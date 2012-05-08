FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Principal Life Insurance Co

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are assigning our 'A-1' commercial paper (CP) rating to Principal 	
Life Insurance Co.'s new CP program, and affirming our 'A-2' rating on 	
Principal Financial Services Inc.'s revised CP program.	
     -- The ratings on Principal Financial Group and its subsidiaries remain 	
unchanged.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-1' 	
commercial paper (CP) rating to Des Moines, Iowa-based Principal Life 	
Insurance Co.'s new CP program, and affirmed its 'A-2' CP rating on Principal 	
Financial Services, Inc.'s revised CP program.   	
	
Rationale	
Principal Financial Services and Principal Life Insurance each have a CP 	
program with a face amount of $1.0 billion. Total borrowings under these two 	
CP programs are limited to $800 million: Principal Life Insurance has a 	
sub-limit of up to $800 million; Principal Financial Services has a sub-limit 	
of up to $500 million. This replaces the $579 million limit that was in place 	
for Principal Financial Services. Program documentation is in place to 	
increase the CP program limit to $1.0 billion overall if the back-up credit 	
facilities are increased to a like amount.  	
	
The CP facilities will be supported, dollar for dollar, by $800 million in 	
credit facilities from a syndicate of 18 banks. The line of credit is made up 	
of a $500 million four-year credit agreement, and a $300 million 364-day 	
credit agreement. The existing five-year syndicated bank line of credit 	
agreement that supports the old CP program has been replaced by the new credit 	
facilities. All debts outstanding on the credit facilities are due and payable 	
at term maturity unless the credit facilities are extended. The average 	
Standard & Poor's rating on the banks within the syndicate is 'A+', and the 	
ratings on the banks within the syndicate range from 'BBB+' to 'AA'. The bank 	
credit facilities can be drawn on directly or used to back CP issuances. 	
	
There are no material adverse change clauses within the credit agreements. The 	
terms and conditions include a maximum total debt to total capital ratio 	
(excluding other comprehensive income) of 35%, and a minimum net worth of $6.4 	
billion for Principal Financial Group, Inc. As of December 2011, the total 	
debt to total capital ratio was 13.5% and the firm's net worth was $10.6 	
billion.  	
	
The CP will rank equally with all existing and future unsecured and 	
unsubordinated indebtedness of the issuing entity. Principal Financial 	
Services is an intermediary holding company, and Principal Life Insurance is 	
the lead U.S. operating company. Principal Financial Group is the top holding 	
company.	
	
Proceeds from the CP program are expected to be used for general operating 	
purposes. While the revised CP program does provide the group with slightly 	
more borrowing capacity, it is neutral to our view of the capital adequacy 	
position of Principal Life Insurance, given it is short term in nature.	
	
The ratings on Principal Financial Group reflect our assessment of the group's 	
strong competitive position in the U.S. small-to-midsize group pension market, 	
and its position in individual and group life and health markets. Principal 	
Financial has been successfully building out a number of beach-heads into fast 	
growing international retirement and asset management markets with operations 	
in 15 countries. Standard & Poor's believes that the group will continue to 	
maintain its strong business franchise, operating earnings, and solid 	
operating company liquidity profile. We also consider the quality of Principal 	
Financial's enterprise risk management to be strong.	
	

Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects our expectations that Principal Life's capital 	
deficit as implied by our capital model will diminish to a level supportive of 	
a higher rating. A positive outlook indicates that there is more than a 	
one-in-three chance of an upgrade, over a 24-month horizon from when the 	
positive outlook was originally assigned. We could revise the outlook to 	
stable if the holding company deploys its excess cash aggressively and/or 	
significantly reduces its cash position below current levels, if Principal 	
Life's generally accepted accounting principles EBIT and fixed charge coverage 	
fall below $1,050 million and 6x, respectively, in 2012; asset quality 	
deteriorates greater than expected; or if Principal Life's capital adequacy 	
falls below expectations as measured by our capital model.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Life Insurance Criteria: Liquidity, April 22, 2004	
     -- Evaluating Liquidity Triggers In Insurance Enterprises, Nov. 11, 2008 	
     -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009	
     -- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009	
     -- Refined Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing Insurer Capital 	
Adequacy Using The Risk-Based Insurance Capital Model, June 7, 2010	
     -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011	
	
Ratings List	
	
	
Rating Assigned	
	
Principal Life Insurance Co.	
 Commercial Paper                     A-1                	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
	
Principal Financial Services Inc.	
 Commercial paper                     A-2          	
	
Ratings Unchanged	
Principal Financial Group, Inc.	
 Counterparty credit rating        BBB/Positive	
  Senior unsecured                 BBB	
  Preferred stock                  BB	
	
Principal Financial Services Inc.	
 Counterparty credit rating        BBB/Positive/A-2	
  Senior unsecured                 BBB	
  Commercial paper                 A-2	
	
Principal Life Insurance Co. 	
 Counterparty credit/Financial strength       A/Positive/A-1 	
  Subordinated/surplus note                   BBB+ 	
	
Principal Financial Global Funding, LLC        	
Principal Life Income Fundings Trusts         	
Principal Life Global Funding I               	
Principal Financial Global Funding II, LLC  	
  Senior secured                              A

