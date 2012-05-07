TEXT-S&P rates Select Medical notes 'B-'

May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned ratings to the proposed $365 million senior notes due 2020 to be issued by Select Medical Corp. We rated the notes 'B-' (two notches lower than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The proceeds of this issue will refinance Select's outstanding subordinated notes due 2015. The corporate credit rating on Select is 'B+' and the rating outlook is stable. The rating reflects our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" (according to our criteria) because of significant reimbursement risk, particularly from the government as Medicare generates about half of the company's total revenues. The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk profile as "aggressive," reflected in our expectation that the current debt to EBITDA level of about 4.5x will remain at or below that level in 2012 on better near-term reimbursement prospects and our confidence that the company is committed to this level. We expect our revenue growth estimates, coupled with our anticipated margin decline to drive a small 3% increase in EBITDA. We also expect Select to generate about $120 million of discretionary cash flow in 2012, but believe it will be used mostly to fund share repurchases. We believe Select's relatively shareholder-friendly policy will take priority over repaying debt. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Select Medical Corp. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings Select Medical Corp. Senior Unsecured $365 mil notes due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.