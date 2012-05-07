TEXT-S&P to hold teleconference of global chemicals sector

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will hold a telephone conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2012 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Savings Time to discuss the overview and outlook for the global chemicals sector. The Standard & Poor's speakers for the call include Kyle Loughlin from the U.S., Oliver Kroemker from Europe, and Brenda Wardlaw from Australia. After the prepared remarks, the speakers and additional team members will be available to answer your questions. If you have any specific questions that you would like to submit ahead of time, please submit by sending an email to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com by Monday, May 14. Please note that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services offers all of its broadcast teleconference calls to all interested participants on a complimentary basis. The teleconference will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m. Please call at least 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call to complete the pre-call registration process. Live Dial-in Numbers: -- U.S./Canada Toll Free: 1-866-803-2143 -- U.S./Canada Toll: 1-210-795-1098 -- U.K. Toll Free: 0800-279-3953 -- U.K. Toll: 44-20-7108-6248 -- Conference ID#: 5945854 -- Passcode: SANDP Live and Replay Streaming Audio: The call will also be available live in "listen-only" mode at www.events.standardandpoors.com for listeners with the Real Player(tm) software, sound card, and speakers. The Streaming Audio playback is available until Tuesday, June 12, 2012. If you have any questions about the conference call, please e-mail: eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. Please send any address corrections via e-mail to eventsmarketing@standardandpoors.com. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)