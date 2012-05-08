FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch affirms Qatar International Islamic Bank
May 8, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Qatar International Islamic Bank

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Qatar International Islamic Bank's (QIIB)
 Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. 
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.	
	
QIIB's IDRs are support-driven and reflect Fitch's opinion of an extremely high 	
probability of support from the Qatari authorities if required. Support from the	
Qatar government for QIIB and the domestic banking sector has been clearly 	
demonstrated in the recent past including significant capital injections and the	
purchase of equities and loan portfolios since 2008, following the global 	
financial crisis. Fitch's view of support also considers QIIB's importance as 	
one of the Islamic banks in the sector and the Qatari government being a 	
shareholder in the bank with a 16.7% share.  	
	
QIIB's Viability Rating (VR) is constrained by a relatively small and 	
undiversified franchise combined with high sector and single name concentrations	
in financing (lending). Fitch believes that the bank's new expansion strategy 	
and reorganisation initiatives should put it in a stronger position to take 	
advantage of opportunities arising from the government's expansionary budget and	
numerous infrastructure projects.	
	
The VR is sensitive to a material deterioration in asset quality although 	
Fitch's stress tests show that QIIB has a strong capital buffer which can 	
withstand a sharp hike in impaired loans (NPLs). Following the repayment of a 	
large problem loan, QIIB's NPL ratio eased to 1.7% at end-2011 which is broadly 	
in line with the sector average. Nevertheless, Fitch remains concerned about 	
risk concentrations in financing. Specifically, QIIB's high exposure to domestic	
real estate (56% of total financing at end-2011) and companies linked to 	
prominent Qatari nationals, which also gives rise to potential corporate 	
governance concerns.  	
	
The agency also highlights QIIB's, as well as the entire banking sector's, rapid	
growth as a rating constraint as it puts considerable pressure on the bank's 	
operations including systems and risk management. 	
	
Fitch considers QIIB's revenue generation to be weak reflecting its narrow 	
franchise. Income from financing was flat in 2011 affected by subdued private 	
sector growth and a low interest rate environment. Tighter Qatar Central Bank 	
rules on retail banking also impacted revenue, although it was somewhat offset 	
by a decline in the cost of funding. Furthermore, operating profitability is 	
underpinned by a low cost base (cost/income ratio of 22%) and reducing 	
impairment charges. Fitch expects profitability to increase rapidly as business 	
volumes rise towards the end of 2012 as some of the larger government backed 	
projects progress.   	
	
QIIB's strong funding and liquidity position and capitalisation supports the VR 	
at the current level. Customer deposits grew by 29% in 2011 sourced mostly from 	
the retail segment. Large inter-bank balances and liquid investments, including 	
an increasing Qatari government sukuk portfolio provide a strong buffer. QIIB is	
well capitalised with a Fitch core capital ratio of 21%.  	
	
Established in 1991, QIIB is the third-largest of Qatar's four Islamic banks, 	
with a 3.4% market share by banking assets at end-2011. The bank offers a full 	
range of shariah- (Islamic law) compliant banking products and services through 	
a domestic network of 15 branches and a developing range of alternative delivery	
channels. The franchise is broadly split into three divisions: retail banking, 	
corporate banking and investments.  	
	
QIIB is listed on the Qatar Exchange, and its largest shareholder is a prominent	
business family headed by Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Al-Thani, with a combined 	
holding of 22.6%. The Qatar Investment Authority (the sovereign wealth fund) 	
holds 16.7% following three tranches of capital injections (paid in 2009 and 	
2011) as part of sector wide support, providing QIIB a total QAR1.9bn of new 	
capital.  	
	
The rating actions are as follows:	
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook	
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'	
VR affirmed at 'bb+'	
Support Rating affirmed at '1'	
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

