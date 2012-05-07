FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit RSS
May 7, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises PRWireless outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- Puerto Rico-based PRWireless may be under pressure to remain in 	
compliance with a leverage covenant in its credit agreement that tightens in 	
the second quarter of 2012, but it is our understanding, that the company is 	
seeking amendments to its credit agreement which could include relief under 	
this covenant.	
     -- An increase in customer acquisition costs to meet competition and to 	
attract higher end customers could dampen EBITDA in the near term. 	
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable and 	
affirming the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. 	
     -- Our assessment of liquidity is now "less than adequate," incorporating 	
our view of very limited cushion on a financial covenant in the credit 	
agreement.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Guaynabo, Puerto Rico-based PRWireless Inc (d/b/a Open Mobile) to negative 	
from stable. We also affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B' 	
corporate credit rating and the 'B' issue rating on $199 million of 	
outstanding secured credit facilities. The '3' recovery rating on the secured 	
debt remains unchanged and indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) 	
recovery of principal in the event of payment default.	
	
The outlook revision reflects our belief that PRWireless may be under pressure 	
to remain compliant with the consolidated leverage ratio covenant in the 	
current credit agreement as that tightens in the second quarter of 2012. 	
However, we do note that the company is currently in discussions to amend the 	
credit agreement, which could result in relaxation of the problematic leverage 	
covenant. The negative outlook also cites our expectation that the company 	
will actively target higher priced, datacentric customers and that the related 	
customer acquisition costs could temporarily depress EBITDA and result in 	
leverage not supportive of the rating, given our view of a "vulnerable" 	
business risk profile.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on PRWireless recognize a vulnerable business risk profile 	
resulting from operating in a single, relatively small, and highly competitive 	
wireless market; a prepaid wireless model inherently sensitive to subscriber 	
churn and customer acquisition costs; a weak Puerto Rican economy with almost 	
half of all households below the poverty line; reliance on government 	
subsidies for a material portion of EBITDA; and aggressive leverage. With its 	
lack of customer contracts, PRWireless' prepaid wireless business is 	
inherently riskier than traditional postpaid, and viability of the business 	
models requires control of churn and subscriber acquisition costs. Mitigating 	
factors include the attractiveness of a prepaid wireless offering given 	
continuing economic weakness in Puerto Rico; the low subscriber acquisition 	
costs characteristic of prepaid; and potential longer term growth if the 	
company can leverage its improving 4G availability to better penetrate higher 	
average revenue per user (ARPU), datacentric customers.	
	
PRWireless served approximately 340,000, largely voice customers, at Dec. 31, 	
2011. To reported debt of about $200 million, and we add adjustments of 	
roughly $50 million each for preferred stock and for operating leases. Debt to 	
EBITDA, including those adjustments, was around 5x at the end of 2011.  	
	
Competition is intense from four wireless competitors, including 	
AT&T/Centennial and Claro (the wireless arm of the incumbent telephone 	
company), both of which have significantly higher market shares. 	
Characteristic of its no-contract, no credit check business model, PRWireless' 	
churn is elevated, generally in the 5% to 6% range, well above that of larger 	
carriers' postpaid churn (in the 1% neighborhood). At the same time, 	
PRWireless benefits from customer acquisition and operating costs that are 	
significantly lower than those of traditional, postpaid carriers. However, we 	
expect PRWireless to more aggressively target higher value, datacentric 	
customers and to encounter markedly higher acquisition costs for those 	
customers.	
	
The company benefits from two government subsidies: Its service territory 	
qualifies for an annual Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidy of around $15 	
million; further, a portion its customer base is "Lifeline-qualified," meaning 	
that PRWireless receives a $13.50 monthly government subsidy ($10.00 federal 	
and $3.50 Puerto Rico) for each such customer. While the lifeline customer 	
subsidies are likely to remain in place, USF funding will decline over the 	
next few years, a material risk because that subsidy currently accounts for 	
approximately 20% of consolidated EBITDA. As Puerto Rico's wireless 	
penetration trails that of the U.S., there is potential for some subscriber 	
growth at PRWireless, but ARPU of around $43 is not likely to improve unless 	
the company succeeds in selling a higher proportion of datacentric service 	
plans.  	
	
The company's CDMA network covers about 90% of the Puerto Rican population 	
with 3G, EVDO capability in the majority of cell sites and 4G speeds being 	
deployed to most of the footprint over the next couple of years. PRWireless' 	
15MHz of 1900 PCS spectrum, bolstered by 10MHz of AWS B Block spectrum, 	
provide sufficient capacity for the foreseeable future.	
	
Liquidity	
We view the company's liquidity as "less than adequate," reflecting little 	
cushion under the total leverage ratio covenant in the secured credit 	
agreement when that covenant steps down to the 3.5x level for the second 	
quarter of 2012. That assessment is based on our current expectation of 	
operational performance, which includes our view that, while more aggressively 	
marketing to target higher ARPU customers may benefit the company over the 	
longer term in terms of reduced churn and higher ARPU, the associated 	
marketing costs are likely to result in 2012 EBITDA in the mid-$50 million 	
area (including the high-cost service territory subsidy) or roughly in line 	
with the EBITDA generated in 2011. Given the tightening financial covenant, we 	
do not view the currently undrawn $15 million revolver as a source of 	
liquidity. The company is currently in the process of seeking amendments to 	
its bank facilities. If those amendments are obtained and include significant 	
relief under the leverage covenant, we could revise our view of liquidity to 	
"adequate."	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PRWireless, 	
published June 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook incorporates two paths that could each lead to a 	
potential downgrade. PRWireless could be challenged to remain in compliance 	
with the leverage covenant in its secured credit agreement as it tightens in 	
the second quarter of 2012 unless current discussions with banks to amend the 	
credit facility result in sufficient relaxation of that covenant.  Second, we 	
expect the company to exploit its increasing 4G availability by more actively 	
marketing higher ARPU, data-centric service plans.  However, the related 	
higher subscriber acquisition costs, coupled with declining USF payments, 	
could pressure EBITDA and result in debt leverage (including our analytical 	
adjustments) in the low to mid-5x range, which would not be supportive of the 	
rating given our view of a vulnerable business risk.  We would consider a 	
stable outlook if the problematic covenant issue were adequately addressed and 	
if operating performance indicated that the company would be able to maintain 	
debt leverage (including our adjustments for operating leases and preferred 	
securities) in the mid 4x area.  	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest 	
To Weakest, April 26, 2012	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands 	
Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012	
     -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, 	
March 21, 2012	
     -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 	
27, 2011	
     -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 	
26, 	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
PRWireless Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
PRWireless Inc.	
 Senior Secured                         B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

