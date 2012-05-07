TEXT-S&P rates GRD Holding III Corp notes 'B'

Overview -- U.S.-based GRD Holding III Corp., the indirect parent of U.S. home decor retailer off-price retailer Garden Ridge Corp., is proposing to issue $360 million senior secured notes due 2019. -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to the note issue. -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's competitive profile, operating performance, and credit measures will remain near current levels given our expectations for some EBITDA growth and minimal debt repayment over the near term. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Delaware-based GRD Holding III Corp.'s proposed $360 million senior secured notes due 2019 its issue-level rating of 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on GRD Holding III, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.) The company plans to use the proceeds from the new note issue to repay existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the refinancing and the repayment of the existing term loan B facility, we will withdraw our ratings on the term loan facility. The ratings on the new issue are subject to review of final terms and documents. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating, and 'B+' senior secured debt rating on GRD Holding III's $250 million term loan B facility due 2017. The '2' recovery rating on the secured term loan B remains unchanged and indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The ratings outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on GRD Holding III and operating subsidiary and guarantor, Garden Ridge, reflect Standard & Poor's expectation of stable to modestly improving performance trends and credit measures over the medium term. In our view, the company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," with thin cash flow protection measures, "adequate" liquidity, and a "very aggressive" financial policy as a result of the leveraged buyout (LBO) by an affiliate of AEA Investors L.P. in October 2011. The company's "weak" business profile incorporates our assessment of its narrow position and small scale in the highly competitive and mature home goods industry, along with CEO key man risk. Pro forma for the transaction, GRD Holding III's capital structure is highly leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 5.8x and EBITDA interest coverage of 1.8x. Based on our forecast, we do not expect to see material de-leveraging over the next year unless operating performance shows greater improvement than we anticipate. This stems from our view that growth from store expansion will be largely mitigated by an increase in off-balance-sheet lease obligation and modest EBITDA margin compression because of higher selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses and lower new store margins. Specifically, our assumptions for GRD Holding III over the near term include the following: -- Revenue growth in the mid-single digits and same-store growth in the low-single digits; -- Gross margin remains flat and EBITDA margin is modestly lower; -- SG&A expenses to increase in the low-single digits due to higher corporate staffing and investment in the business; -- Capital expenditures of about $10 million; and -- Operating lease obligations to grow in the low-single digits. Based on these assumptions, we estimate that the company's credit profile will remain relatively stable, with leverage in the mid-5x area and EBITDA interest coverage of about 2x for the next two years. We assess GRD Holding III's business profile as weak given its negligible market share in the home decor space, small store base, and narrow core customer focus. In our view, the company faces competition from many different types of retailers that sell home decor products, including mass merchandisers, department stores, and small/local specialty retailers. Operating results at Garden Ridge have improved dramatically over the past few years through an overhauled operating strategy under CEO Tom Kibarian since emerging from bankruptcy in 2005. As a result of these proactive measures, sales declined significantly although margins and profits showed substantial improvement. With the refocused strategy in place, we expect to see relatively stable operating performance and same-store sales in the near term. Liquidity We view Garden Ridge's liquidity as adequate. We expect its sources of liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months as the company has no sizable near-term maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following: : -- We expect that sources over uses will be 1.2x or more for the next year; -- We also expect that sources would exceed uses, even if EBITDA declined by 15%; -- We estimate that the company will maintain adequate headroom if EBITDA were to decline by 15% so that financial maintenance covenants would not apply; -- We believe that the company has sound relationships with its banks; and -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events, with a limited need for refinancing. Cash sources primarily include funds from operations, availability under its $80 million asset-based loan revolver maturing in 2016 (about $14.3 million outstanding at April 30, 2012), and modest cash on hand. Cash uses primarily include capital expenditures for new store openings and maintenance capital, modest working capital needs, and a very modest debt repayment schedule. We estimate that the company will generate modestly positive free cash flow, supported by stable operating performance and modest capital spending. We did not incorporate any material acquisitions, shareholder returns, or additional indebtedness into our analysis. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GRD Holding III, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment that the company's competitive profile, operating performance, and credit measures will remain in line with the rating for the near term. We expect moderate revenue growth as the company adds new stores and we expect gross margins to remain flat. We could take a negative rating action if operating performance or credit protection measures deteriorate, with debt leverage increasing to 6.5x or above or if interest coverage falls below 1.5x. This could be precipitated by poor execution of the company's operating strategy, a greater-than-anticipated margin or same-store sales decline, or increased competitive pressures. Under this scenario, revenues would decline by 5% or more and gross margin declines by 200 basis points or some combination of the two. We could also take a negative rating action if the cushion under financial covenants declines to below 15%. While unlikely over the near term, we could consider a positive rating action if operating performance (including sustained positive same-store sales) and credit metrics improved, resulting in debt leverage below 4.0x and interest coverage above 3.5x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed GRD Holding III Corporation Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings GRD Holding III Corporation Senior Secured US$360 mil sr secd nts due B Recovery Rating 3 Ratings Affirmed GRD Holding III Corporation Senior Secured B+ Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.