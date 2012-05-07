FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference of global chemicals sector
#Basic Materials
May 7, 2012 / 8:26 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference of global chemicals sector

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference
call on Tuesday, May 15, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time to
discuss the overview and outlook for the global chemicals sector. The Standard &
Poor's speakers for the call include Kyle Loughlin from the U.S., Oliver
Kroemker from Europe, and Brenda Wardlaw from Australia. After the prepared
remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be available to answer
your questions.	
     If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of 	
time, please submit by sending an email to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Monday, May 14.	
     Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its 	
broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a 	
complimentary basis.	
     The teleconference will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Please call at least 	
15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call 	
registration process.	
     Live Dial-in Numbers:	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143	
     -- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-795-1098	
     -- U.K. Toll Free: 0800-279-3953	
     -- U.K. Toll: 44-20-7108-6248	
     -- Conference ID#: 5945854	
     -- Passcode: SANDP	
	
	
     Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in 	
"listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the 	
Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback	
is available until Tuesday, June 12, 2012.	
If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
     Please send any address corrections via e-mail to 	
eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

