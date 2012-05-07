TEXT-S&P rates Vantage Specialty Chemicals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Vantage Specialties Inc. and Vantage Oleochemicals Inc., subsidiaries of Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. (Vantage), have obtained a $60 million revolving credit facility and $240 million term loan, proceeds of which were used to refinance existing debt following its recent acquisition by private equity sponsor The Jordan Co. -- We expect Vantage's 2012 operating performance to continue modestly improving, arising from the higher demand for its oleochemical and specialty derivate products. -- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to Vantage and our 'B' issue-level ratings to the revolving credit facility and term loan at Vantage Specialties Inc. and Vantage Oleochemicals Inc. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectation for stable profit margins, modest improvements in demand and EBITDA in 2012 and beyond, adequate liquidity, and a favorable debt maturity profile, as well as our expectation that management will manage capital spending prudently. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Chicago-based Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. (Vantage). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue ratings and '3' recovery ratings to subsidiary Vantage Specialties Inc.'s and Vantage Oleochemicals Inc.'s $60 million revolving credit facility and $240 million senior secured term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of a meaningful recovery (50% to 70%). Rationale The ratings on Vantage reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "weak" and financial profile as "highly leveraged". The ratings reflect Vantage's leading positions in a niche market for oleochemicals and specialty derivatives, which its very aggressive financial policies offset. Vantage used proceeds from the transaction to mainly refinance existing debt following its Jan. 5, 2012, acquisition by private equity sponsor, The Jordan Co. (unrated). We expect Vantage's credit metrics to be consistent with a highly leveraged financial profile, with the ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of 5%-10%--the ratio is slightly below 12% when pay-in-kind (PIK) preferred capital is treated as equity. We adjust debt to include the present value of operating leases and PIK preference capital. Although we recognize the qualitative benefits the PIK securities provide to the company in terms of the lack of debt service from a cash flow standpoint, these instruments do not receive equity credit under our hybrid criteria for financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence. We do not expect Vantage to reduce debt levels significantly over the next several years, but, based on our scenario forecasts, we expect it to generate positive free cash flow. In our forecasts, we assume that cash flow will mainly fund potential growth plans and investments, and not measurable debt reduction. Still, we expect modest improvements in leverage given our assumptions for gradual EBITDA improvements and our expectation that management will approach growth prudently, generating adequate returns on its investments. Our expectation at the rating is that FFO to total adjusted debt will remain slightly below 10% over the next two years. Vantage is a large domestic producer of mainly tallow-based, but also vegetable oil-based, chemicals and derivatives. The company has grown over the past three years mainly through acquisitions of related businesses. Its oleochemical and specialty derivatives are important inputs in end-customer products. Vantage also benefits from being on the favorable side of trends toward environmentally friendly "natural" products versus hydrocarbon-based alternatives in end applications such as personal care products and food additives. Good market shares and the ability to customize products to meet specific customer requirements contribute to its favorable market position. Entry barriers in terms of large investments required by potential newcomers to compete in relatively small-sized markets also benefit Vantage's market position. The company's location near the Midwest meat-processing industry, which provides it with its major raw material--tallow (animal fat)--and its proximity to rail transport are key location advantages. We expect margins to be stable given the high proportion of contractual sales with cost pass-throughs in the company's commodity-like oleochemical business, and the greater ability to pass on cost increases in its specialty derivate business. We also expect Vantage to benefit from growth rates in Latin America that are higher than in the U.S. Still, EBITDA margins are modest, reflecting in part the negotiating ability of the company's customers, including large consumer and personal care companies, which limits Vantage's pricing power. The concentration of manufacturing capacity in a single location each for its oleochemical and specialty derivate manufacturing operations constitute another risk, in our opinion. Customer concentration is also a risk; the company's longstanding relationships with top customers mitigate some of this. Liquidity Despite the highly leveraged financial profile, we believe Vantage will be able to maintain "adequate" liquidity over the next two years. More specifically, we expect sources of funds to exceed uses by at least 1.2x over that time, even if EBITDA drops by 20%. We base our conclusions regarding Vantage's liquidity on the following assumptions: -- We expect the $60 million revolving credit facility to be a major source of liquidity; -- Although the business exhibits some seasonality in general, operations are not working-capital intensive, and we expect the company will maintain adequate liquidity and sufficient levels of availability under its revolving credit facility; -- During the next two years, there will be no shareholder rewards, meaningful acquisitions, or large capital spending programs, though we factor in some level of investment in the firm's growth initiatives; -- The debt maturity profile is favorable, with mandatory annual amortizations expected at levels below $3 million for the next several years (the nearest maturity is in 2017 when the revolving credit facility matures); and -- The company could absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks because of the liquidity that its revolving credit facility provides and moderate conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Vantage Specialties Inc. to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations for reasonably predictable EBITDA and cash flow generation over the next year. Despite a highly leveraged financial profile, we view Vantage's annual cash-based debt servicing obligations as being manageable relative to cash flow generation. We expect modest EBITDA and cash flow generation improvement based on our overall outlook for modest economic growth and our expectation that the company's strengths in the domestic market and presence in Latin American will contribute to overall better volumes. We assume management and the company's owners will support credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored into our analysis any distributions to shareholders or meaningful debt-funded capital spending. We expect the company will maintain appropriate leverage credit metrics within our range of expectations. Our base case assumes low-single-digit revenue growth as a result of higher volumes over the next two years. We expect margins will remain flat at current levels over this period. At the current debt levels, we do not anticipate any significant improvement in credit quality, and it's unlikely that we would raise the ratings over the next year. We could lower the ratings if revenue growth stalled or turned negative, or if margins declined to single-digit levels, so that FFO to total adjusted debt (including the PIK securities) declined to 5% or lower without prospects for improvement. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Stable Vantage Specialty Chemicals Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- To From Vantage Specialties Inc. Vantage Oleochemicals Inc. Senior Secured US$240 mil term B bank ln due 2018 B Recovery Rating 3 US$60 mil revolver bank ln due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3