TEXT-S&P cuts Thompson Creek ratings
May 7, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Thompson Creek ratings

Overview	
     -- We are lowering our ratings on Thompson Creek Metals Co., including 	
our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on the company. 	
     -- We are also removing all the ratings on Thompson Creek from 	
CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications March 6, 2012. 	
     -- These rating actions follows Thompson Creek's proposed US$200 million 	
senior unsecured note offering, which we believe would push the company's 2012 	
leverage ratio beyond 4.5x, our key threshold for rating pressure at the 'B+' 	
rating level.	
     -- We expect that financial flexibility will be significantly tighter 	
than our previous expectations because of soft molybdenum prices and high 	
capital funding requirements at the company's B.C.-based Mt. Milligan 	
development project through the remainder of this year.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that current molybdenum market 	
prices will continue to temper earnings and funds from operations generation 	
at a time of unusually high capital spending.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term 	
corporate credit rating on Denver-based molybdenum miner Thompson Creek Metals 	
Co. to 'B-' from 'B+'. At the same time, Standard & Poor's removed all its 	
ratings on the company from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with 	
negative implications March 6, 2012. The outlook is negative.	
	
Standard & Poor's also lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior 	
secured credit facility to 'B+' from 'BB'. The recovery rating on the senior 	
secured credit facility is unchanged at '1'. In addition, Standard & Poor's 	
lowered its issue-level rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 	
'CCC+' from 'B'. The '5' recovery rating on the senior unsecured notes is 	
unchanged.	
	
Finally, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to 	
Thompson Creek's proposed US$200 million senior unsecured note offering.	
	
	
We base the downgrade on Thompson Creek on the above note issuance and what we 	
view as the adverse impact of capital spending inflation and lower molybdenum 	
prices on the company's financial risk profile, which we now view as "highly 	
leveraged." We expect that these catalysts will drive free operating cash flow 	
significantly negative through 2013, adding several hundred million of dollars 	
of debt to fund growth plans. In addition, we now expect that the company's 	
weaker earnings profile and large debt burden will likely push 2012 debt to 	
EBITDA above 7x.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Thompson Creek reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the 	
company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, characterized by an 	
increasing debt burden and less-than-adequate liquidity. We view the company's 	
business risk profile as weak due to its reliance on volatile molybdenum 	
prices during a phase of large capital expenditures, limited operating 	
diversity, and the capital intensity of its operations. Partially offsetting 	
these factors, in Standard & Poor's opinion, are the company's relatively 	
attractive cost profile and long reserve lives at its two operating mines.	
	
Thompson Creek's credit profile is increasingly sensitive to molybdenum prices 	
due to its growing debt burden and heavy forecast capital expenditures. Our 	
base case scenario incorporates the assumption of US$14.00 per pound (lb) for 	
molybdenum for 2012--about US$2.00/lb lower than our previous 	
assumption--underpinned by our economists latest views on global growth 	
including 5%-7% growth in Asia and South America, about 2% growth in North 	
America, and essentially zero growth in the Eurozone. We expect that in such a 	
scenario Thompson Creek should generate a 2012 EBITDA of about US$100 million, 	
or about US$50 million less than our previous expectations.	
	
The larger debt burden and lower forecasted EBITDA generation will likely 	
increase this year's leverage to more than 7x, but we believe that capital 	
spending and liquidity will be more important than leverage in defining our 	
rating on Thompson Creek in the next two years. An unexpected increase in 	
capital expenditures at the Mt. Milligan, B.C. site without an offsetting 	
boost in molybdenum prices would further strain the company's tight financial 	
flexibility, potentially causing construction delays.	
	
Liquidity	
Thompson Creek's liquidity is less than adequate based on our criteria. This 	
evaluation considers the following factors:	
     -- We expect that sources of liquidity through next year will be less 	
than 1.2x uses.	
     -- Sources less uses of cash are about zero.	
     -- We expect the company to generate significantly negative free 	
operating cash flow of more than US$900 million in 2012 and US$150 million in 	
2013 after taking into account capital expenditures of about C$900 million in 	
2012 and C$260 million in 2013.	
     -- Thompson Creek's maturities through next year are light and 	
manageable, with about US$6.7 million due in 2012 and US$6.9 million due in 	
2013.	
     -- The company has limited ability to absorb high-impact, low probability 	
events without the need for refinancing.	
	
As of March 31, 2012, Thompson Creek had about US$162.7 million in cash on 	
hand and US$275 million in availability on its US$300 million senior secured 	
revolving credit facility, net of US$24.5 million in letters of credit. While 	
current molybdenum prices should allow full access to its revolver, 	
particularly with its maximum leverage and minimum interest covenants waived 	
through fourth-quarter 2013--we estimate that a US$2.00 per lb decrease in 	
molybdenum prices could create covenant compliance challenges with the 	
recently established 3x senior secured leverage covenant.	
	
Recovery analysis	
We rate the company's US$300 million senior secured revolving credit facility 	
'B+' (two notches above the corporate credit rating on Thompson Creek), with a 	
recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectations for very high (90%-100%) 	
recovery in the event of default.	
	
Standard & Poor's also rates the company's US$550 million senior unsecured 	
notes 'CCC+' (one notch below the corporate credit rating on the company), 	
with a recovery rating of '5', indicating expectations for modest (10%-30%) 	
recovery in the event of default.	
	

Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that current molybdenum market prices 	
will continue to temper earnings and FFO generation at a time of unusually 	
high capital spending. The outlook further reflects our view that liquidity is 	
likely to remain less than adequate through the remainder of this year given 	
the company's narrow earnings base and large capital spending requirements in 	
2012. We could lower the rating should the company's financial flexibility 	
continue to tighten over the remainder of this year. This could occur due to a 	
combination of molybdenum prices declining sharply from our US$14.00 per lb 	
assumption and Mt. Milligan experiencing further inflation-driven capital 	
spending increases.	
	
A revision to a stable outlook is unlikely in the near term, given Thompson 	
Creek's rising debt burden, exposure to volatile molybdenum prices, and large 	
capital expenditures in the next 12-18 months.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Mining 	
Industry, June 23, 2009 	
     -- Criteria | Corporates | Industrials: Standard & Poor's Revises Its 	
Metal Price Assumptions For The Short Term and For 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 	
2011 	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
Thompson Creek Metals Co.	
Ratings Lowered And Removed From CreditWatch/Recovery Ratings Unchanged	
	
                              To              From	
Corporate credit rating       B-/Negative/--  B+/Watch Neg/--	
Senior secured debt           B+              BB/Watch Neg	
 Recovery rating              1               1	
Senior unsecured debt         CCC+            B/Watch Neg	
 Recovery rating              5               5	
	
Rating Assigned	
US$200 million senior unsecured notes CCC+	
 Recovery rating                      5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

