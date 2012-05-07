TEXT-S&P rates Devon Energy

May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured debt rating to Devon Energy Corp.'s (BBB+/Stable/A-2) proposed five-year, 10-year, and 30-year benchmark note offering. The company plans to use proceeds from the notes to repay commercial paper borrowings as they come due, to repay its revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes. As of April 30, 2012, Devon had $3.7 billion of commercial paper borrowings ($1.7 billion of which matures in the next 30 days) and $600 million drawn on its revolver. Total funded debt as of March 31, 2012, was $10.8 billion. The ratings on Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Devon Energy reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and "intermediate" financial risk. Devon is one of the largest independent exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, with a competitive full-cycle cost structure and strong organic growth prospects. Financial leverage is relatively conservative. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008. RATINGS LIST Devon Energy Corp. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 New Ratings Senior unsecured debt Proposed five-year benchmark note BBB+ Proposed 10-year benchmark note BBB+ Proposed 30-year benchmark note BBB+