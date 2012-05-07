FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Fairfax Financial Holdings

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

May 7 -  Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Fairfax Financial
Holdings Limited (Fairfax) as follows: 	
	
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB;	
--Senior debt at 'BBB-'. 	
	
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Fairfax's subsidiaries. In addition, 	
Fitch has assigned an 'A-' insurer financial strength (IFS) rating to First 	
Mercury Insurance Company reflecting its 100% reinsurance into the Crum & 	
Forster Insurance Group (Crum & Forster). A full list of rating actions follows 	
at the end of this press release. 	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable. 	
	
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of Fairfax's ratings reflects the 	
company's sizable cash position and favorable financial flexibility. The ratings	
also reflect anticipated challenges in the overall competitive, but generally 	
improving property/casualty market rate environment, the potential for 	
additional adverse reserve development, particularly on older accident years and	
in runoff operations, earnings volatility from catastrophes and investments and 	
increased financial leverage. 	
	
Fairfax posted limited recent net earnings of $0.1 million in the first quarter 	
of 2012 following $47.8 million for full year 2011. Results in 2012 have 	
benefited thus far from more modest catastrophe losses, as full year 2011 	
included $1 billion of catastrophe losses from the Japanese earthquake and 	
tsunami, Thailand floods, U.S. tornados, New Zealand earthquake, Hurricane 	
Irene, Denmark floods, Australian storms and Cyclone Yasi. However, the improved	
2012 underwriting results were offset by weaker investment results with $41 	
million of net losses on investments (includes both realized and unrealized) in 	
the first quarter of 2012 compared to $691 million of net gains on investments 	
in full year 2011. Gains have been driven by fixed income securities, while 	
losses have been incurred from CPI-linked derivatives (deflation hedge that 	
dropped in market value with CPI-index increasing), foreign currency and overall	
net equity losses (in 2011) after equity hedges.	
	
Fairfax's combined ratio was 98.7% in the first three months of 2012 compared to	
114.2% for full year 2011, which included 19.3 points for catastrophe losses. 	
Excluding the impact of catastrophes (2.0 points) and favorable reserve 	
development (0.1 points) in ongoing operations, Fairfax's combined ratio for the	
first three months of 2012 was 96.8%, up slightly from 96.6% for full year 2011.	
	
Fairfax's financial leverage ratio (adjusted for equity credit and unrealized 	
gains on fixed income investments) was 34.1% at March 31, 2012, up from 33.2% at	
Dec. 31, 2011, and 28.5% at Dec. 31, 2010, as Fairfax issued hybrid preferred 	
shares in 2012 and increased overall debt in 2011. Fitch expects Fairfax's 	
financial leverage ratio to remain below 35% with more normal shareholders' 	
equity growth in 2012. The increase in leverage was also due to a 6% decline in 	
Fairfax's common shareholders' equity since year-end 2010 to $7.2 billion at 	
Mar. 31, 2012, as common and preferred share dividends more than offset the 	
company's limited earnings.	
	
Fairfax continues to maintain a sizable amount of holding company cash, 	
short-term investments and marketable securities of $1.0 billion at March 31, 	
2012, which Fitch believes provides Fairfax a sufficient cushion in meeting 	
potential subsidiary cash flow shortages and liquidity to service its debt. 	
Fairfax also continues to demonstrate favorable financial flexibility with Crum 	
& Forster, Northbridge Financial Insurance Group, Zenith Insurance Group, and 	
Odyssey Reinsurance Company serving as key sources of dividends as wholly owned 	
major ongoing operating subsidiaries.	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include consistent 	
underwriting profitability and operating results in line with peers and industry	
averages, overall flat-to-favorable loss reserve development, financial leverage	
maintained below 20%, and continued maintenance of at least $1 billion of 	
holding company cash, short-term investments and marketable securities. 	
	
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include declines in 	
book value per share for an extended time period, sizable adverse loss reserve 	
development, movement to materially below-average underwriting or investment 	
performance, financial leverage maintained above 35%, operating earnings plus 	
holding company cash based interest and preferred dividend coverage of less than	
4x, significant acquisitions that reduce the company's financial flexibility and	
a substantial decline in the holding company's cash position. 	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: 	
	
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited	
	
--IDR at 'BBB';	
--Senior debt at 'BBB-';	
--$82 million 8.25% due Oct. 1, 2015 at 'BBB-';	
--$48 million 7.75% due June 15, 2017 at 'BBB-';	
--$144 million 7.375% due April 15, 2018 at 'BBB-';	
--CDN$400 million 7.5% due Aug. 19, 2019 at 'BBB-';	
--CDN$275 million 7.25% due June 22, 2020 at 'BBB-'.	
--$500 million 5.8% due May 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';	
--CDN$400 million 6.4% due May 25, 2021 at 'BBB-';	
--$92 million 8.3% due April 15, 2026 at 'BBB-';	
--$91 million 7.75% due July 15, 2037 at 'BBB-';	
--CDN$250 million series C preferred shares at 'BB';	
--CDN$200 million series E preferred shares at 'BB';	
--CDN$250 million series G preferred shares at 'BB';	
--CDN$300 million series I preferred shares at 'BB';	
--CDN$230 million series K preferred shares at 'BB'.	
	
Fairfax, Inc.	
--IDR at 'BBB'. 	
	
Crum & Forster Holdings Corp.	
--IDR at 'BBB';	
--$6 million 7.75% due May 1, 2017 at 'BBB-'. 	
	
Crum & Forster Insurance Group: 	
Crum and Forster Insurance Company 	
Crum & Forster Indemnity Company 	
The North River Insurance Company 	
United States Fire Insurance Company	
--IFS at 'A-'. 	
	
Northbridge Financial Insurance Group: 	
Federated Insurance Company of Canada	
Northbridge Commercial Insurance Corporation	
Northbridge General Insurance Corporation	
Northbridge Indemnity Insurance Corporation	
Northbridge Personal Insurance Corporation 	
Zenith Insurance Company (Canada)	
--IFS at 'A-'. 	
	
Odyssey Re Holdings Corp. 	
--IDR at 'BBB';	
--$50 million series A unsecured due March 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';	
--$50 million series B unsecured due March 15, 2016 at 'BBB-';	
--$40 million series C unsecured due Dec. 15, 2021 at 'BBB-';	
--$183 million 7.65% due Nov. 1, 2013 at 'BBB-';	
--$125 million 6.875% due May 1, 2015 at 'BBB-'. 	
	
Odyssey Reinsurance Company	
--IFS at 'A-'. 	
	
Zenith National Insurance Corp.	
--IDR at 'BBB'. 	
	
Zenith Insurance Company 	
ZNAT Insurance Company	
--IFS at 'A-'. 	
	
Fitch assigns the following rating: 	
First Mercury Insurance Company	
	
--IFS at 'A-'.	
	
Fitch has withdrawn the following rating as it is no longer considered 	
analytically meaningful, as effective May 1, 2012 the company no longer issues 	
new or renewal policies:	
	
Commonwealth Insurance Company of America	
--IFS at 'A-'.

