TEXT-S&P cuts Thompson Creek ratings

Overview -- We are lowering our ratings on Thompson Creek Metals Co., including our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. -- We are also removing all the ratings on Thompson Creek from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications March 6, 2012. -- These rating actions follows Thompson Creek's proposed US$200 million senior unsecured note offering, which we believe would push the company's 2012 leverage ratio beyond 4.5x, our key threshold for rating pressure at the 'B+' rating level. -- We expect that financial flexibility will be significantly tighter than our previous expectations because of soft molybdenum prices and high capital funding requirements at the company's B.C.-based Mt. Milligan development project through the remainder of this year. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that current molybdenum market prices will continue to temper earnings and funds from operations generation at a time of unusually high capital spending. Rating Action On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Denver-based molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals Co. to 'B-' from 'B+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's removed all its ratings on the company from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications March 6, 2012. The outlook is negative. Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facility to 'B+' from 'BB'. The recovery rating on the senior secured credit facility is unchanged at '1'. In addition, Standard & Poor's lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'CCC+' from 'B'. The '5' recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is unchanged. Finally, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to Thompson Creek's proposed US$200 million senior unsecured note offering. We base the downgrade on Thompson Creek on the above note issuance and what we view as the adverse impact of capital spending inflation and lower molybdenum prices on the company's financial risk profile, which we now view as "highly leveraged." We expect that these catalysts will drive free operating cash flow significantly negative through 2013, adding several hundred million of dollars of debt to fund growth plans. In addition, we now expect that the company's weaker earnings profile and large debt burden will likely push 2012 debt to EBITDA above 7x. Rationale The ratings on Thompson Creek reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, characterized by an increasing debt burden and less-than-adequate liquidity. We view the company's business risk profile as weak due to its reliance on volatile molybdenum prices during a phase of large capital expenditures, limited operating diversity, and the capital intensity of its operations. Partially offsetting these factors, in Standard & Poor's opinion, are the company's relatively attractive cost profile and long reserve lives at its two operating mines. Thompson Creek's credit profile is increasingly sensitive to molybdenum prices due to its growing debt burden and heavy forecast capital expenditures. Our base case scenario incorporates the assumption of US$14.00 per pound (lb) for molybdenum for 2012--about US$2.00/lb lower than our previous assumption--underpinned by our economists latest views on global growth including 5%-7% growth in Asia and South America, about 2% growth in North America, and essentially zero growth in the Eurozone. We expect that in such a scenario Thompson Creek should generate a 2012 EBITDA of about US$100 million, or about US$50 million less than our previous expectations. The larger debt burden and lower forecasted EBITDA generation will likely increase this year's leverage to more than 7x, but we believe that capital spending and liquidity will be more important than leverage in defining our rating on Thompson Creek in the next two years. An unexpected increase in capital expenditures at the Mt. Milligan, B.C. site without an offsetting boost in molybdenum prices would further strain the company's tight financial flexibility, potentially causing construction delays. Liquidity Thompson Creek's liquidity is less than adequate based on our criteria. This evaluation considers the following factors: -- We expect that sources of liquidity through next year will be less than 1.2x uses. -- Sources less uses of cash are about zero. -- We expect the company to generate significantly negative free operating cash flow of more than US$900 million in 2012 and US$150 million in 2013 after taking into account capital expenditures of about C$900 million in 2012 and C$260 million in 2013. -- Thompson Creek's maturities through next year are light and manageable, with about US$6.7 million due in 2012 and US$6.9 million due in 2013. -- The company has limited ability to absorb high-impact, low probability events without the need for refinancing. As of March 31, 2012, Thompson Creek had about US$162.7 million in cash on hand and US$275 million in availability on its US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility, net of US$24.5 million in letters of credit. While current molybdenum prices should allow full access to its revolver, particularly with its maximum leverage and minimum interest covenants waived through fourth-quarter 2013--we estimate that a US$2.00 per lb decrease in molybdenum prices could create covenant compliance challenges with the recently established 3x senior secured leverage covenant. Recovery analysis We rate the company's US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility 'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on Thompson Creek), with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectations for very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of default. Standard & Poor's also rates the company's US$550 million senior unsecured notes 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations for modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that current molybdenum market prices will continue to temper earnings and FFO generation at a time of unusually high capital spending. The outlook further reflects our view that liquidity is likely to remain less than adequate through the remainder of this year given the company's narrow earnings base and large capital spending requirements in 2012. We could lower the rating should the company's financial flexibility continue to tighten over the remainder of this year. This could occur due to a combination of molybdenum prices declining sharply from our US$14.00 per lb assumption and Mt. Milligan experiencing further inflation-driven capital spending increases. A revision to a stable outlook is unlikely in the near term, given Thompson Creek's rising debt burden, exposure to volatile molybdenum prices, and large capital expenditures in the next 12-18 months. Related Criteria And Research -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining Industry, June 23, 2009 -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short Term and For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011 -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 Ratings List Thompson Creek Metals Co. Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Corporate credit rating B-/Negative/-- B+/Watch Neg/-- Senior secured debt B+ BB/Watch Neg Recovery rating 1 1 Senior unsecured debt CCC+ B/Watch Neg Recovery rating 5 5 Rating Assigned US$200 million senior unsecured notes CCC+ Recovery rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. 