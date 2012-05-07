TEXT-S&P revises PRWireless outlook to negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Puerto Rico-based PRWireless may be under pressure to remain in compliance with a leverage covenant in its credit agreement that tightens in the second quarter of 2012, but it is our understanding, that the company is seeking amendments to its credit agreement which could include relief under this covenant. -- An increase in customer acquisition costs to meet competition and to attract higher end customers could dampen EBITDA in the near term. -- We are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable and affirming the ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- Our assessment of liquidity is now "less than adequate," incorporating our view of very limited cushion on a financial covenant in the credit agreement. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Guaynabo, Puerto Rico-based PRWireless Inc (d/b/a Open Mobile) to negative from stable. We also affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating and the 'B' issue rating on $199 million of outstanding secured credit facilities. The '3' recovery rating on the secured debt remains unchanged and indicates expectations for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of payment default. The outlook revision reflects our belief that PRWireless may be under pressure to remain compliant with the consolidated leverage ratio covenant in the current credit agreement as that tightens in the second quarter of 2012. However, we do note that the company is currently in discussions to amend the credit agreement, which could result in relaxation of the problematic leverage covenant. The negative outlook also cites our expectation that the company will actively target higher priced, datacentric customers and that the related customer acquisition costs could temporarily depress EBITDA and result in leverage not supportive of the rating, given our view of a "vulnerable" business risk profile. Rationale The ratings on PRWireless recognize a vulnerable business risk profile resulting from operating in a single, relatively small, and highly competitive wireless market; a prepaid wireless model inherently sensitive to subscriber churn and customer acquisition costs; a weak Puerto Rican economy with almost half of all households below the poverty line; reliance on government subsidies for a material portion of EBITDA; and aggressive leverage. With its lack of customer contracts, PRWireless' prepaid wireless business is inherently riskier than traditional postpaid, and viability of the business models requires control of churn and subscriber acquisition costs. Mitigating factors include the attractiveness of a prepaid wireless offering given continuing economic weakness in Puerto Rico; the low subscriber acquisition costs characteristic of prepaid; and potential longer term growth if the company can leverage its improving 4G availability to better penetrate higher average revenue per user (ARPU), datacentric customers. PRWireless served approximately 340,000, largely voice customers, at Dec. 31, 2011. To reported debt of about $200 million, and we add adjustments of roughly $50 million each for preferred stock and for operating leases. Debt to EBITDA, including those adjustments, was around 5x at the end of 2011. Competition is intense from four wireless competitors, including AT&T/Centennial and Claro (the wireless arm of the incumbent telephone company), both of which have significantly higher market shares. Characteristic of its no-contract, no credit check business model, PRWireless' churn is elevated, generally in the 5% to 6% range, well above that of larger carriers' postpaid churn (in the 1% neighborhood). At the same time, PRWireless benefits from customer acquisition and operating costs that are significantly lower than those of traditional, postpaid carriers. However, we expect PRWireless to more aggressively target higher value, datacentric customers and to encounter markedly higher acquisition costs for those customers. The company benefits from two government subsidies: Its service territory qualifies for an annual Universal Service Fund (USF) subsidy of around $15 million; further, a portion its customer base is "Lifeline-qualified," meaning that PRWireless receives a $13.50 monthly government subsidy ($10.00 federal and $3.50 Puerto Rico) for each such customer. While the lifeline customer subsidies are likely to remain in place, USF funding will decline over the next few years, a material risk because that subsidy currently accounts for approximately 20% of consolidated EBITDA. As Puerto Rico's wireless penetration trails that of the U.S., there is potential for some subscriber growth at PRWireless, but ARPU of around $43 is not likely to improve unless the company succeeds in selling a higher proportion of datacentric service plans. The company's CDMA network covers about 90% of the Puerto Rican population with 3G, EVDO capability in the majority of cell sites and 4G speeds being deployed to most of the footprint over the next couple of years. PRWireless' 15MHz of 1900 PCS spectrum, bolstered by 10MHz of AWS B Block spectrum, provide sufficient capacity for the foreseeable future. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "less than adequate," reflecting little cushion under the total leverage ratio covenant in the secured credit agreement when that covenant steps down to the 3.5x level for the second quarter of 2012. That assessment is based on our current expectation of operational performance, which includes our view that, while more aggressively marketing to target higher ARPU customers may benefit the company over the longer term in terms of reduced churn and higher ARPU, the associated marketing costs are likely to result in 2012 EBITDA in the mid-$50 million area (including the high-cost service territory subsidy) or roughly in line with the EBITDA generated in 2011. Given the tightening financial covenant, we do not view the currently undrawn $15 million revolver as a source of liquidity. The company is currently in the process of seeking amendments to its bank facilities. If those amendments are obtained and include significant relief under the leverage covenant, we could revise our view of liquidity to "adequate." Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on PRWireless, published June 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative outlook incorporates two paths that could each lead to a potential downgrade. PRWireless could be challenged to remain in compliance with the leverage covenant in its secured credit agreement as it tightens in the second quarter of 2012 unless current discussions with banks to amend the credit facility result in sufficient relaxation of that covenant. Second, we expect the company to exploit its increasing 4G availability by more actively marketing higher ARPU, data-centric service plans. However, the related higher subscriber acquisition costs, coupled with declining USF payments, could pressure EBITDA and result in debt leverage (including our analytical adjustments) in the low to mid-5x range, which would not be supportive of the rating given our view of a vulnerable business risk. We would consider a stable outlook if the problematic covenant issue were adequately addressed and if operating performance indicated that the company would be able to maintain debt leverage (including our adjustments for operating leases and preferred securities) in the mid 4x area. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, April 26, 2012 -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Telecommunications And Cable: Some Islands Of Weakness In A Relatively Stable Sea, April 25, 2012 -- U.S. Cable Sector Overview: Growth Slows As The Industry Matures, March 21, 2012 -- Adapting Could Be Cable TV's Key To Meeting The OTT Challenge, Sept 27, 2011 -- M&A Takes Center Stage In The U.S. Telecom And Cable Sectors, Sept. 26, -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From PRWireless Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged PRWireless Inc. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 3 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)