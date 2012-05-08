TEXT-S&P rates Principal Life Insurance Co

Overview -- We are assigning our 'A-1' commercial paper (CP) rating to Principal Life Insurance Co.'s new CP program, and affirming our 'A-2' rating on Principal Financial Services Inc.'s revised CP program. -- The ratings on Principal Financial Group and its subsidiaries remain unchanged. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-1' commercial paper (CP) rating to Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Life Insurance Co.'s new CP program, and affirmed its 'A-2' CP rating on Principal Financial Services, Inc.'s revised CP program. Rationale Principal Financial Services and Principal Life Insurance each have a CP program with a face amount of $1.0 billion. Total borrowings under these two CP programs are limited to $800 million: Principal Life Insurance has a sub-limit of up to $800 million; Principal Financial Services has a sub-limit of up to $500 million. This replaces the $579 million limit that was in place for Principal Financial Services. Program documentation is in place to increase the CP program limit to $1.0 billion overall if the back-up credit facilities are increased to a like amount. The CP facilities will be supported, dollar for dollar, by $800 million in credit facilities from a syndicate of 18 banks. The line of credit is made up of a $500 million four-year credit agreement, and a $300 million 364-day credit agreement. The existing five-year syndicated bank line of credit agreement that supports the old CP program has been replaced by the new credit facilities. All debts outstanding on the credit facilities are due and payable at term maturity unless the credit facilities are extended. The average Standard & Poor's rating on the banks within the syndicate is 'A+', and the ratings on the banks within the syndicate range from 'BBB+' to 'AA'. The bank credit facilities can be drawn on directly or used to back CP issuances. There are no material adverse change clauses within the credit agreements. The terms and conditions include a maximum total debt to total capital ratio (excluding other comprehensive income) of 35%, and a minimum net worth of $6.4 billion for Principal Financial Group, Inc. As of December 2011, the total debt to total capital ratio was 13.5% and the firm's net worth was $10.6 billion. The CP will rank equally with all existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated indebtedness of the issuing entity. Principal Financial Services is an intermediary holding company, and Principal Life Insurance is the lead U.S. operating company. Principal Financial Group is the top holding company. Proceeds from the CP program are expected to be used for general operating purposes. While the revised CP program does provide the group with slightly more borrowing capacity, it is neutral to our view of the capital adequacy position of Principal Life Insurance, given it is short term in nature. The ratings on Principal Financial Group reflect our assessment of the group's strong competitive position in the U.S. small-to-midsize group pension market, and its position in individual and group life and health markets. Principal Financial has been successfully building out a number of beach-heads into fast growing international retirement and asset management markets with operations in 15 countries. Standard & Poor's believes that the group will continue to maintain its strong business franchise, operating earnings, and solid operating company liquidity profile. We also consider the quality of Principal Financial's enterprise risk management to be strong. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our expectations that Principal Life's capital deficit as implied by our capital model will diminish to a level supportive of a higher rating. A positive outlook indicates that there is more than a one-in-three chance of an upgrade, over a 24-month horizon from when the positive outlook was originally assigned. We could revise the outlook to stable if the holding company deploys its excess cash aggressively and/or significantly reduces its cash position below current levels, if Principal Life's generally accepted accounting principles EBIT and fixed charge coverage fall below $1,050 million and 6x, respectively, in 2012; asset quality deteriorates greater than expected; or if Principal Life's capital adequacy falls below expectations as measured by our capital model. Related Criteria And Research -- Life Insurance Criteria: Liquidity, April 22, 2004 -- Evaluating Liquidity Triggers In Insurance Enterprises, Nov. 11, 2008 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 Ratings List Rating Assigned Principal Life Insurance Co. Commercial Paper A-1 Ratings Affirmed Principal Financial Services Inc. Commercial paper A-2 Ratings Unchanged Principal Financial Group, Inc. Counterparty credit rating BBB/Positive Senior unsecured BBB Preferred stock BB Principal Financial Services Inc. Counterparty credit rating BBB/Positive/A-2 Senior unsecured BBB Commercial paper A-2 Principal Life Insurance Co. Counterparty credit/Financial strength A/Positive/A-1 Subordinated/surplus note BBB+ Principal Financial Global Funding, LLC Principal Life Income Fundings Trusts Principal Life Global Funding I Principal Financial Global Funding II, LLC Senior secured A