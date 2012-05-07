FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates GRD Holding III Corp notes 'B'
May 7, 2012
May 7, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates GRD Holding III Corp notes 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based GRD Holding III Corp., the indirect parent of U.S. home 	
decor retailer off-price retailer Garden Ridge Corp., is proposing to issue 	
$360 million senior secured notes due 2019.	
     -- We are assigning our 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to 	
the note issue.	
     -- We are also affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's competitive 	
profile, operating performance, and credit measures will remain near current 	
levels given our expectations for some EBITDA growth and minimal debt 	
repayment over the near term.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Delaware-based GRD 	
Holding III Corp.'s proposed $360 million senior secured notes due 2019 its 	
issue-level rating of 'B' (the same as the corporate credit rating on the 	
company). We also assigned this debt a recovery rating of '3', indicating our 	
expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event 	
of a payment default. (For the recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's 	
recovery report on GRD Holding III, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon 	
as possible following the release of this report.)	
	
The company plans to use the proceeds from the new note issue to repay 	
existing debt and for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the 	
refinancing and the repayment of the existing term loan B facility, we will 	
withdraw our ratings on the term loan facility. The ratings on the new issue 	
are subject to review of final terms and documents.	
	
In addition, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating, and 'B+' senior 	
secured debt rating on GRD Holding III's $250 million term loan B facility due 	
2017. The '2' recovery rating on the secured term loan B remains unchanged and 	
indicates our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of 	
a payment default. The ratings outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on GRD Holding III and operating subsidiary and guarantor, Garden 	
Ridge, reflect Standard & Poor's expectation of stable to modestly improving 	
performance trends and credit measures over the medium term. In our view, the 	
company's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," with thin 	
cash flow protection measures, "adequate" liquidity, and a "very aggressive" 	
financial policy as a result of the leveraged buyout (LBO) by an affiliate of 	
AEA Investors L.P. in October 2011. The company's "weak" business profile 	
incorporates our assessment of its narrow position and small scale in the 	
highly competitive and mature home goods industry, along with CEO key man 	
risk. 	
	
Pro forma for the transaction, GRD Holding III's capital structure is highly 	
leveraged, with adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 5.8x and EBITDA interest 	
coverage of 1.8x. Based on our forecast, we do not expect to see material 	
de-leveraging over the next year unless operating performance shows greater 	
improvement than we anticipate. This stems from our view that growth from 	
store expansion will be largely mitigated by an increase in off-balance-sheet 	
lease obligation and modest EBITDA margin compression because of higher 	
selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses and lower new store 	
margins. 	
	
Specifically, our assumptions for GRD Holding III over the near term include 	
the following:	
     -- Revenue growth in the mid-single digits and same-store growth in the 	
low-single digits; 	
     -- Gross margin remains flat and EBITDA margin is modestly lower;	
     -- SG&A expenses to increase in the low-single digits due to higher 	
corporate staffing and investment in the business; 	
     -- Capital expenditures of about $10 million; and 	
     -- Operating lease obligations to grow in the low-single digits.	
	
Based on these assumptions, we estimate that the company's credit profile will 	
remain relatively stable, with leverage in the mid-5x area and EBITDA interest 	
coverage of about 2x for the next two years. 	
	
We assess GRD Holding III's business profile as weak given its negligible 	
market share in the home decor space, small store base, and narrow core 	
customer focus. In our view, the company faces competition from many different 	
types of retailers that sell home decor products, including mass 	
merchandisers, department stores, and small/local specialty retailers. 	
	
Operating results at Garden Ridge have improved dramatically over the past few 	
years through an overhauled operating strategy under CEO Tom Kibarian since 	
emerging from bankruptcy in 2005. As a result of these proactive measures, 	
sales declined significantly although margins and profits showed substantial 	
improvement. With the refocused strategy in place, we expect to see relatively 	
stable operating performance and same-store sales in the near term.	
	
Liquidity	
We view Garden Ridge's liquidity as adequate. We expect its sources of 	
liquidity to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months as the company 	
has no sizable near-term maturities. Our assessment of the company's liquidity 	
profile incorporates the following: :	
     -- We expect that sources over uses will be 1.2x or more for the next 	
year;	
     -- We also expect that sources would exceed uses, even if EBITDA declined 	
by 15%; 	
     -- We estimate that the company will maintain adequate headroom if EBITDA 	
were to decline by 15% so that financial maintenance covenants would not 	
apply; 	
     -- We believe that the company has sound relationships with its banks; and	
     -- In our view, the company has the ability to absorb high-impact, 	
low-probability events, with a limited need for refinancing.	
	
Cash sources primarily include funds from operations, availability under its 	
$80 million asset-based loan revolver maturing in 2016 (about $14.3 million 	
outstanding at April 30, 2012), and modest cash on hand. Cash uses primarily 	
include capital expenditures for new store openings and maintenance capital, 	
modest working capital needs, and a very modest debt repayment schedule. We 	
estimate that the company will generate modestly positive free cash flow, 	
supported by stable operating performance and modest capital spending. We did 	
not incorporate any material acquisitions, shareholder returns, or additional 	
indebtedness into our analysis.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on GRD Holding 	
III, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our assessment that the company's 	
competitive profile, operating performance, and credit measures will remain in 	
line with the rating for the near term. We expect moderate revenue growth as 	
the company adds new stores and we expect gross margins to remain flat. 	
	
We could take a negative rating action if operating performance or credit 	
protection measures deteriorate, with debt leverage increasing to 6.5x or 	
above or if interest coverage falls below 1.5x. This could be precipitated by 	
poor execution of the company's operating strategy, a greater-than-anticipated 	
margin or same-store sales decline, or increased competitive pressures. Under 	
this scenario, revenues would decline by 5% or more and gross margin declines 	
by 200 basis points or some combination of the two. We could also take a 	
negative rating action if the cushion under financial covenants declines to 	
below 15%. 	
	
While unlikely over the near term, we could consider a positive rating action 	
if operating performance (including sustained positive same-store sales) and 	
credit metrics improved, resulting in debt leverage below 4.0x and interest 	
coverage above 3.5x.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
GRD Holding III Corporation	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--        	
	
New Ratings	
	
GRD Holding III Corporation	
 Senior Secured                                           	
  US$360 mil sr secd nts due            B                  	
   Recovery Rating                      3                  	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
GRD Holding III Corporation	
 Senior Secured                         B+                 	
   Recovery Rating                      2                  	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

