TEXT-S&P rates Semtech Corp
May 7, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Semtech Corp

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S. analog and mixed-signal semiconductor provider Semtech    
  acquired Canadian-based analog and mixed-signal semiconductor provider Gennum
Corp. 	
     -- We are assigning our 'BB' corporate credit rating to Semtech., as well 	
as our 'BBB-' issue rating and '1' recovery rating to the $100 million term 	
loan A and $250 million term loan B due March 2017. 	
     -- The company raised the term loan proceeds to fund the acquisition. 	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations for continued revenue, 	
profit, and cash flow growth, along with moderate leverage for the rating.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services assigned its 'BB' corporate 	
credit rating to Semtech Corp. The outlook is stable.	
	
Concurrently, we assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating to Semtech's proposed 	
$100 million term loan A and $250 million term loan B, both due 2017. The 	
recovery rating is '1', reflecting our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) 	
recovery of principal in the event of default. 	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Semtech reflect our expectation that the company's expanded 	
product and market position and good communications industry growth prospects 	
will support continued revenue growth and consistent profitability, despite 	
near-term integration risks. In addition, we expect the company to maintain 	
leverage appropriate for the rating, even with a moderately acquisitive growth 	
strategy. Standard & Poor's views Semtech's business risk profile as "fair" 	
and its financial risk profile as "significant."	
	
Semtech's fair business risk profile reflects its niche market position as a 	
provider of analog semiconductors for the data and telecommunications sectors. 	
With pro forma combined revenues of about $630 million, the Gennum acquisition 	
adds product and end-customer breadth. It also further diversifies Semtech's 	
business into enterprise and industrial end markets, from its concentration in 	
telecom and high-end consumer-centric markets historically. 	
	
We expect that Semtech's organic revenue will be subdued in the near term due 	
to supply chain disruption associated with the Thailand floods, in line with 	
the broader semiconductor sector. We note that Semtech's revenues in its 	
quarter ended January 2012 were down almost 10% year over year. Nevertheless, 	
we expect the company's revenues will increase about 5% organically in 2012, 	
supported by demand for its products serving broadband communications 	
infrastructure and wireless device markets. We expect minimal near-term 	
adjusted EBITDA margin improvement from current levels in the high-20% area, 	
as the company's expanded product mix will require a significant investment in 	
research and development (about 20% of future revenues). The company's analog 	
product portfolio is characterized by high proprietary content for over 90% of 	
revenues, supporting a largely recurring revenue stream. 	
	
Semtech's significant financial risk profile reflects its debt to EBITDA of 	
about 2x as of January 2012, which is moderate for the rating. However, we 	
anticipate Semtech will continue to pursue growth through acquisitions, with 	
modest prospects for sustained leverage reduction (notwithstanding the term 	
loan A's expected rapid amortization requirements). We note the credit 	
facility's $150 million accordion feature as a potential source of future 	
acquisition funding. We also expect Semtech will balance debt reduction with 	
shareholder returns, and anticipate the company will expend most of its recent 	
$50 million share repurchase authorization in calendar 2012.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Semtech's liquidity as "adequate." In our opinion, sources of cash 	
include expected cash balances of about $160 million at closing of Gennum. The 	
company's discretionary free cash flow, which we anticipate to be about $100 	
million per year, supplements liquidity. 	
	
We assume the following cash uses: capital spending of about 5% of revenues 	
annually (about $35 million in 2012) and share repurchases of about $50 	
million in 2012. Debt maturities are steady, at about $20 million per year for 	
amortization of the term loans prior to their 2017 final maturity.	
	
We incorporate the following factors into our analysis:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. 	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% 	
drop in EBITDA. 	
     -- In our view, the company's cash and free cash flow would allow it to 	
absorb low-probability shocks. 	
     -- Although Semtech does not have a revolving credit facility, the 	
current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that Semtech will 	
maintain cash balances of at least $150 million.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
Semtech, published Feb. 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Semtech will successfully 	
integrate Gennum's business and maintain profitability while maintaining no 	
less than $150 million cash balances and leverage below 3x. Upgrade potential 	
is currently constrained by the company's near-term integration risks and lack 	
of a track record operating at its current scale. 	
	
A downgrade would likely be the result of a more aggressive financial policy, 	
including increased acquisition activity and shareholder returns, or 	
deterioration in operating performance due to competition or macroeconomic 	
trends, resulting in cash balances declining below $150 million or sustained 	
leverage in the mid-3x area. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: How Will The Global Technology Industry 	
Fare Amid An Economy In Flux?, April 26, 2012	
     -- Global Technology Ratings Trend Shifts To Negative In The First 	
Quarter, April 11, 2012	
     -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 	
29, 2012	
     -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global 	
High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
New Ratings	
	
Semtech Corp.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--	
 Senior Secured                                        	
  US$100 mil term A bank ln due 2017    BBB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      1                  	
  US$250 mil term B bank ln due 2017    BBB- 	
   Recovery Rating                      1

