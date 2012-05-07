FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Westlake Chemical Corp ratings
May 7, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Westlake Chemical Corp ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 7 - Fitch Ratings removes the Negative Rating Watch on Westlake Chemical
Corporation (Westlake; NYSE: WLK) following the announcement that it has
withdrawn its proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Georgia Gulf
Corporation (Georgia Gulf; NYSE:GGC). A list of Westlake's ratings follows at
the end of this press release. 	
	
Westlake's ethylene and polyethylene operations benefit from low-cost light 	
(natural gas-based) ethane feedstock and tight supply against the backdrop of 	
capacity shutdowns during the recession and the ongoing strengthening of the 	
demand recovery. Westlake has been managing excess supply and cyclical pressure 	
in its vinyls operation since the end of the housing bubble. 	
	
The ratings also reflect the company's low financial leverage and robust 	
liquidity.	
	
Westlake's total Debt to LTM EBITDA as of March 31, 2012 was 1.3x and cash on 	
hand was $985 million compared with total debt of $764 million. The company had 	
$384 million available after utilization for letters of credit under its $400 	
million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing September 2016. The 	
facility has a 1:0:1 minimum fixed charge coverage ratio for successive 30 day 	
periods on which the borrowing availability is less than the greater of 12.5% of	
commitments and $50 million. The company has no short- or medium-term debt 	
maturities. The next maturity is the company's $250 million 6.625% senior 	
unsecured notes due 2016.   	
	
The Outlook is stable.	
	
Fitch affirms Westlake's ratings as indicated:	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR)  at 'BBB-';	
--Senior secured ABL facility at  'BBB';	
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.

