative FOCF. We consider the maintenance of a substantial cash balance as important, given ConsMin's limited relationships with commercial banks, more so now that the $50 million Australian local facilities are to be repaid at the end of May 2012. We currently estimate that the ratio of liquidity sources to uses will remain a little above 1.2x in 2012 and 2013. Under our base-case scenario, we project the following sources of liquidity for 2012: -- Beginning-of-year on-balance-sheet cash of $125 million, excluding a minimum $30 million that we assume is tied to operations. -- Funds from operations of about $20 million in 2012, and about $70 million in 2013. -- A $20 million equipment-financing facility to partly replace the expiring local currency facilities. We project the following uses of liquidity for 2012: -- Repayment of the Australian local facilities of about $40 million. -- Capital spending of $90 million. -- Neutral working capital needs. -- No dividends. We do not factor in ConsMin's ability to divest its minority stakes in two Australian listed mining companies, OM Holdings Ltd. (not rated) and BC Iron Ltd. (not rated). The market value of these stakes was $103.9 million as of the end of March 2012. ConsMin's short and limited relationships with commercial banks remain a weakness, in our opinion. Recovery analysis The issue rating on ConsMin's $405 million senior secured notes due 2016 (that includes the $26.7 million spent on buying back outstanding notes held as Treasury stock as of 31st March 2012) is 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating on the company. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of meaningful (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The recovery rating on the notes reflects ConsMin's tangible asset value and the guarantees and security provided for the notes. At the same time, recovery prospects are constrained by material, senior claims with a legal or structural advantage, which are attached to some of the company's valuable Australian assets. Weaker enforceability prospects in the more uncertain Ghanaian jurisdiction further constrain recovery prospects. The notes are guaranteed by subsidiaries representing 86% of consolidated total assets and benefit from the following: -- A first-ranking lien over all of the shares in the issuer and the guarantors that are located outside of Australia. -- Pari passu with the Australian commercial bank facility lenders under the new credit facilities, a first-ranking lien equitable mortgage over all of the shares in the Australian based guarantors, and a first-ranking lien over substantially all of their property and assets (excluding the priority security). -- A second-ranking charge over inventory and stockpiles of ore held by the Australian guarantors, as well as over accounts receivable from the sales of such ore (the "priority security"). However, at enforcement, the notes will rank second in right of payment behind the credit facilities in respect of the proceeds of the Australian security package. We believe that the most likely center of main interest will be Jersey (U.K.) or Australia, where the most valuable security is located and where we believe there are creditor-friendly insolvency regimes. However, we note that the company generates a substantial part of its earnings in the Republic of Ghana (B/Stable/B), a country that implies a degree of sovereign risk and whose jurisdiction we have not analyzed. Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2014, mainly owing to volatility in the manganese mining industry combined with ConsMin's inability to refinance its due debt. We value the company as a going concern. This is because we believe it would most likely be reorganized in the event of a hypothetical default, given its good position in the manganese market. We calculate ConsMin's EBITDA at about $73 million at the time of simulated default. Assuming a 4.5x multiple of EBITDA at default--to take into account the volatility of valuations in the sector and the location of the assets--we obtain a gross enterprise value of about $327 million. After deducting priority liabilities, drawings under the announced new $20 million equipment-financing facility (assuming the multioption facility for $60 million is repaid in May 2012, as presented in the latest annual report) and permitted debt under the covenants, we calculate that about $216 million would be available for noteholders, of which we estimate that about 70% would come from Australia, the most reliable jurisdiction in insolvency situations and the provider of tangible asset security to the notes. We do not assume that any value will be derived from the asset security provided in Ghana. In addition, our valuation includes six months of prepetition interest. We therefore anticipate meaningful (30%-50%) recovery prospects for the $405 million notes, which equates to a recovery rating of '4'. For our detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Consolidated Minerals Inc. (Jersey), published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that notwithstanding some recent modest improvement in industry conditions, FOCF will remain negative in 2012. At the same time, management changes and the decision to partially renew the local facilities create uncertainty during an important transition year for ConsMin. We could lower the rating in the next 6 to 12 months if we see manganese prices falling to less than $4.75/dmtu. Equally, the rating could come under pressure if we no longer view ConsMin's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria. This could happen, for instance, if FOCF were to deteriorate to less than negative $100 million over the course of 2012 under our calculations. Ratings upside could result if ConsMin's gross debt to EBITDA returns to less than 4x, which we consider commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile. This could occur if the new senior management team commits to continuing plans to reduce the operational cost base, and improves ConsMin's manganese unit cash cost of production in Australia in particular. Alternatively, upside could result from a sustained improvement in manganese prices, generating positive FOCF that could restore greater liquidity headroom. Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Consolidated Minerals Ltd. (Jersey) Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B+/Negative/-- Senior Secured B B+ Recovery Rating 4 4