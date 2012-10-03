FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch cuts Quirinus (European Loan Conduit No. 23)
October 3, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch cuts Quirinus (European Loan Conduit No. 23)

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Quirinus (European Loan Conduit No. 23)
plc's commercial mortgage-backed notes, as follows:

EUR82.7m Class A (XS0259561925) downgraded to 'A+sf' from 'AA+sf'; Outlook 
Stable

EUR5.2m Class B (XS0259562576) downgraded to 'Asf' from 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR6.3m Class C (XS0259562907) downgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

EUR8.3m Class D (XS0259563202) downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

EUR9.3m Class E (XS0259563624) downgraded to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; Recovery 
Estimate (RE) 75%

EUR7m Class F (XS0259564192 downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE0%

The downgrades are driven by the high leverage of the remaining three loans in 
the transaction, which Fitch believes will struggle to redeem at their 
respective maturity dates. All the loans are backed by similar collateral: 
German retail warehouse assets tenanted by high quality German discount 
retailers on WA lease terms that range from 4.4 to 6.4 years. 

Fairacre, the smallest loan in the pool, representing 6.9% of outstanding 
principal balance, was scheduled to mature in February 2009. It failed to redeem
and entered special servicing in January 2011. The borrower subsequently filed 
for bankruptcy and at present the agency understands that the insolvency 
administrator and special servicer have marketed the portfolio for sale. Fitch 
views the loan as a bellwether to the forthcoming maturities of the larger H&B 
and Eurocastle loans in November 2012 and February 2016, respectively. 

Although Fitch estimates that all three loans have loan-to-value ratios 
approaching or in excess of 100%, all still provide very strong interest 
coverage, with ratios between 1.8x and 2.2x. A full cash sweep is currently in 
place for the defaulted Fairacre loan, which has reduced the loans' outstanding 
balance to EUR8.2m from EUR9.4m at closing. However, the benefit of a strategy 
of sweeping cash at loan maturity in order to de-lever the loans may be 
undermined by the weak lease profiles across the remaining loans. For example, 
the H&B loan portfolio contains a single lease expiring in October 2014 that 
accounts for one-third of that loan's current rent, exposing the loan to severe 
income concentration risk.

 

Fitch expects that the EUR25.4m H&B loan will fail to redeem at loan maturity 
and will follow Fairacre into entering special servicing. By doing so, the 
aggregate balance of loans in special servicing would be above 25%, thereby 
causing a switch in principal paydown to fully sequential and offering stronger 
credit enhancement to the higher rated tranches.

Since the last rating action in October 2011, Lumiere, the largest loan in the 
pool, has repaid in full in a modified pro-rata fashion, which along with the 
minor amortisation receipts has reduced the outstanding note balance by 
EUR376.8m.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance
report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
