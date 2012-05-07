FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2012

TEXT-S&P rates Vantage Specialty Chemicals

Reuters Staff

10 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Vantage Specialties Inc. and Vantage Oleochemicals Inc., subsidiaries 	
of Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. (Vantage), have obtained a $60 million 	
revolving credit facility and $240 million term loan, proceeds of which were 	
used to refinance existing debt following its recent acquisition by private 	
equity sponsor The Jordan Co.	
     -- We expect Vantage's 2012 operating performance to continue modestly 	
improving, arising from the higher demand for its oleochemical and specialty 	
derivate products.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Vantage and our 	
'B' issue-level ratings to the revolving credit facility and term loan at 	
Vantage Specialties Inc. and Vantage Oleochemicals Inc.	
     -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation for stable profit 	
margins, modest improvements in demand and EBITDA in 2012 and beyond, adequate 	
liquidity, and a favorable debt maturity profile, as well as our expectation 	
that management will manage capital spending prudently.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate 	
credit rating to Chicago-based Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. (Vantage). The 	
outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue ratings and '3' 	
recovery ratings to subsidiary Vantage Specialties Inc.'s and Vantage 	
Oleochemicals Inc.'s $60 million revolving credit facility and $240 million 	
senior secured term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of 	
a meaningful recovery (50% to 70%).	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Vantage reflect our assessment of the company's business risk 	
profile as "weak" and financial profile as "highly leveraged". The ratings 	
reflect Vantage's leading positions in a niche market for oleochemicals and 	
specialty derivatives, which its very aggressive financial policies offset. 	
Vantage used proceeds from the transaction to mainly refinance existing debt 	
following its Jan. 5, 2012, acquisition by private equity sponsor, The Jordan 	
Co. (unrated).	
	
We expect Vantage's credit metrics to be consistent with a highly leveraged 	
financial profile, with the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total 	
adjusted debt of 5%-10%--the ratio is slightly below 12% when pay-in-kind 	
(PIK) preferred capital is treated as equity. We adjust debt to include the 	
present value of operating leases and PIK preference capital. Although we 	
recognize the qualitative benefits the PIK securities provide to the company 	
in terms of the lack of debt service from a cash flow standpoint, these 	
instruments do not receive equity credit under our hybrid criteria for 	
financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence. We do not 	
expect Vantage to reduce debt levels significantly over the next several 	
years, but, based on our scenario forecasts, we expect it to generate positive 	
free cash flow. In our forecasts, we assume that cash flow will mainly fund 	
potential growth plans and investments, and not measurable debt reduction. 	
Still, we expect modest improvements in leverage given our assumptions for 	
gradual EBITDA improvements and our expectation that management will approach 	
growth prudently, generating adequate returns on its investments. Our 	
expectation at the rating is that FFO to total adjusted debt will remain 	
slightly below 10% over the next two years.	
	
Vantage is a large domestic producer of mainly tallow-based, but also 	
vegetable oil-based, chemicals and derivatives. The company has grown over the 	
past three years mainly through acquisitions of related businesses. Its 	
oleochemical and specialty derivatives are important inputs in end-customer 	
products. Vantage also benefits from being on the favorable side of trends 	
toward environmentally friendly "natural" products versus hydrocarbon-based 	
alternatives in end applications such as personal care products and food 	
additives. Good market shares and the ability to customize products to meet 	
specific customer requirements contribute to its favorable market position. 	
	
Entry barriers in terms of large investments required by potential newcomers 	
to compete in relatively small-sized markets also benefit Vantage's market 	
position. The company's location near the Midwest meat-processing industry, 	
which provides it with its major raw material--tallow (animal fat)--and its 	
proximity to rail transport are key location advantages. We expect margins to 	
be stable given the high proportion of contractual sales with cost 	
pass-throughs in the company's commodity-like oleochemical business, and the 	
greater ability to pass on cost increases in its specialty derivate business. 	
We also expect Vantage to benefit from growth rates in Latin America that are 	
higher than in the U.S. Still, EBITDA margins are modest, reflecting in part 	
the negotiating ability of the company's customers, including large consumer 	
and personal care companies, which limits Vantage's pricing power. 	
	
The concentration of manufacturing capacity in a single location each for its 	
oleochemical and specialty derivate manufacturing operations constitute 	
another risk, in our opinion. Customer concentration is also a risk; the 	
company's longstanding relationships with top customers mitigate some of this.	
	
Liquidity	
Despite the highly leveraged financial profile, we believe Vantage will be 	
able to maintain "adequate" liquidity over the next two years. More 	
specifically, we expect sources of funds to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over 	
that time, even if EBITDA drops by 20%. We expect the company will maintain 	
adequate cushions under its minimum interest coverage, and maximum total 	
leverage covenants.	
	
We base our conclusions regarding Vantage's liquidity on the following 	
assumptions:	
     -- We expect the $60 million revolving credit facility to be a major 	
source of liquidity;	
     -- Although the business exhibits some seasonality in general, operations 	
are not working-capital intensive, and we expect the company will maintain 	
adequate liquidity and sufficient levels of availability under its revolving 	
credit facility;	
     -- During the next two years, there will be no shareholder rewards, 	
meaningful acquisitions, or large capital spending programs, though we factor 	
in some level of investment in the firm's growth initiatives;	
     -- The debt maturity profile is favorable, with mandatory annual 	
amortizations expected at levels below $3 million for the next several years 	
(the nearest maturity is in 2017 when the revolving credit facility matures); 	
and	
     -- The company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because 	
of the liquidity that its revolving credit facility provides and moderate 	
conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Vantage 	
Specialties Inc. to be published later on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations for reasonably predictable EBITDA 	
and cash flow generation over the next year. Despite a highly leveraged 	
financial profile, we view Vantage's annual cash-based debt servicing 	
obligations as being manageable relative to cash flow generation. We expect 	
modest EBITDA and cash flow generation improvement based on our overall 	
outlook for modest economic growth and our expectation that the company's 	
strengths in the domestic market and presence in Latin American will 	
contribute to overall better volumes. We assume management and the company's 	
owners will support credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored into 	
our analysis any distributions to shareholders or meaningful debt-funded 	
capital spending. We expect the company will maintain appropriate leverage 	
credit metrics within our range of expectations.	
	
Our base case assumes low-single-digit revenue growth as a result of higher 	
volumes over the next two years. We expect margins will remain flat at current 	
levels over this period. At the current debt levels, we do not anticipate any 	
significant improvement in credit quality, and it's unlikely that we would 	
raise the ratings over the next year. We could lower the ratings if revenue 	
growth stalled or turned negative, or if margins declined to single-digit 	
levels, so that FFO to total adjusted debt (including the PIK securities) 	
declined to 5% or lower without prospects for improvement.	
	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
New Rating; Outlook Stable	
	
Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
                                        To                 From	
Vantage Specialties Inc.	
Vantage Oleochemicals Inc.	
 Senior Secured	
  US$240 mil term B bank ln due 2018    B               	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
  US$60 mil revolver bank ln due 2017   B               	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

