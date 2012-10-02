FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may raise 12 R.I. Student Loan Authority ratings
#Market News
October 2, 2012 / 8:31 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may raise 12 R.I. Student Loan Authority ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 2 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its ratings on 12
bonds issued from Rhode Island Student Loan Authority on CreditWatch with
positive implications (see list). These bonds were issued pursuant to the 2004
Trust Indenture and are backed by a collateral pool of private student loans.

We placed the ratings on the bonds on CreditWatch positive to reflect our view 
of the increase in credit enhancement. In January 2012, the issuer executed an 
amendment that changed the parity (a ratio of assets to liabilities) ratio 
required in order for the trust to release excess cash at the bottom of the 
waterfall back to the issuer to 117% from 103%. Additionally, the consent of 
the bond insurer, AMBAC, is required for the issuer to be able to release 
funds. The total reported parity has increased to 122% in June 2012 from 113% 
in June 2010.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements within the next 90 days and 
then take any further rating actions that we consider appropriate.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Reports included in this 
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE

Rhode Island Student Loan Authority
US$100 mil student loan program revenue bonds series 2004-A

Class/series      CUSIP            Rating
                                To                From
2004-A2           762315GH6     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
2004-A3           762315GR4     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
2004-A3           762315GS2     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
2004-A3           762315GT0     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
2004-A3           762315GU7     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
2004-A3           762315GV5     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
2004-A3           762315GW3     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)


Rhode Island Student Loan Authority
US$100 mil student loan program revenue bonds series 2006
Class/series      CUSIP         Rating
                                To                From
Series 1          762315HA0     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
Series 2          762315HB8     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
Series 3          762315GX1     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
Series 3          762315GY9     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)
Series 3          762315GZ6     A (sf)/Watch Pos  A (sf)

