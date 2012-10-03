FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: SF transactions with Bank of Spain can support 'AA-sf' ratings
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch: SF transactions with Bank of Spain can support 'AA-sf' ratings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings says that Spanish structured finance transactions
utilising the Bank of Spain (BoS; not rated) as the issuer account bank are able
to support ratings up to the existing sovereign IDR-linked cap of 'AA-sf'. Fitch
will determine the ratings of affected notes taking into account the asset
analysis and other counterparty exposures in accordance with applicable
criteria.

In relation to the transactions listed below, Fitch has been notified that the
issuer account bank role has been migrated to BoS. Fitch understands that the
action was taken by transaction parties following downgrades of previous issuer
account banks below threshold levels specified in transaction documentation.
Fitch anticipates that additional SF transactions may choose to follow this path
in view of the ratings of domestic Spanish banks.

In order to support a rating in the 'AAsf' category, Fitch's counterparty
criteria expect transaction parties to commit to maintain an issuer account bank
with a minimum rating of 'A-' and 'F2'. Given that BoS is not rated, the agency
has undertaken separate analysis to assess the level of risk posed to the
affected transactions in light of holding funds at BoS.

BoS is a national central bank within the Eurosystem. The ability of BoS to
honour its euro-denominated obligations to deposit holders would be adversely
impacted in the unlikely scenario of BoS exiting the Eurosystem. Such an exit
would also imply Spain leaving the eurozone and Spanish local obligations being
redenominated from euros to a new currency. Given this unlikely scenario, Fitch
believes that the direct participation of BoS does not introduce any material
incremental risk to the transactions. The agency has therefore concluded that
note ratings up to the sovereign IDR cap, currently at 'AA-sf', may still be
achievable.

Fitch has been provided with a copy of a letter from BoS addressed to Intermoney
Titulizacion (the managing gestora for the affected transactions) that confirms
the existence of the accounts held in the names of the applicable SPVs as well
as the basic terms of the accounts. However, BoS has not entered into an issuer
account bank agreement with the SPVs and the arrangements do not specify any
obligations upon transaction parties to replace BoS as account bank in the event
of credit deterioration. While detailed terms and conditions of the accounts
appear to be lacking, Fitch understands that there is no time limitation upon
the period for which BoS will act as account bank for the affected transactions.

Documented replacement obligations are ordinarily expected under Fitch's
counterparty criteria. However, in view of the presence of the sovereign
IDR-linked rating cap, Fitch does not view the lack of documented replacement
actions as a material incremental risk to the transactions. Any reduction in the
level of the sovereign IDR cap will have an automatic impact on the highest
achievable note rating, regardless of BoS. In the event of any structural
changes to the position of BoS within the Eurosystem, Fitch will review this
assessment.

Following this assessment, Fitch expects to review the ratings of the following
transactions, taking into account the relevant asset criteria and other
counterparty arrangements, within the next four weeks.

IM FTGENCAT Sabadell 2, FTA
IM Banco Popular FTPYME 1, FTA
IM Grupo Banco Popular EMPRESAS 1, FTA
IM Caja Laboral 1, FTA
IM Cajamar 3, FTA
IM Cajamar 4, FTA

Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions

