TEXT-S&P revises Tekni-Plex outlook to positive

May 7 - Overview -- U.S.-based packaging manufacturer Tekni-Plex Inc. is planning to issue $480 million of senior secured notes to refinance its existing debt. -- We are affirming the 'B-' corporate credit rating and revising our outlook to positive from negative. -- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '4' recovery rating to Tekni-Plex's proposed notes. -- The positive outlook reflects the improved financial profile that would result from the proposed refinancing and our expectation that operating performance over the next year could support credit metrics in line with slightly higher ratings. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on King of Prussia, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex Inc. to positive from negative and affirmed its 'B-' corporate credit rating. At the same time, based on preliminary terms and conditions, we assigned our 'B-' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery rating to the company's proposed $480 million senior secured notes due 2019. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company plans to use the net proceeds, along with $50 million from an equity issuance to repay about $524 million in existing debt and fund transaction fees and expenses. We expect the amended $60 million asset-based (ABL) revolving credit facility to be undrawn at close of the transaction. Rationale The outlook revision reflects the company's improved financial profile arising from the proposed refinancing, which would significantly extend the debt maturity profile and reduce constraints related restrictive financial covenants. The positive outlook also recognizes the moderate improvement in the company's earnings over the past few years. We expect volume growth in key segments such as health care and benefits from the company's ongoing cost reduction efforts to support stable to modestly improving operating performance over the next year. The ratings on Tekni-Plex Inc. reflect the packaging and tubing manufacturer's variable operating results because of exposure to the price fluctuations of its polymer-based raw materials, some customer concentration, and our expectations for weak cash flow protection metrics, including funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt below 10%. These risk factors are only partially offset by the company's leading competitive positions in many of its niche markets and moderate end-market diversity. We characterize Tekni-Plex's business risk profile as weak and its financial risk profile as highly leveraged. With nearly $650 million in sales, Tekni-Plex is a manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging for health care, foods, consumer products, and specialty markets. Following several years of weak operating results, the company underwent a corporate restructuring, in which the company replaced executive management and instituted a variety of cost reduction efforts. Since 2008, the company has rationalized its manufacturing footprint, exited some unprofitable product lines and increased plant efficiencies. These actions have helped the company's EBITDA expand despite the fact that revenues have fallen by more than 15% since 2008. We expect EBITDA will be greater than $90 million at the end of fiscal 2012 (ending June 2012), as compared with over $50 million in fiscal 2008, Trailing-12-month EBITDA margin was about 13% as of Dec. 30, 2011, up modestly from the same period ended the previous year. Return on capital has remained weak at about 5%. Tekni-Plex competes primarily in industries characterized by steady demand growth rates in the low-single-digit percentage range. For example, approximately 25% of sales are made through its Dolco segment, which serves stable consumer end markets, including the mature polystyrene egg carton market. The company also maintains leading market positions in some higher growth, niche markets, such as closure liners, aerosol and dispensing pump packaging, vinyl medical compounds, blister packaging and medical device tubing. Tekni-Plex benefits from some geographic diversity; they derive about 25% of sales from outside of North America. Moderate entry barriers provide protection in some segments, particularly in pharmaceutical blister packaging. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration standards govern the testing, approval, manufacturing, and sale of products, and the type of blister packaging tends to be specified during the initial phases of new drug development. Despite its competitive position, the company has limited, albeit improving, pricing flexibility to pass through elevated raw material costs to its retailer customer base. Roughly one-third of the company's revenues are under contracts which contain raw material cost pass-through provisions. In the company's core segments, it is able to pass through raw material price changes, typically with a three to six months lag. This lag has caused some volatility in quarterly earnings and margins. Many of the company's products use polymer-based raw materials such as polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, and plasticizers, which have been subject to pricing volatility in recent periods. In addition, garden hose product sales are highly seasonal and vulnerable to weather conditions. Through various cost reduction initiatives in the past few years, management has been able to improve earnings in this segment, although EBITDA and margins are significantly lower than the company's other segments. Although Tekni-Plex's credit metrics have improved as earnings have strengthened over the past year, the company's financial profile remains highly leveraged. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, we expect total adjusted debt to EBITDA will be about 5.7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt will be about 7.5%. We adjust our debt balances to include amounts related to the capitalization of operating leases, underfunded pension and other postretirement benefit obligations, and tax-adjusted asset retirement obligations, environmental liabilities, and self-insurance accruals. The sum of the amounts of these debt-like obligations is roughly $45 million. We expect that financial metrics will improve modestly based on our scenario forecast for gradual demand improvement over the next year. The company's ownership adds some uncertainty to the company's financial policy. About two-thirds of the company's equity is held by affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management L.P., with roughly another 15% held by affiliates of Avenue Capital Group. We do not expect these percentages to change materially with this proposed transaction. Liquidity We view Tekni-Plex's liquidity as adequate. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect that there will minimal borrowings under the $60 million asset-backed revolving loan facility (ABL), with about $8 million in letters of credit outstanding. As a result of the refinancing, the financial covenants, which were tight under the existing term loan and had limited effective availability under the ABL, will be going away. The ABL contains a springing fixed-charge covenant of 1.0x, which applies if availability drops below $9 million. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect the company to remain above this threshold and, therefore, it should not be subject to the springing covenant in the next few quarters. Because of the seasonality of the business, we expect working capital usage to peak during the second and third fiscal quarters, with peak borrowings of $10 million to $15 million. We expect capital expenditures to remain in the $15 million to $20 million range over the next few years. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 18 months. -- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- Pro forma for the refinancing, the debt maturity profile is favorable with no maturities until 2017, when the ABL would mature. -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability shocks due to liquidity provided by the ABL and our expectation for modest free cash flow generation. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Tekni-Plex Inc. to be published following this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that, following completion of the proposed refinancing transaction, the company's debt maturity profile will improve significantly and the elimination of tight financial covenants will allow the company to maintain adequate liquidity. Our base case assumes modest volume growth, primarily driven by the health care and specialty packaging segments, and that the company will be able to pass through raw material increases, albeit with a bit of a lag. We assume that management and ownership will remain supportive of credit quality and, therefore, we have not factored into our analysis any distributions to shareholders or meaningful debt-funded acquisitions. Based on our scenario forecasts, we could raise the ratings modestly if EBITDA margins increase by 100 basis points or more from current levels. We could also raise the ratings if improved free cash flow generation from improved earnings and working capital reductions allows the company to reduce debt. If this were to happen, we expect that debt to EBITDA would decrease to about 5x, a level we consider appropriate for a higher rating. We could lower the rating if Tekni-Plex does not refinance the debt maturities as expected, leaving the company with tight financial covenants and significant maturities over the next year. In our downside scenario, we could lower the ratings if a spike in raw material costs caused EBITDA margins to decrease by 300 basis points or more from expected levels. At this point, we would expect that the company's credit metrics would weaken significantly, including leverage deteriorating to 7x and funds from operations to total adjusted debt dropping below 5%. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Positive To From Tekni-Plex Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Positive/-- B-/Negative/-- Ratings Affirmed Tekni-Plex Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 2 New Rating Tekni-Plex Inc. Senior Secured US$480 mil nts due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 4