TEXT-S&P report on Canadian Oil & Gas cos

May 7 - -Despite some recent setbacks, pipeline projects into the U.S. are vital to the credit quality of Canadian oil and gas companies, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in a report released today.

“We believe increasing bitumen output from oil sands will be the principal source of Canada’s crude oil production growth, so the producers’ overall profitability will depend on securing access to refineries and markets that process this type of crude,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Michelle Dathorne in the report, entitled “Canadian Crude Is Finding Its Way To The U.S. Market.”

Transport of the bitumen could come via pipelines, but also by other methods, such as rail. U.S. President Barack Obama’s startling decision in January 2012 to withhold approval of TransCanada Pipeline Ltd.’s proposed Keystone XL pipeline expansion led to renewed volatility in heavy oil price differentials. Lower-API-gravity bitumen, or heavy oil, has traditionally sold at a discount to West Texas Intermediate crude, with a price differential averaging 30% or more in the past.

The price gap had been narrowing in the past few years; however, in anticipation of better access for Canadian bitumen production to ideal refineries -- located in the U.S. Gulf Coast -- which has the largest heavy oil refining capacity in the U.S. As such, this region is ideally suited to process the heavier oil sands bitumen feedstock. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)