FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: France rating unaffected by election of Hollande
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: France rating unaffected by election of Hollande

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 - Fitch Ratings today published a Special Report on the challenges
facing France.	
	
The election of the Socialist party candidate, Francois Hollande, as President
of the French Republic does not have implications for France's 'AAA' rating,
currently on Negative Outlook. Nonetheless, his electoral victory marks an
important change in the leadership of France and Europe. However, the new
President faces the same challenges as his predecessor: strengthening fiscal
credibility; boosting France's medium-term growth potential; and dealing with
the eurozone crisis.	
	
Fitch affirmed France's 'AAA' sovereign rating on 16 December 2011 and revised
the rating Outlook to Negative. In the absence of material shocks, the Outlook
is unlikely to be resolved until 2013. The review of France's sovereign credit
fundamentals will incorporate developments in the eurozone crisis and the
economic and public finance risks it poses to France, as well as its latest
assessment of the economic outlook and prospects for reducing public debt over
the medium term.	
	
Additional information is at www.fitchratings.com.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
France - The Challenges Ahead

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.